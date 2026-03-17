You likely don't need me to tell you that fragrance is an especially booming business. With the global perfume market projected to reach $87 billion by 2034 (according to a Fortune Business Insights study), it's no wonder that we see dozens of new launches hit the shelves every month. As someone who sniffs their way through said launches, not every bottle is worth your hard-earned dollar. But the latest brand hoping to make its way onto your vanity is none other than Summer Fridays.

I've built up a hearty collection of Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balms over the years, and the brand's Jet Lag collection is a must-have on every flight I take. With the launch of its very first eau de parfum, Sunlit Vanilla, Summer Fridays is now part of my olfactory personality, too.

The skincare brand's launches consistently go viral—just take a look at the Flushed Lip Stain, which is now sold out on the brand's site, as proof. So, I wasn't shocked to see bottles of Sunlit Vanilla all across my For You Page. The hype for the gourmand fragrance is high, but I'm not one to take social media reviews at face value. I had to try Sunlit Vanilla for myself, and as you can tell from the sizable dent in the photo below, it exceeded my expectations. Simply put, Summer Fridays' new fragrance is a summertime sweet treat all bottled up—let's get into it.

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The Formula

Summer Fridays Sunlit Vanilla is about as gourmand as they come. It's sweet and sugary, but still feels like a grown-up vanilla fragrance without the spiciness you might find in a "mature" blend. I can also see myself spraying this scent year-round, thanks to its subtle summery feel.

At the top, there's a fresh bergamot note, followed by caramel and coconut in the heart. The caramel provides a slight toasted finish, almost like a lightly caramelized crème brûlée. Meanwhile, the coconut in Sunlit Vanilla is far from a sunscreen scent—instead, imagine the white, fleshy part of a coconut that's fresh and fruity. At the base, there's vanilla, creamy musk, tonka bean, and amber. These base notes tend to be heavy, but they only add to the longevity, warmth, and coziness of the blend. To sum it up, imagine a delicious caramel-drizzled vanilla ice cream cone on a hot summer's day, and you've got Sunlit Vanilla.

I've been wearing Sunlit Vanilla on repeat for the last few weeks. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

The Wear

I'll be honest: Some under-$100 perfumes can surprise you in terms of longevity, but I wasn't expecting much considering this launch is a brand new category for a skincare brand. However, I'm happy to report (and a tad shocked) that Sunlit Vanilla holds up just as well as some of the most luxurious juices in my collection. I've been spraying this perfume on before I head out the door around 9 a.m., and I can still catch whiffs of lingering toasted vanilla well past my lunch at 2 p.m.

What's more, Sunlit Vanilla's sweet composition simplifies my fragrance layering combinations. I'm relatively new to the layering game, so I tend to keep things simple. With Sunlit Vanilla, I can mix and match it with nearly everything in my fragrance wardrobe, from fruity body mists to musky skin scents, for an added dose of sweetness. Its straightforward blend takes the guesswork out of layering, so even those apprehensive about the fragrance trend, like myself, can get to mixing.

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The Takeaway

After wearing this fragrance for the last few weeks, I can confidently say that the social media hype is justified. Sunlit Vanilla is a dream gourmand scent: It's sweet, but not headache-inducing, easy to layer, long-lasting, and multi-seasonal.

Is it the most groundbreaking vanilla perfume I've ever smelled? No. But I didn't expect a complex, niche blend to come from Summer Fridays' first fragrance release. Instead, it serves as a great entry point—not just for the brand, but also for those discovering their scent preferences. Anyone with a sweet tooth will fall in love with Sunlit Vanilla, and even if your tastes skew toward more complicated blends, you'll love this fragrance for its layering possibilities, as I sure do.

Shop More of My Summer Fridays Favorites

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