Recently, I've caught a bad case of wanderlust. As much as I'm itching to hop on a plane and explore somewhere new, responsibilities are keeping me in New York City for the time being. I've found the next best thing, though—Ulla Johnson's just-launched line of transportive fragrances is holding me over until I can book a getaway.

Inspired by her travels and a love for the natural world, New York-based designer Ulla Johnson is breaking into the beauty world with her first fragrance line, ULLA. She collaborated with British perfumer Lyn Harris and the French fragrance house Robertet to create eau de parfums that whisk you away to three distinct places: on a coastal hike along the Atlantic Ocean, on a tiny island off the Adriatic coast, and in a lush, blooming garden covered in morning dew.

Fashion girls will recognize the same level of craftsmanship in the perfume bottles as the designer's boho pieces. The organic porcelain cap, for example, was designed by Los Angeles-based ceramic artist Jonathon Yamakami, and loosely resembles a flower bud. Meanwhile, the ergonomically curved bottles are inspired by 19th-century Chinese snuff jars.

I got my hands on all three scents early (call it a perk of the job) and have been wearing them nonstop over the last few weeks. Although I don't have any upcoming trips booked, I can certainly feel like it with every spray of these new perfumes. Ahead, dive into the ULLA line with my honest thoughts.

The ULLA fragrance collection. (Image credit: Hannah Baxter)

Adriatic Gold

There's always a moment on vacation when, after a day spent soaking in some vitamin D, you feel warm, content, and sun-kissed. That blissful feeling is exactly what Adriatic Gold bottles up. It's a solar scent through and through, meaning it's meant to evoke the feeling of the sun on your skin. It does so with a bright citrus opening from mandarin and bergamot and a creamy heart of jasmine and ylang-ylang. With wear, this blend turns softer with a subtly sweet, musky base. Out of all three scents, Adriatic Gold is the most transportative and likely the easiest to layer with. I know I'll constantly be pairing it with my other favorite summer scents for a touch more sunshine.

Ulla Johnson Ulla Eau De Parfum - Adriatic Gold $210 at Ulla Johnson

Baroque Garden

I always thought floral fragrances weren't for me. But it turns out, I just needed something dewy, fresh, and a little bolder. With its blend of galbanum, Egyptian jasmine, ylang-ylang, and violet, Baroque Garden is just that—and about as floral as it gets. I can't help but feel like I'm wandering through the world's fanciest garden—like at the Palace of Versailles, perhaps?—while wearing it. Despite being full of heady florals, this blend feels incredibly fresh, with a kind of dewiness that's ideal for hot summer days. I plan on wearing it throughout the next few sweltering months when anything sweet-smelling would feel like overkill.

Ulla Johnson Ulla Eau De Parfum - Baroque Garden $210 at Ulla Johnson

Drift Rose

Rose fragrances get a bad rep—some complain that they smell too mature, too powdery, too soapy. But I think it only takes one whiff of a truly great rose perfume, like Drift Rose, to change your stance. In Drift Rose, the floral note isn't the main player, but more of a supporting character. It's combined with zesty lemon and soft peach, which contrasts beautifully with the subtly spicy cardamom and vetiver in the base. The contrast between the light and airy opening and the darker, richer base is what evokes a sunset on the coast. It's the kind of scent the coolest girl you know wears during the transitional months, and you can't help but ask her about it.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ulla Johnson Ulla Eau De Parfum - Drift Rose $210 at Ulla Johnson

The Takeaway

Plenty of fashion brands have launched into fragrance before, but I'm always curious how the brand identity will translate into scent. It's clear with Ulla Johnson's fragrance that the designer was just as intentional, creative, and artisanal as she is with her cult-favorite fashion line.

Each scent feels like a distinct escape, complete with complex, long-lasting blends that get better with wear. And unlike some designer labels, they also feel approachable enough for anyone. Whether you're a fragrance fanatic or a novice, you're bound to appreciate these luxurious perfumes, no matter the season or your personal scent preferences. I, for one, will be spraying them constantly, not just to smell lovely, but to get away from the hustle and bustle of New York—no passport required.

And if you want your house to smell just as rich and luxurious as the ULLA eau de parfums, shop the collection's candles and incense below.

Shop the Rest of Ulla Johnson's Fragrance line

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.