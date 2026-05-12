It may come as a surprise to learn that Queen Camilla—King Charles's wife, the Queen of England, the 78-year-old consort, that Queen Camilla—has a bit of a racy side. A fan of the sexy TV series Rivals and occasionally raunchy chick lit, The Queen doesn’t shy away from a bit of spice in her life. She’s known for being a little bit cheeky and up for a good flirty joke—after all, her iconic condolences for Dame Jilly Cooper wished the late author a hereafter “filled with impossibly handsome men and devoted dogs."

Queen Camilla loves the "bonkbuster" show so much, she even met the cast of Rivals. (Image credit: Getty Images)

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive at the red carpet event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Camilla shared a potentially very sexy beauty secret with human rights attorney Amal Clooney earlier this week. At the 50th anniversary celebration of The King’s Trust, Queen Camilla met Amal and her husband, George. Amal Clooney complimented The Queen, saying, “you smell very good—amazing.” Queen Camilla quickly replied, “it’s a Charlotte Tilbury scent.” Queen Camilla expanded on her perfume of choice, too quietly for the audio to pick up, but a slightly shocked Amal Clooney replies, “ooh, I see, so it’s a signature."

Charlotte Tilbury has several perfumes that “enhance feelings of love, happiness, seduction and confidence,” according to the brand. The six perfumes all feature a “magic scent trail that lasts up to 18 hours” and “emotion-boosting molecules to boost your chosen mood.” While the aromatic emotions include calm, joy, power, confidence, and love, Amal Clooney’s reaction and Queen Camilla’s hesitance to share the scent on the red carpet made us curious. The Queen’s penchant for cheeky jokes and a bit of spice in her life have Marie Claire editors suspecting she wears the brand’s More Sex fragrance.

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(Image credit: Getty Images)

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Charlotte Tilbury's More Sex scent is described by the brand as “a rush of passion through your body,” with scent notes “that always leave you wanting more.” More Sex is sultry and deep, with notes of black pepper, musk, sandalwood, and leather accord, which “is the perfect scent for an alluring aura of attraction.” I recently attended a Charlotte Tilbury event, and it was truthfully the best scent in the whole collection—warm, sensual, and the kind of perfume you compliment another woman on when you catch the scent it.

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TOPICS Queen Camilla