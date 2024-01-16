Red Lips Made a Comeback on the Emmys Red Carpet

If you're still swooning over the stunning looks from the Emmys—you're not alone. And, beauty enthusiasts, take note: The timeless and classic red lip has made its comeback. Many A-listers rocked a bold red lip color on the red carpet, ranging from deep reds and cherry reds to bright crimsons. Regardless of the shade, red lipstick added volume to styles and made makeup stand out. This classic shade is known for its long-lasting wear and ability to complement any outfit.
We know so many of your favorite stars (hint: Tracee Ellis Ross, Sarah Snook, Dominique Fishback, and Selena Gomez ) walked the red carpet with the bold red color. Let's be honest: These are the queens that change the game when it comes with beauty trends. Want to see every red lip that hit the red carpet? Scroll ahead to see the vibrant hue in action at the 2024 Emmys.
Tracee Ellis Ross
Have a look at the black-ish star smiling and wearing red lipstick while posing for the camera.
Sarah Snook
Snook made an appearance on the red carpet in all red.
Aubrey Plaza
We appreciate the giant needle on your dress, Plaza, but it's the red lip that made the biggest statement.
Doris Bowman
Bowman opted for a monochromatic ensemble, matching her royal red gown to her rich red pout.
Dominique Fishback
Fishback looked very dreamy, pairing a princess dress with a dark red lip. Juxtaposition was the name of her game.
Selena Gomez
The Only Murders in the Building actor left a bedazzled mark on the red carpet.
Juliette Lewis
A red lipstick to complement a sparkling ruby dress? Lewis doesn't mind if she does.
