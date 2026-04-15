Since I Started Using Cayla Gray’s Bedtime Perfume, My Sleep Has Been 10 Times Sounder
Scent and sleep go hand-in-hand.
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I’ve gotten my morning routine down to a science. Since the start of the year, I’ve been diligent about waking up, standing on my vibration plate for 10 minutes (it’s not hype, so worth it), drinking my hot water with lemon, saying affirmations, and having a scoop of Coconut Cult (swear by this, too). But my nighttime routine? Well, it’s currently being, let's say, massaged.
I’ve been dedicated to my evening ginger turmeric tea and obviously have my nighttime skincare routine down pat. But it wasn’t until I added a bedtime perfume to my wind-down ritual that I actually found myself being able to disconnect. The concept is pretty straightforward: I have a dedicated fragrance—specifically the Cayla Gray Bedtime Perfume—that I spray on my person, my PJs, and my sheets every night before I climb into bed. “I created Slumber to signal the shift from day to night—because bedtime deserves a perfume too,” Kelly Kussman, the Cayla Gray founder exclusively tells me. It might seem silly, but olfactory memory is a very real thing. The small ritual—and the expertly curated blend of notes—tells my brain that it’s time to unwind and clock a good night’s sleep.
To read my honest review and shop my latest obsession, keep reading.
The Formula
When I first smelled Slumber, it instantly brought me to a five-star spa’s massage room where my massage therapist was wafting lavender essential oil in my direction. It’s not as intense or potent as the initial sniff—but almost like three minutes after when the essence still lingers. It’s not just lavender though—there’s grounding notes like cedarwood, amber, and sandalwood, fresh hits of lavender and violet, and a warm aura courtesy of vanilla and musk.
The scent itself is available in a range of mediums, too. While I’m partial to the actual perfume, there’s also an everything spray (for sheets, pajamas, etc), a magnesium butter balm, and a scent stone that you can pop on your nightstand.
The Ritual
Carving out even just a few minutes for this scent ritual has made such an impact on my nighttime routine. If you want to be a fly on the wall in my apartment, I wash my face and do my skincare, start heating up the water for my tea, and while that’s happening, spray The Everything Spray on my pajamas for the night and put The Perfume on my pulse points on my wrist and my neck. I’m dabbling with the magnesium butter balm, and while it definitely works to lull me away, I frankly don’t know if I can ever get behind sleeping with socks. Then I drink my tea and watch an episode of my show of choice (currently, it’s Imperfect Women). And honestly, I’ve been having the soundest sleeps. The mental shift is real, and I’ve been sleeping through the night (not getting up five times to pee) and waking up feeling genuinely rested.
The Takeaway
It’s funny: we talk about date perfumes, spring perfumes, and sexy perfumes because we’re all so attuned to how scent can shift our mindset. It’s honestly comical to me that we didn’t start thinking about bed perfumes earlier. This Cayla Gray Slumber Perfume has convinced me that my fragrance wardrobe was missing a vital component. Bed perfumes are an untapped category—and I have a feeling that this Cayla Gray drop is just the start.
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Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.