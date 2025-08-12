There’s no doubt I’m a fragrance snob. My all-time favorite ( Guerlain Vanille Planifolia Extrait for inquiring minds) costs a casual $630—and though I love smelling Rich Rich, my wallet does not. Fortunately, this fall the fragrance industry is doubling down on body mists that smell intoxicating and cost a fraction of the price of a traditional eau de parfum. I never feel guilty about dousing myself (and my clothes, and my hair) in the juice, and I’ve been able to build out quite the body mist wardrobe.

Speaking of: my fall mist collection is—humble brag—incredible. I’ve assembled a mix that takes into consideration all the big, buzzy autumnal trends: boozy options that are perfect for a sexy date night; my go-to gourmands ; and fruity mists for that tricky end-of-summer-early-fall transition period. Plus, some woodsy and clean choices for good measure.

GO FOR GOURMANDS

If you think gourmands and vanillas smell like a children’s candy store, think again. This fall’s fragrances are mature and sophisticated with subtle hints of sweetness. I don’t want to smell edible, but I do want to smell delicious. These get the job done.

L'Occitane Almond Hair & Body Mist $40 at Sephora The L’Occitane Almond Shimmer Body Oil is my holy grail for summer. Seriously, my legs have never looked so sexy. I was over the moon when I got word that the brand was bottling the almond-vanilla concoction and turning it into a hair and body mist. It’s soft and flirty, but has a warm and cozy edge that’s perfect for early September. Philosophy Hair & Body Perfume Mist - Vanilla Hug $28 at Ulta Beauty A woodsy-vanilla combo is my personal go-to—it adds a little edge to the sweetness. But what I love most about this guy: It’s formulated with good-for-my-skin ingredients like niacinamide and glycerin.

WOODSY AND WHIMSICAL

Nothing gets me in the mood for a cashmere sweater and the lake cabin I don’t have (yet) than a woodsy fragrance. I’m a big sandalwood girl, but I’m an equal opportunist when it comes to smoky, earthy, grounding notes. A woodsy mist is never too heavy, so I find spritzing them therapeutic, like a warm hug.

Heretic Dirty Coconut Hair Perfume $95 at Bluemercury Coconut can lean a little sunscreen-y, but not this one. Its flavor profile comes from the meaty interior, so it’s less saccharine, more sophisticated. It’s balanced with a creamy sandalwood for a finish that reminds me of a luxe rainforest retreat. SALT & STONE Body Fragrance Mist $45 at Nordstrom While body mists are supposed to have a shorter wear time, this baby lasts all day long—especially when I pair it with the matching body wash , lotion, and deo. It’s heavier on the santal than vetiver, and I get compliments every time I wear it.

KEEP IT CLEAN

Fresh fragrances are the perfect entry point for a perfume newbie—and when they come in the form of a mist, they’re very budget-friendly. These are safe bets for the office because they’re unoffensive and overwhelmingly pleasant, but still provide that fine fragrance finish.

OUAI St. Barts Hair & Body Mist $38 at Ulta Beauty $38 at Ulta Beauty I’m a longtime user of this St. Barts leave-in conditioner (it has a sweeter, fresher profile), so you bet I got my hands on this ASAP. It’s pretty strong, though; one to two sprays is plenty to get me through the morning and early afternoon. It gives golden hour at a five-star tropical resort courtesy of notes like orange blossom and dragon fruit. By Rosie Jane White Tee Body & Hair Perfume Mist $32 at Nordstrom As the name suggests, this guy is basic (but in a good way!). Imagine you just did laundry in the French countryside with rose-scented detergent and left your cotton basics out to dry on a clothesline. That’s this mist in a nutshell.

A BOOZY BOOST

The boozy fragrance trend started late last year, but it’s going full steam ahead this fall. I’m seeing notes of cognac, rum, and bourbon make their way into luxury fragrances and body mists. Sometimes the notes aren’t so explicit, but the scent itself gives a brooding cocktail bar energy.

TOM FORD Tobacco Vanille All Over Body Spray $100 at Neiman Marcus I save basically $100 when I buy this body spray as opposed to the actual fragrance. And not for nothing: they smell identical and last almost the same amount of time on my skin. Kilian Paris Angels' Share Body Spray $105 at Nordstrom Newness is exciting and all, but nothing hits quite the same as this classic. Its mix of cognac liquor and caramel results in a smooth, creamy, and slightly cinnamon scent that’s ideal for a night out.

FRUITY TUTTI

Fruity fragrance had a major moment this summer, with cherries, mangos, berries, and bananas all getting attention. As the weather gets colder, we’re seeing the next-gen fruits, with a crisp finish, step into the spotlight.

Ceremonia Perfume Mist De Guava $38 at Revolve I have been obsessed with this mist since it landed on my desk a few months ago. Its sillage is strong, so a little really goes a long way. For fall, I plan on layering this with a nice gourmand to warm it up a bit. PHLUR Mrs. Smith Hair and Body Mist $38 at Revolve Phlur can do no wrong. Never did I ever think I’d want to smell like a Granny Smith apple, but this mist is a tart, sour, and sweet treat for my senses. It’s my current favorite hair perfume.

