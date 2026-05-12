As one of Marie Claire's resident fragrance fanatics, allow me to debunk the myth that a high price tag equates to quality. I love a high-end, luxurious perfume as much as the next girl, but they don't always earn a gold star in my book just because they are expensive. In fact, I have well over 200 bottles in my fragrance wardrobe, yet I turn to my favorite affordable scents on a weekly basis.

My line-up of affordable perfumes spans every major fragrance family. For spring and summer, I go all in on fruity fragrances—Phlur is behind my all-time favorite strawberry scent, and it rings in at $99, for instance. Hot weather means I'm also regularly wearing fresh and musky blends. My current obsessions hail from Glossier, Cyklar, and (somewhat surprisingly) Zara.

While I can go on about my love of budget-friendly scents, I'll spare you the rant and leave you with my top 10. Each of the fragrances below smells rich and bougie, but comes with the unbelievable price tag of $100 and under. I promise they aren't just designer perfumes dressed in TSA-friendly bottles, either.

Affordable Sweet Perfumes

My fragrance journey started with all things sweet-smelling, so they will always have a special place in my heart. Vanilla, brown sugar, marshmallow—you name a dessert ingredient, and chances are I'm going to love it. My favorites from Cyklar and By Rosie Jane, which have reached TikTok-viral status, aren't over-the-top saccharine, but will have you smelling good enough to eat.

By Rosie Jane Dulce Eau De Parfum $86 at REVOLVE If smelling like a bowl of vanilla ice cream (you know the kind with the black specks in it?) is your M.O., then you need Dulce in your life. Rounded out by a dash of chocolate and a deep woody base, it's the kind of sweet scent you loved as a kid, but all grown up. Cyklar Vanilla Verve Roll-On Perfume Oil $24 at Sephora Anything Cyklar touches turns to gold, including perfume oils. I can't get enough of this Hailey Bieber-approved scent, which blends vanilla with cardamom, ambrette seed, balsam, and amber into an ultra cozy, sophisticated, and warm fragrance.

Affordable Fruity Perfumes

Every year when temperatures start to rise, I start craving summery fruity scents. The bright and juicy blends instantly awaken my senses and leave me with a fresh dose of nostalgia. There's an affordable fragrance for every fruit you can think of, but I've personally been on a strawberry and citrus kick.

Phlur Strawberry Letter $99 at Phlur You may think of strawberry fragrances as too kiddie, but this Phlur blend will prove you wrong. With soft florals, plum nectar, and a warm, woody base, this strawberry scent is equal parts juicy and addicting. The 7 Virtues Clementine Dream Eau De Parfum $94 at Sephora Growing up, I also got a Dreamsicle from the ice cream truck, so naturally, I'm a big fan of this scent. It opens with a zesty burst of clementines that is so fresh and authentic, your mouth may begin to water. A sweet vanilla base makes this fragrance even more delectable.

Affordable Fresh Perfumes

When it's sweltering, and I can't stand the thought of wearing something sickly sweet, fresh-smelling perfumes are my go-to. Blends with subtle florals, citrus, and musk are light and airy enough not to induce headaches in hot temperatures. Some scents even give a "clean" feeling, which I love for when I'm breaking a sweat at the gym.

Affordable Musk Perfumes

Musk perfumes are undeniably sexy. They have a skin-like quality that can read as warm, sensual, woody, or sometimes powdery. They play especially well with other fragrances, too, so if you're a layering pro, the two skin-enhancing scents below are must-haves.

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DedCool Xtra Milk Fragrance $90 at DedCool Xtra Milk is well worth the hype and then some. With bergamot, white musk, and amber, it's essentially comfort in a bottle. Don't get tripped up over the name, either—it's not milky in a lactonic sense, but more so in a soothing, warm-milk-before-bed way. Glossier Glossier You $82 at Glossier Glossier really is that girl when it comes to skin scents. The original You continues to be a compliment magnet for me, and the unique, skin-enhancing formula is to blame. It smells a little different on everyone, and works as the perfect fragrance primer for your layering combinations.

Affordable Floral Perfumes

I used to think floral fragrances were too mature and powdery for my nose, but then I discovered blends that quickly became some of my all-time favorites. In addition to florals, these perfumes include a dose of sensual sweetness with warm notes like pistachio and tonka bean. If you want to feel like your most feminine self, spray on one of the below scents.

Forvr Mood She Was Here Eau De Parfum $79 at Sephora I can't have imagined a better introduction to the fragrance brand, Forvr Mood, than its latest launch. She Was Here is the sexiest take on rose I've come across, with a nutty sweetness from roasted pistachio and warmth from vanilla milk. Carolina Herrera Good Girl Eau De Parfum $96 at Sephora A lot of designer fragrances miss the mark for me, but I always come back to Carolina Herrera. Airy jasmine and sweet tonka bean prove to be a winning combo, while cocoa adds a sophisticated depth. This ultra-feminine blend stays at the top of my date night rotation.

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