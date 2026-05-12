I Have Over 200 Perfumes, But I Keep Coming Back to These 10 Affordable Fragrances

Bougie scents on a sub-$100 budget.

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As one of Marie Claire's resident fragrance fanatics, allow me to debunk the myth that a high price tag equates to quality. I love a high-end, luxurious perfume as much as the next girl, but they don't always earn a gold star in my book just because they are expensive. In fact, I have well over 200 bottles in my fragrance wardrobe, yet I turn to my favorite affordable scents on a weekly basis.

My line-up of affordable perfumes spans every major fragrance family. For spring and summer, I go all in on fruity fragrancesPhlur is behind my all-time favorite strawberry scent, and it rings in at $99, for instance. Hot weather means I'm also regularly wearing fresh and musky blends. My current obsessions hail from Glossier, Cyklar, and (somewhat surprisingly) Zara.

While I can go on about my love of budget-friendly scents, I'll spare you the rant and leave you with my top 10. Each of the fragrances below smells rich and bougie, but comes with the unbelievable price tag of $100 and under. I promise they aren't just designer perfumes dressed in TSA-friendly bottles, either.

Affordable Sweet Perfumes

My fragrance journey started with all things sweet-smelling, so they will always have a special place in my heart. Vanilla, brown sugar, marshmallow—you name a dessert ingredient, and chances are I'm going to love it. My favorites from Cyklar and By Rosie Jane, which have reached TikTok-viral status, aren't over-the-top saccharine, but will have you smelling good enough to eat.

Affordable Fruity Perfumes

Every year when temperatures start to rise, I start craving summery fruity scents. The bright and juicy blends instantly awaken my senses and leave me with a fresh dose of nostalgia. There's an affordable fragrance for every fruit you can think of, but I've personally been on a strawberry and citrus kick.

Affordable Fresh Perfumes

When it's sweltering, and I can't stand the thought of wearing something sickly sweet, fresh-smelling perfumes are my go-to. Blends with subtle florals, citrus, and musk are light and airy enough not to induce headaches in hot temperatures. Some scents even give a "clean" feeling, which I love for when I'm breaking a sweat at the gym.

Affordable Musk Perfumes

Musk perfumes are undeniably sexy. They have a skin-like quality that can read as warm, sensual, woody, or sometimes powdery. They play especially well with other fragrances, too, so if you're a layering pro, the two skin-enhancing scents below are must-haves.

Affordable Floral Perfumes

I used to think floral fragrances were too mature and powdery for my nose, but then I discovered blends that quickly became some of my all-time favorites. In addition to florals, these perfumes include a dose of sensual sweetness with warm notes like pistachio and tonka bean. If you want to feel like your most feminine self, spray on one of the below scents.

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Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.