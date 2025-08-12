10 Delicious Body Mists Guaranteed to Shower You In Compliments This Fall
From gourmands to fruity florals.
There’s no doubt I’m a fragrance snob. My all-time favorite (Guerlain Vanille Planifolia Extrait for inquiring minds) costs a casual $630—and though I love smelling Rich Rich, my wallet does not. Fortunately, this fall the fragrance industry is doubling down on body mists that smell intoxicating and cost a fraction of the price of a traditional eau de parfum. I never feel guilty about dousing myself (and my clothes, and my hair) in the juice, and I’ve been able to build out quite the body mist wardrobe.
Speaking of: my fall mist collection is—humble brag—incredible. I’ve assembled a mix that takes into consideration all the big, buzzy autumnal trends: boozy options that are perfect for a sexy date night; my go-to gourmands; and fruity mists for that tricky end-of-summer-early-fall transition period. Plus, some woodsy and clean choices for good measure.
GO FOR GOURMANDS
If you think gourmands and vanillas smell like a children’s candy store, think again. This fall’s fragrances are mature and sophisticated with subtle hints of sweetness. I don’t want to smell edible, but I do want to smell delicious. These get the job done.
The L’Occitane Almond Shimmer Body Oil is my holy grail for summer. Seriously, my legs have never looked so sexy. I was over the moon when I got word that the brand was bottling the almond-vanilla concoction and turning it into a hair and body mist. It’s soft and flirty, but has a warm and cozy edge that’s perfect for early September.
A woodsy-vanilla combo is my personal go-to—it adds a little edge to the sweetness. But what I love most about this guy: It’s formulated with good-for-my-skin ingredients like niacinamide and glycerin.
WOODSY AND WHIMSICAL
Nothing gets me in the mood for a cashmere sweater and the lake cabin I don’t have (yet) than a woodsy fragrance. I’m a big sandalwood girl, but I’m an equal opportunist when it comes to smoky, earthy, grounding notes. A woodsy mist is never too heavy, so I find spritzing them therapeutic, like a warm hug.
While body mists are supposed to have a shorter wear time, this baby lasts all day long—especially when I pair it with the matching body wash, lotion, and deo. It’s heavier on the santal than vetiver, and I get compliments every time I wear it.
KEEP IT CLEAN
Fresh fragrances are the perfect entry point for a perfume newbie—and when they come in the form of a mist, they’re very budget-friendly. These are safe bets for the office because they’re unoffensive and overwhelmingly pleasant, but still provide that fine fragrance finish.
I’m a longtime user of this St. Barts leave-in conditioner (it has a sweeter, fresher profile), so you bet I got my hands on this ASAP. It’s pretty strong, though; one to two sprays is plenty to get me through the morning and early afternoon. It gives golden hour at a five-star tropical resort courtesy of notes like orange blossom and dragon fruit.
A BOOZY BOOST
The boozy fragrance trend started late last year, but it’s going full steam ahead this fall. I’m seeing notes of cognac, rum, and bourbon make their way into luxury fragrances and body mists. Sometimes the notes aren’t so explicit, but the scent itself gives a brooding cocktail bar energy.
FRUITY TUTTI
Fruity fragrance had a major moment this summer, with cherries, mangos, berries, and bananas all getting attention. As the weather gets colder, we’re seeing the next-gen fruits, with a crisp finish, step into the spotlight.
