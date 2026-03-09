Well, it’s official: Marie Claire’s Award Season is in full swing. Our big shebang of a program—the Marie Claire 2026 Beauty Awards—has been open for a few weeks now (our skincare and body care entries are now closed, but you’re not too late to enter hair, makeup, and nail products!), and products are slowly but surely rolling into the MC offices. But because Team Beauty hates a dull moment, we have also decided to kick off our much-anticipated 3rd annual Marie Claire Fragrance Awards (!!) this month.

This is my personal favorite program because not only do I stumble upon new brands and niche fragrances, but it also provides the perfect setting to rediscover classics. Each entry costs $250 and will be tested by multiple members of the Marie Claire Beauty Team. We spend hours (neigh, weeks) spraying, smelling, and wearing hundreds of different formulas on a mission to find the best 53 scents encompassing traditional perfumes, candles, home fragrance, laundry detergent, and scented body care. The result is a crop of products we can wholeheartedly recommend to our readers.

If you have yet to enter, act fast. Our application is only open until Friday, April 3, with the sample delivery due to the MC offices no later than Friday, April 10. All fragrances that will be eligible to shop in May 2026 are eligible to enter. The only caveat: if you are entering for the Best New Fragrance Award, the product must have launched between May 2025 and May 2026—no sooner, no later, no exceptions.

Article continues below

Winners will be announced on marieclaire.com and our accompanying social platforms in May 2026, photographed as part of a beautiful custom photoshoot, and celebrated at our Fragrance Awards Party, which will take place in early June. It’s my favorite night of the year, bringing together incredible noses, brand founders, industry leaders, and genius marketers.

If you have any questions, please visit our awards website or reach out to our very helpful and responsive team at marieclaireawards@futurenet.com. Good luck, everyone—we can't wait to start testing!

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors