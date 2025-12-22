Is there anything better than smelling really, really, ridiculously delicious? I’ve tested thousands of perfumes in my career and yet I never get tired of discovering something new and swoon-worthy to add to my vanity-busting collection. For context, I recently moved, and as any New Yorker will tell you, that’s prime time to take stock of your possessions and make a tidy edit before schlepping it all across town. But with my perfumes…I just couldn’t. I need them all, and they each serve a purpose, whether it’s a scent for a romantic date night, an important business meeting, a festive soiree, or just a seasonal shift with the weather. I swap fragrances like I’m a stock market beauty broker, and I have no intention of changing my ways anytime soon. With that in mind, I’m taking full advantage of Sephora’s current fragrance sale—which offers 20 percent off for Beauty Insiders using the code “SAVESCENTS” and runs until December 24—and I highly suggest you do as well.

I’m currently in the midst of discovering a few niche fragrance brands to add to my lineup, as well as skin scents to upgrade my perfume layering game. A new spicy fragrance will infuse some much-needed warmth and energy into my daily fragrance routine this winter, and a cozy woody perfume seems like the perfect addition to my cold-weather beauty regimen. Here’s everything I’m shopping for at Sephora’s fragrance sale before the discounts end.

Flirty Florals

Floral scents get a bad rap in my opinion—too old, too powdery, too dated. I firmly disagree. The base of most scents is, and has been for decades, jasmine , so why not lean into the stunning perfume options for a sophisticated and timeless fragrance this winter?

Carolina Herrera Good Girl Blush Eau De Parfum (Was $176) $140.80 at Sephora Mandarin, vanilla, and ylang-ylang are the stars of the show here, and I have to say this might be my favorite iteration of the iconic Good Girl line. Not to mention, the bottle is such a show-stopper for your vanity. Miu Miu Miutine Eau De Parfum (Was $172) $137.60 at Sephora Sometimes you just want to smell like a snack. This strawberry, gardenia and brown sugar blend is so enticing and lovely, whoever comes close to you will be dying to embrace you.

Mesmerizing Musks

My favorite fragrance category for winter is always musk . It envelopes you like no other note can and is the perfect grounding ingredient for a heady but sensual fragrance.

Merit Retrospect L’extrait De Parfum (Was $92) $73.60 at Sephora Soft, bright top notes of bergamot and pear dry down into a comforting musk base with hints of vanilla and moss in this jewel-like perfume. This is one that I’m convinced smells better the longer I wear it. Phlur Missing Person Eau De Parfum (Was $99) $79.20 at Sephora I’m so deeply obsessed with this scent, I have it in the body oil too. The skin musk and bergamot notes are a perfect pairing, with a sexy woody dry down accented by sparkling orange and comforting blonde woods. Perfection.

Sensual Skin

This category is booming at the moment—likely because everyone is layering their fragrances like champions—and it’s honestly become the core of my perfume collection. Everybody needs a yummy skin scent, no matter the season.

Glossier You Eau De Parfum (Was $82) $65.60 at Sephora The OG Glossier scent remains one of my favorites, even years after its initial launch. The musky, salty ambrox smells different on everyone but unfolds with a slightly spicy pink peppercorn heart that I just adore. It really is like your skin, but better. Clean Reserve Skin Eau De Parfum (Was $110) $88 at Sephora Clean Reserve was a stalwart in my collection long before I ever started working in beauty. I’m on my third bottle of this divine skin musk and salted praline blend. It’s the ideal get-close-to-my-body scent.

Wonderful Woods

Woody perfumes are my stalwart, can’t-fail, everybody-loves-this-scent option. They’re particularly attractive in the depths of winter when all I want is to curl up next to a fire with an Old Fashioned and thick cashmere socks.

The Maker Lover Eau De Parfum (Was $175) $140 at Sephora If I ever had to abandon my perfume collection for a signature scent, this would be the one. Fig , jasmine, and oud flirt with the sandalwood core for a fragrance that truly attracts no less than half a dozen compliments every time I wear it. LORE Somewhere But Nowhere Eau De Parfum (Was $88) $70.40 at Sephora Cedarwood and cardamom create an unexpected but delightful woody scent anchored by warm vanilla. It’s a stunning unisex scent that at once feels familiar and wholly original. This is one emerging fragrance brand I suggest keeping in mind for 2026 .

Enticing Amber

Amber scents are seeing a massive resurgence for 2025 and I predict the trend will continue well into the new year. They’re cozy yet sensual and wear beautifully on warmed skin with just a hint of sweat.

Marc Jacobs Perfect Absolute Eau De Parfum (Was $170) $136 at Sephora Luscious fig and heady amber are a perfect match in this delectable perfume, with a hypnotizing warm floral finish that exudes pure sophistication. Not going to lie, I feel like the baddest bitch in the room when I wear this scent. Prada Paradoxe Eau De Parfum (Was $180) $144 at Sephora Looking for a slightly lighter, more feminine option in this fragrance family? This white amber, neroli, and white musk blend is both fresh and warm, perfect for any season and paired best with your signature swagger.

