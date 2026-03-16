You don’t need me—or the mental health content currently dominating your TikTok algorithm—to tell you that we’re all a little on edge right now. Most days feel like they’re one notification away from pushing me into a full-blown panic spiral, and never have I ever been so aware of just how much is out of my control. One thing I can control, though, is my skincare routine. And whenever my anxiety feels like it’s on the brink of boiling over, that’s exactly where I turn.

I spend a full minute massaging cleanser into my face in slow, circular motions. I rinse it off with a steaming washcloth, then wait exactly thirty seconds between serum layers. I pat (not rub!) moisturizer into my skin and press eye cream beneath my eyes. It’s not that I believe ceramides can fix my life or that having glowing skin will miraculously make me feel better. It’s that these small steps give me something structured to focus on when everything else feels chaotic.

In taking those moments for myself, I’m able to transform what was once a chore into a full-blown ritual, which calms my brain in a way that the usual methods have never been able to manage. While meditation and breath work have always amplified my thoughts, the act of applying skincare has somehow become the only thing that helps me quiet them—and I’m not the only one.

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Over the last few years, skincare has quietly transformed into something more than cosmetic maintenance; it has become a cultural reframing of skincare as emotional care. In an era defined by chronic stress, it’s started to function as a tool for nervous system regulation; first in our bathrooms, and now, across the broader beauty landscape.

Beauty In the Age of Anxiety

Where beauty marketing once centered on “anti-aging” and “correction,” it now leans heavily on words like “soothing,” “calming,” and “ritual.” These days, skincare isn’t just about how you look—it’s about how you feel.

“People have always turned to skincare during stressful times, and consistently report that they feel better when they maintain some version of their routine,” says Amy Wechsler, MD , a psychiatrist and dermatologist based in New York City. “During periods of stress, if you can keep a short routine—nothing overwhelming—it gives you back a sense of control.”

While that’s true of many rituals, facial care is particularly well-suited to our current anxious era. It’s tactile, repetitive, and contained, with a clear beginning, middle, and end. For many, the rhythm that comes along with patting in serums and massaging moisturizers becomes a kind of moving meditation. “The ritual—organizing products, moving your hands from one step to the next—creates focus and flow,” says Esin Pinarli , LCSW .

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In a culture defined by overstimulation and uncertainty, this sort of repetition offers reliability. “We can’t control our partner, our boss, our children, or global events,” she says. “But if I do A and B in my routine, I see a return on investment, and the predictability feels stabilizing.”

The Science Behind Skincare As Emotional Care

“Cortisol, the stress hormone, is pro-inflammatory. It breaks down collagen, increases transepidermal water loss, and makes skin more sensitive,” she says. What’s less obvious is that this connection runs both ways. “If you can decrease cortisol,” she adds, “that’s very good for your skin.”

One of the most effective ways to do that is—quite literally—at your fingertips. The face is densely packed with nerve endings that connect to the vagus nerve, a key pathway in calming the nervous system. “When you’re touching, massaging, or slowly applying products, you’re sending signals of safety to the nervous system,” says Pinarli. “Those nerve endings stimulate the ventral vagal part of the nervous system, bringing the body into its most regulated, calm state.”

When people massage their face, stroke their neck, or hold their skin, they’re self-soothing without even realizing it. Esin Pinarli

These calming effects aren’t just psychological—they’re physiological. “The brain and the skin are incredibly connected,” says Dr. Wechsler, noting that they share an extensive network of nerves and vascular connections. That’s why we so commonly see stress showing up on our skin in the form of breakouts, dullness, and reactivity.

In fact, the repetitive motions of cleansing and moisturizing closely resemble a trauma-informed somatic technique known as havening, which uses gentle, rhythmic touch to reduce emotional distress and regulate the nervous system. “When people massage their face, stroke their neck, or hold their skin, they’re self-soothing without even realizing it,” Pinarli explains. “Their body starts to feel safer, and their mind settles.”

As the body shifts into a parasympathetic state (AKA the nervous system’s rest-and-digest mode), stress levels decrease, skin becomes calmer, and healing can take place. Pinarli describes the experience as “a small island of safety that your nervous system can hold onto,” and adds that that calm is reinforced chemically. “When you know you’re doing something good for yourself, neurotransmitters like GABA, serotonin, and dopamine increase,” she says. “It feels like you’ve completed a low-effort task, and that accomplishment feels soothing.”

Allowing Yourself to Be Cared For

While many of these nervous system–regulating effects can happen at home, having someone else perform the ritual introduces a different dimension. “If someone else is giving you a facial, your eyes are closed, you’re getting a massage, you’re tuned out, and you’re relaxing,” says Dr. Wechsler. “And that lowers stress levels and cortisol.” At the hands of a professional, the experience shifts from caring for yourself to being cared for—and that distinction matters.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“High-achieving women are used to doing everything themselves,” says Pinarli. “Having to slow down and allow someone else to take care of you can be deeply regulating. We all have needs for physical touch, appreciation, and connection that are often unmet, and something like a facial or buccal massage can help fill that need.”

Esthetician and acupuncurtist Stefanie DiLibero of Gotham Wellness sees this shift play out daily in her New York City studio. “When my clients arrive, they bring the outside world with them,” she says, adding that they typically come in with jaw tension, shallow breathing, and performative energy. “But once they’re laying on the table, I can hear them let out a huge sigh.” As the treatment unfolds, they slow their breath and soften their facial muscles, and something releases. “By the end of the facial, their energy has shifted into a deep state of calm and balance,” DiLibero says.

Often, what’s being released isn’t just physical tension. “Our facial muscles are unique in that they express how we feel—we literally wear our emotions there,” says DiLibero. “When we work through tension patterns, we’re often helping release emotional tension, too.”

It’s that feeling—not the glow—that keeps them coming back. “My clients tell me it’s a form of self-care similar to therapy,” she adds. “They don’t want to miss their treatments because they see them as important to their mental and emotional health as to their skin. It becomes an emotional reset that soothes stress and balances their nervous system. Many of them forget to even look at their skin because they feel so good.”

More Than Skin Deep

Ultimately, these practices aren’t just about the results—they’re about the relief. “Yes, there’s an element of ‘I’ll look younger, prettier, and healthier,’ but there’s also love and care involved,” says Pinarli. “There’s something powerful about placing your hands on your own face—and touching someone else’s face is extremely intimate.”

“Some people come in thinking they want perfect skin,” adds DiLibero, “but oftentimes the deeper pattern is that they’re really looking to feel comfortable in their own skin—and to be seen for who they are, without the need to perform or achieve.”

When practiced intentionally, skincare rituals give many of us, myself included, the rare chance to step away from the chaos, press pause, and focus on ourselves. As Pinarli says, “Touch connects us to the present moment… and in that space, a facial becomes less about achieving perfection and more about practicing presence.”

Meet the Experts

Amy Wechsler, MD PC Social Links Navigation Dr. Amy Wechsler is a board-certified dermatologist and psychiatrist and the founder of Dr. Amy Wechsler Dermatology in New York City.

Esin Pinarli, LCSW, MCAP Social Links Navigation A clinical-based Holistic Psychotherapist and Wellness coach.

Stefanie DiLibero, LE, L.Ac Social Links Navigation Esthetician and acupuncturist at Gotham Wellness in New York City.