Dyson's Hype-Worthy Hair Tools Just Got a Limited Edition Update

Any beauty editor can tell you the best curling irons or hair straighteners don't earn their superlative status just from how aesthetically pleasing they look on your bathroom counter. Worthwhile hair tools get the Marie Claire stamp of approval through the way they dry, straighten, curl, or crimp hair while minimizing heat damage and promoting overall hair health. For Mother's Day, Dyson combines both: high-powered technology with a new beautiful design for even more shop-worthy look.

Dyson just updated its three cult-favorite hair tools—the AirWrap, the AirStrait, and the Supersonic Dryer—in a highly giftable ceramic pink and rose gold colorway. Each limited edition set is pretty enough to leave displayed on your vanity or highlight in an early morning "Get Ready With Me" video.

Of course, an updated colorway isn't all that's worth the investment where Dyson hair tools are involved. It's the results.

The AirWrap, for example, uses interchangeable attachments to style damp or dry hair into loose curls without any static or frizz. On TikTok, the device has racked up more than 138,000 hashtagged posts, mainly in the form of reviews praising how its attachments create uniform, smooth curls and lasting volume.

In her official AirWrap review, Marie Claire beauty editor Samantha Holender went from being highly skeptical of the device's power to becoming a full-on Dyson convert. "My hair is undoubtedly healthier. And I finish styling in approximately half the time," she said. "The AirWrap is 100 percent worthwhile if you want one tool that can give you a sleek finish, bouncy blowout, or standard curls in a quick and easy manner."

The AirStrait, meanwhile, uses high-pressure airflow to straighten damp or dry hair of all types. Marie Claire UK editor Katie Thomas found after a multi-stage test that it lived up to the hype. "I'm not a regular hot tool user, but I couldn't believe how smooth and dry my hair was after the first use," she wrote in her review. "It seriously impressed me."

And if a high-volume, high-shine blowout à la Miley Cyrus or Beyoncé is your goal, the limited edition Supersonic will deliver—even if volume doesn't come naturally with your hair type. Rated the best overall blow dryer for fine hair by Marie Claire editors, and a favorite of celebrity stylists like Matthew Collins, this Dyson device dries hair in minutes while staying below temperatures that could damage it. It also has a clever filter at the bottom to prevent any errant strands from getting tangled in the device.

Mother's Day isn't for several weeks, but these limited edition Dyson tools might sell out before May 12. Whether you're shopping for someone you love or treating yourself to a new hair tool, why wait until then?

