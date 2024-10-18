Dua Lipa looked more elegant than ever before in a cherry red corset gown at London’s Royal Albert Hall, where she held an intimate concert amid her Radical Optimism tour. Backed up by a 53-piece orchestra, a 14-person choir, and a seven-person band instead of dancers, the British pop star belted out soulful renditions of her pop music hits, including "Training Season," "Be the One," and "Levitating."

Normally, Dua Lipa dresses like she's headed to the club right after her shows. Many of her outfits on and off the stage tend to favor studded leather, lingerie-inspired black lace, and strategic cut-outs. Her costuming throughout the Oct. 17 evening performance, however, mirrored the historic venue's stately vibe. Standing at the center of a swirling custom catwalk, she performed in a fiery red bustier dress with a sweetheart neckline, boned bodice, and daring thigh-high slit.

Dua Lipa wears a crimson corset dress to perform a special show at London’s Royal Albert Hall. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Likely styled and commissioned by Lorenzo Posocco—with whom Dua Lipa has worked for years—the gown was accessorized with a sweeping merlot-colored cape and matching burgundy opera gloves. The look was a testament to the bright red color trend that dominated last year, as well as the wine-red trend that seems to be gradually replacing it. Lily Collins, Jenna Ortega, Jennifer Lawrence, and Quinta Brunson have all been spotted taking shades of black cherry and pinot noir for a spin in recent weeks. The hue made a big splash on the Fall 2024 runways at Tory Burch, Prada, and Ferragamo, as well as on the Spring 2024 runways at Gucci and Bottega Veneta.

Dua Lipa sings in a strapless red dress wrapped with a wine-colored cape from Jean Paul Gaultier. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dua's red-hot look appears to be a modern recreation of a gown from Jean Paul Gaultier's Spring 2001 Couture collection, which debuted in Paris. The original design was shown in a blush pink color with a gauzy black cape and bright red opera gloves.

A model shows off Jean Paul Gaultier's Spring 2001 couture collection in Paris, France. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dua, of course, put her own spin on the archival design by pairing it with oxblood ankle-strap stiletto heels and old Hollywood-style brunette waves.

Dua Lipa croons in a modern recreation of a gown from Jean Paul Gaultier's Spring 2001 Couture collection. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Near the end of her set, she changed into a black ball gown-inspired two-piece set embellished with silver chain hardware, a fluffy feather collar, and a sheer tulle skirt before inviting Elton John on stage for a duet of their 2021 single "Cold Heart." You'll have watch clips from the concert in order to see the stunning second look, but luckily, TikTok already has you covered.

