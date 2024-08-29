Summer hairstyles can be pretty predictable—they're anything and everything to keep hair off the neck in the humid heat. Case in point: The updo trend at Paris Couture Week in June and the maximalist hair accessory trend at Copenhagen Fashion Week in August. But as New York Fashion Week creeps up, fall’s biggest hair trends are coming into the spotlight.

In fact, they’ve already (subtly) started to make themselves known. Kaia Gerber and Jenna Ortega both debuted curtain bangs in recent weeks. (Yes, curtain bangs, in all their shaggy glory, will be back.) Bows adorned themselves to the back of Rachel Zegler and Emma Stone's heads. And “Rich Girl Blonde,” a shade marked by dark roots and buttery ends, has popped up on everyone from Lindsay Hubbard to Rihanna.

“The fall hair trend is simple, sleek, and sexy with a low-maintenance vibe,” says celebrity hairstylist Julius Michael. An effortless appeal is precisely what every cut, color, and style for the season has in common. Growouts will be easy, cuts are air-dry friendly, and styling won’t take more than 20 minutes.

Scroll ahead to get the full breakdown on the biggest fall hair trends that are about to take over your TikTok FYP, NYFW street style, and red carpets. Michael, along with celebrity hairstylists Marc Mena, Laura Polko, and Mara Roszak, are sharing the best fall hair looks on their radar.

Beach Bobs

The bob isn’t just for fall—it’s one of the biggest 2024 hair trends. Madelyn Cline, Lily Collins, Jessica Biel, Joey King, Gigi Hadid, Zendaya, and Penelope Cruz are just a few stars who have gone for the big chop. By and large, these bobs lean less blunt and more easy and breezy. Wispy layers work through the body; slight texture only adds to the style. “The color, cut, and length should create the condition for a seamless transition from late summer into fall, and winter,” says Mena. “It’s really cute and really French,” adds Polko. You'll even find curtain bangs swishing around as a finishing touch.

Sexy Shags

A “sexy shag,” as Michael puts it, is going to gain steam this season. While shorter shags, ranging from the broccoli cut to pixie hairstyles, were popular in the summer, length and layers will be entering the chat for fall. “It provides the versatility to be edgy or demure,” says Mena. “This cut is perfect for the person that wants to go full-blown shag but isn’t ready to commit just yet.

Bouncy Blowouts

The '90s blowout is still going strong. For the foreseeable future, you can “put down the curling iron and whip out the velcro and hot rollers to add volume and bounce,” says Mena. Having a layered haircut is an ideal backdrop for a bouncy blowout—but you’ll also need the proper styling products. “I get a lot of requests for this style and use John Frieda's Frizz Ease Dream Curls Curl Reviver Mousse to get that kind of fullness without any stickiness,” adds Polko.

Rich Girl Blonde

While bright blonde is the summer way, a more subdued shade of the honey hue will be trending this fall. “We love a bright blonde, but now it’s time to go back to dark roots and buttery ends,” says Michael. “Baby light highlights all over, then toned down only at the roots to keep the hair looking natural and sun-kissed.” The soft blonde color almost has a champagne-like undertone that looks great on all ages and all hair types, styles, and lengths.

Warm Brunettes

“The cool tones of ash brown are out and the warm tones of caramel are in,” declares Michael. “Mix that with a little honey, and you will have a sexy brunette for fall.” If you need inspirational photos to show your stylist, screenshot the likes of Halle Berry, Jessica Alba, or Mila Kunis.

Strawberry Undertones

The cowboy copper and cherry cola red hair trends reached peak popularity last year. See Dua Lipa, Riley Keough, and Shay Mitchell. While these fiery shades aren’t going anywhere, expect to see a more subdued red undertone infiltrating easy-to-grow-out blonde and brunette balayage. According to Polko, strawberry blondes are in for a little resurgence.

Retro Inspiration

A very Lana Del Rey aesthetic, the retro bump that nods to the ‘60s is returning. If you have bangs, you’ll want to pin them down with a bobby pin and add lots of volume to the crown of your head. You’ll need a teasing brush and some hairspray. “Finish the look with a glamorous ribbon or a bejeweled headband,” says Michael. “It's current, it’s retro, and it’s going to be the look that starts in fall 2024 and carries into winter through the holiday season.”

Maximalist Accessories

Balletcore is sticking around for yet another season. Bows are still in the spotlight, but the world of cutesy hair accessories is expanding. The supersized scrunchies, ponytail cuffs, and headbands that took over the streets of Copenhagen will be making their way stateside—and sticking around for the foreseeable future. “You need a headband or a ribbon. Tie up your hair, tie it down. But put away your clips and embrace this trend,” says Michael. The plus side is that your hairstyle doesn’t require much styling.

French Girl Buns

“In general, we’re seeing more a French look,” says Polko. “It’s overall so much sleeker.” Updos in particular, will be popular. Consider a braided chignon or bun secured with a clear elastic of bobby pin. The Fall hair trend is simple, sleek, and sexy with a low-maintenance vibe. “Grab some hair gel, run it through your hair from roots to ends, then brush it sleekly into a bun or braid,” says Michael. “It’s fast, it’s simple, and it’s elegant for a run with a friend, a date with your significant other, or a guest at a wedding.”

Meet the Experts

Julius Michael Celebrity Hairstylist Julius is known for his mastery of color, highlights, and Balayage. He is also sought after for his original, virtually undetectable, permanent or clip-on hair extensions.

