Dua Lipa Pours Herself Into a Cherry Red Corset Gown With a Sweeping Merlot Cape at Her Intimate London Concert
The British pop star wore an elegant archival design from Jean Paul Gaultier for the occasion.
Dua Lipa looked more elegant than ever before in a cherry red corset gown at London’s Royal Albert Hall, where she held an intimate concert amid her Radical Optimism tour. Backed up by a 53-piece orchestra, a 14-person choir, and a seven-person band instead of dancers, the British pop star belted out soulful renditions of her pop music hits, including "Training Season," "Be the One," and "Levitating."
Normally, Dua Lipa dresses like she's headed to the club right after her shows. Many of her outfits on and off the stage tend to favor studded leather, lingerie-inspired black lace, and strategic cut-outs. Her costuming throughout the Oct. 17 evening performance, however, mirrored the historic venue's stately vibe. Standing at the center of a swirling custom catwalk, she performed in a fiery red bustier dress with a sweetheart neckline, boned bodice, and daring thigh-high slit.
Likely styled and commissioned by Lorenzo Posocco—with whom Dua Lipa has worked for years—the gown was accessorized with a sweeping merlot-colored cape and matching burgundy opera gloves. The look was a testament to the bright red color trend that dominated last year, as well as the wine-red trend that seems to be gradually replacing it. Lily Collins, Jenna Ortega, Jennifer Lawrence, and Quinta Brunson have all been spotted taking shades of black cherry and pinot noir for a spin in recent weeks. The hue made a big splash on the Fall 2024 runways at Tory Burch, Prada, and Ferragamo, as well as on the Spring 2024 runways at Gucci and Bottega Veneta.
Dua's red-hot look appears to be a modern recreation of a gown from Jean Paul Gaultier's Spring 2001 Couture collection, which debuted in Paris. The original design was shown in a blush pink color with a gauzy black cape and bright red opera gloves.
Dua, of course, put her own spin on the archival design by pairing it with oxblood ankle-strap stiletto heels and old Hollywood-style brunette waves.
Near the end of her set, she changed into a black ball gown-inspired two-piece set embellished with silver chain hardware, a fluffy feather collar, and a sheer tulle skirt before inviting Elton John on stage for a duet of their 2021 single "Cold Heart." You'll have watch clips from the concert in order to see the stunning second look, but luckily, TikTok already has you covered.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
Even Meghan Markle Loves Uniqlo's Basics
She admitted to shopping there in a rare statement.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Gwyneth Paltrow and Timothée Chalamet Kiss While Filming 'Marty Supreme'
There's a pairing I never thought I'd see!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Striking a Healthy Work-Life Balance Postpartum
Sounds like she's found a great approach.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Meghan Markle Says She Shops at Uniqlo—for Clare Waight Keller's Designs
She admitted to shopping there in a rare statement.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise Demonstrate How to Layer Fall Jackets, Two Ways
Suddenly I know exactly what to wear under my fleece-lined coat.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Zendaya Flexes Her Rare Vintage T-Shirt in Boyish Baggy Trousers and White Sneakers
The 'Challengers' star doesn't need a red carpet to show off her fashion expertise.
By Hanna Lustig Last updated
-
Cara Delevingne Cozies Up to the Bolero Trend in the Fuzziest Brown Jacket
The British model bundled up for the grand reopening of Burberry's NYC flagship.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Fashion Is Losing the Middle Ground
In–between brands are disappearing. And with them, an entire perspective on style.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Alessandra Ambrosio Discovers a New Level of Naked Dressing at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show After-Party
Leave it to the OG Victoria's Secret model to redefine nudity.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Kate Moss and Lila Moss Make Their 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Debuts Together
The mother-daughter pair both hit the runway with poise.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Valentina Sampaio on Making Victoria's Secret Fashion Show History
She's one of the first transgender women to get her wings.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated