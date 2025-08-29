Fall is practically knocking on our front doors here in New York City, and you know what that means? That’s right, it’s time for a beauty refresh. Next on the docket after my skincare routine? My perfume collection.

If you know anything about me, you probably know I have a collection of hundreds of fragrances, and the nature of my job allows me to constantly try new ones. That said, I can get a little decision paralysis when trying to choose which fragrances to highlight in my rotation. So, I’ve started organizing them by the note I want to experiment with the most. My latest obsession? Amber.

“Today, an ‘amber perfume’ typically refers to a fragrance built around an amber accord,” says the creative senior director of Bvlgari perfumes, Amandine Pallez. “This accord is a carefully constructed blend of key ingredients, most commonly including tonka bean, coumarin, vanilla, labdanum, patchouli, and resins like benzoin or incense.”

This means that an amber fragrance might have a note of the same name listed in the formulation, or any combination of the notes above can blend to create an ambery scent profile, which Pallez describes as “velvety, warm, and subtly sweet with a resinous depth.” Now that you have a thorough background on amber scents, keep reading for the best perfumes that will be joining of my fall fragrance rotation.

The Best Amber Perfumes

The Best Amber Perfume Overall Clive Christian Noble Collection Xxi Art Deco Blonde Amber Perfume $580 at luckyscent.com I’m going to start with a bold claim: this might be the best amber perfume on the market. From the house of Clive Christian, Blonde Amber is a seductive amalgamation of some of my favorite notes like saffron, olibanum, tonka bean, and more. It’s a pricey perfume at nearly 600 dollars, but I can almost smell every penny when I wear this scent. It’s pure opulence, bottled. Key Notes: Tonka bean; Rum; Vanilla; Musk; Labdanum Size: 1.7 oz What I Love: Complex fragrance profile; Stunning bottle design; Beast-mode longevity What I Don’t: Most expensive option on this list Review for MC: “I have never smelled an amber perfume like this. It’s somehow equal parts airy and heady, and the sillage is next-level. I’m talking, your perfume enters the room before you do. I wouldn’t necessarily wear this during the day, but when I want to feel sensual, alluring, and the target of all the 'something smells good' compliments, I pick this up with zero hesitation.” — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer

Ariel Baker testing Clive Christian Blonde Amber Perfume. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Best Viral Amber Perfume Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Extrait De Parfum $295 at Bloomingdale's Whether it's eau de parfums, hair mists, or oils, you’ve likely heard of the now-famous Baccarat Rouge 540 by Maison Francis Kurkdjian. My favorite amber perfume from the line? It's the extrait flanker. Ambergris and ambroxan are some of the amber-specific notes in this perfume, but saffron, bitter almond, and Egyptian jasmine are a few of the others that make it a true masterpiece. A subtle depth comes from the almond note, which is the main difference between the two 540 formulas. And the stunning blood red bottle? Buy it and display it on your vanity immediately. Key Notes: Ambergris; Ambroxan; Saffron; Bitter almond Size: 2.4 fl oz What I Love: Straddles the line between woody and gourmand; Viral but still feels less known than its counterpart What I Don’t: I go nose blind to the ambroxan in this fragrance Review for MC: “I absolutely love Baccarat Rouge 540’s extrait version, which features an added note of bitter almond. This turns the perfume into an ambery gourmand, without smelling too much like food, which some of my favorite gourmands can do as the day goes on. Instead, this one retains its sophistication, and I more so pick up more of the saffron throughout its wear, which is my absolute favorite perfume note. This is an immaculate amber perfume, especially for people who love sweeter perfumes.” — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer

Ariel Baker testing Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Extrait De Parfum. (Image credit: Ariel Baker)

The Best Amber Skin Scent Perfume DedCool Mochi Milk Eau De Parfum $30 at Sephora Skin scents are the loves of my life, especially as someone who wears perfume to bed and doesn’t want to be overwhelmed by them while falling asleep. This is why Dedcool’s Mochi Milk has quickly become one of my top favorites. It’s a blend of peach nectar and marshmallow that swiftly transitions to a warm, musky dry-down that smells as mouthwatering as it sounds. Plus, if you prefer your perfume to sit a little closer to the body, it’s almost like you can’t over-apply this formula; that’s how subtle it is. Key Notes: Marshmallow; Incense; Vanilla Bean; Milk; Amber; Musk Size: 1.7 fl oz What I Love: Skin scent; Inoffensive enough to be worn in public places, like at an office or on an airplane What I Don’t: I have to reapply after about three to four hours Review for MC: “From the creators of the viral 'Milk’ perfume comes Mochi Milk, it’s cooler, more gourmand, older sister. One of my favorite notes of all time, marshmallow, is flanked by vanilla bean, amber, and sweet rice milk, making me smell like I’ve just applied my favorite gourmand lotion—except this perfume has much better lasting power and a more complex fragrance profile.” — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer

Ariel Baker testing Dedcool Mochi Milk. (Image credit: Ariel Baker)

The Best Heady Amber Perfume Kilian Paris Angels' Share Paradis Extrait De Parfum $385 at Sephora This amber perfume feels especially perfect for fall because it’s one of the most heady fragrances I own. Kilian’s Angel Share Paradis is boozy, sultry, and incredibly sexy—ideal for date night or when you want all eyes on you. The scent, along with the bottle that looks like a glass of whiskey, makes this one for true fragrance connoisseurs. Key Notes: Cognac, Liquor; Raspberry liquor; Bulgarian Rose; Tonka Bean Size: 1.7 fl oz What I Love: Chic packaging; Long-lasting; Unisex What I Don’t: Wouldn’t label it as blind-buy safe Review for MC: "I knew the original Kilian Angel Share was a sexy fragrance through and through, but this flanker blows it out of the water in terms of sex appeal. This scent is the Mob Wife aesthetic bottled up—think of a lavishly clad woman in a rich fur coat sipping on cognac in a jazz club. I find the slightly sweet, boozy scent mouth-watering, seductive, and rich. This will be my go-to date night perfume for the rest of the year, guaranteed." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Ariel Baker testing Kilian Angel Share Paradis. (Image credit: Ariel Baker)

The Best Amber Body Mist Touchland Power Essence Body & Hair Fragrance Mist - Golden Amber $20 at Ulta Beauty Body mists are having a resurgence, and Touchland’s Golden Amber Body and Hair Mist should be in your shopping cart if you're after an amber scent that smells much more luxurious than its price suggests. Woody and slightly sweet, it almost resembles a Baccarat Rouge 540 flanker but is a bit lighter on the skin. It’s a perfect option for someone just getting into fragrance or who just wants a perfume they can easily throw in their bag and reapply throughout the day. Key Notes: Jasmine Petals; Pink Lavender; Golden Musk; Ruby Amber Size: 2 fl. oz What I Love: Affordable; Easy to travel with What I Don’t: Strong alcohol scent on first spray Review for MC: “Touchland’s hand sanitizers boast some of my favorite scents, so of course, when the brand came out with body mists, I had to pick a few of them up. My favorite from the line by far is Golden Amber, which has jasmine, musk, and amber in the scent profile. The packaging that mimics the brand’s viral hand sanitizers is also perfect for throwing into a cosmetics pouch for reapplication on the go, so it’s safe to say that this is the workhorse amber perfume of the list.” — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer

Ariel Baker testing Power Essence Body & Hair Fragrance Mist in Golden Amber. (Image credit: Ariel Baker)

The Best Musky Amber Perfume Aerin Amber Musk Eau De Parfum $210 at Sephora Aerin’s Amber Musk is a favorite perfume of Senior Beauty Editor Samantha Holender, and it’s easy to understand why. Warm, musky, and slightly floral, it embodies femininity without being overpowering. Plus, the amber note is well-balanced enough that it doesn’t dominate the scent’s overall composition. Key Notes: Rose; Amber; Musk Size: 1.7 fl oz What I Love: Light perfume; Floral without being too green What I Don’t: Can be hard to track down in person, so may have to blind buy Customer Review: “This is one of those perfumes in my collection that I ALWAYS get compliments on. It’s so good! I think it lasts pretty long. I love turning people on to this brand and especially this scent.” — Sephora The Best Amber Perfume Oil Nemat Amber Fragrance Oil $21 at Ulta Beauty Perfume oil lovers, this one is for you. Nemat’s Amber oil has gone viral on TikTok numerous times, and for good reason: it smells like clean, fresh skin to the max. Amber is the only fragrance note in this formula, but it feels very skin-like, so I think it’s more of an ambroxan rather than a true warm amber. That said, this is one of my favorite perfume oils to layer with, as it adds the most beautiful depth to almost any combination I can imagine. Key Notes: Amber Size: 10 ml What I Love: Small packaging makes it easy to travel with; Affordable What I Don’t: Some people become desensitized to ambroxan-type fragrances, so be sure to smell this in-store before committing to the full bottle Customer Review: “Such a beautiful scent. I have worn this for so many years and cannot get enough of it. I get a little bottle and mix it in with my Aveeno lotion. I get compliments all the time.” — Ulta

What Is an Amber Perfume?

Pallez explains that the amber fragrances of today are usually an accord, or blend of notes, because they used to be defined by a single note. “Originally, the term ‘amber’ in perfumery referred to ambergris, a rare and valuable substance produced by whales,” Pallez says. “Due to ethical concerns, natural ambergris is now rarely used.” As a result, amber accord has become popular, which is a carefully crafted mix of key ingredients that, when combined, often evoke sensuality, depth, and a golden, honeyed tone, giving the overall scent an addictive and comforting feel.

What Should I Look For In an Amber Perfume?

Fragrance is subjective, so there’s no one-size-fits-all approach to finding the amber perfume of your dreams. This is where the fun when discovering a new holy grail scent. Still, there are some notes and combinations you can watch for. “Your preference depends entirely on the desired expression of the amber accord,” Pallez says. “If you appreciate cozy, sensual scents, seek out perfumes that emphasize vanilla and benzoin within the accord. For a more sophisticated and edgy take, explore amber pairings with spices, woods, or smoky resins.” Instead of just focusing on the amber note, consider the overall balance and how the amber interacts with the other ingredients in the formula.

How We Tested

To compile this list of the best amber perfumes, Beauty Writer, Ariel Baker, scoured the internet and combed through countless customer reviews to find the top-rated options on the market. She also asked the Marie Claire team to share their holy grail picks. For each fragrance tested, she assessed the fragrance's notes, how long it lasted, and its overall scent as the day went on.

