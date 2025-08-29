Amber Perfumes Are Boozy, Sultry, and Incredibly Sexy—Everything You Want In a Fall Fragrance

The best options range from $30 to $600 and everywhere in between.

Two models posing for the camera backstage at a show
(Image credit: Launchmetrics)
Jump to category:
Ariel Baker's avatar
By
published
in News

Fall is practically knocking on our front doors here in New York City, and you know what that means? That’s right, it’s time for a beauty refresh. Next on the docket after my skincare routine? My perfume collection.

If you know anything about me, you probably know I have a collection of hundreds of fragrances, and the nature of my job allows me to constantly try new ones. That said, I can get a little decision paralysis when trying to choose which fragrances to highlight in my rotation. So, I’ve started organizing them by the note I want to experiment with the most. My latest obsession? Amber.

“Today, an ‘amber perfume’ typically refers to a fragrance built around an amber accord,” says the creative senior director of Bvlgari perfumes, Amandine Pallez. “This accord is a carefully constructed blend of key ingredients, most commonly including tonka bean, coumarin, vanilla, labdanum, patchouli, and resins like benzoin or incense.”

This means that an amber fragrance might have a note of the same name listed in the formulation, or any combination of the notes above can blend to create an ambery scent profile, which Pallez describes as “velvety, warm, and subtly sweet with a resinous depth.” Now that you have a thorough background on amber scents, keep reading for the best perfumes that will be joining of my fall fragrance rotation.

The Best Amber Perfumes

Best Amber Perfume

Ariel Baker testing Clive Christian Blonde Amber Perfume.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Best Amber Perfume

Ariel Baker testing Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Extrait De Parfum.

(Image credit: Ariel Baker)

Ariel Baker testing Dedcool Mochi Milk

Ariel Baker testing Dedcool Mochi Milk.

(Image credit: Ariel Baker)

Ariel Baker testing Kilian Angel Share Paradis

Ariel Baker testing Kilian Angel Share Paradis.

(Image credit: Ariel Baker)

Ariel Baker testing Touchland Amber Mist

Ariel Baker testing Power Essence Body & Hair Fragrance Mist in Golden Amber.

(Image credit: Ariel Baker)

What Is an Amber Perfume?

Pallez explains that the amber fragrances of today are usually an accord, or blend of notes, because they used to be defined by a single note. “Originally, the term ‘amber’ in perfumery referred to ambergris, a rare and valuable substance produced by whales,” Pallez says. “Due to ethical concerns, natural ambergris is now rarely used.” As a result, amber accord has become popular, which is a carefully crafted mix of key ingredients that, when combined, often evoke sensuality, depth, and a golden, honeyed tone, giving the overall scent an addictive and comforting feel.

What Should I Look For In an Amber Perfume?

Fragrance is subjective, so there’s no one-size-fits-all approach to finding the amber perfume of your dreams. This is where the fun when discovering a new holy grail scent. Still, there are some notes and combinations you can watch for. “Your preference depends entirely on the desired expression of the amber accord,” Pallez says. “If you appreciate cozy, sensual scents, seek out perfumes that emphasize vanilla and benzoin within the accord. For a more sophisticated and edgy take, explore amber pairings with spices, woods, or smoky resins.” Instead of just focusing on the amber note, consider the overall balance and how the amber interacts with the other ingredients in the formula.

Why Trust Marie Claire?

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.

How We Tested

To compile this list of the best amber perfumes, Beauty Writer, Ariel Baker, scoured the internet and combed through countless customer reviews to find the top-rated options on the market. She also asked the Marie Claire team to share their holy grail picks. For each fragrance tested, she assessed the fragrance's notes, how long it lasted, and its overall scent as the day went on.

Meet the Expert

Amandine Pallez headshot
Amandine Pallez

Amandine Pallez has been the creative and heritage director at Bulgari Parfums since 2015. She is in charge of defining and implementing a daring, creative vision for the brand, enhancing its unique DNA.

Ariel Baker
Ariel Baker
Beauty Writer

Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.

Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.

When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.