I’m Upgrading My Fragrance Collection with Sephora’s Secret Sale
New Year approved.
Is there anything better than smelling really, really, ridiculously delicious? I’ve tested thousands of perfumes in my career and yet I never get tired of discovering something new and swoon-worthy to add to my vanity-busting collection. For context, I recently moved, and as any New Yorker will tell you, that’s prime time to take stock of your possessions and make a tidy edit before schlepping it all across town. But with my perfumes…I just couldn’t. I need them all, and they each serve a purpose, whether it’s a scent for a romantic date night, an important business meeting, a festive soiree, or just a seasonal shift with the weather. I swap fragrances like I’m a stock market beauty broker, and I have no intention of changing my ways anytime soon. With that in mind, I’m taking full advantage of Sephora’s current fragrance sale—which offers 20 percent off for Beauty Insiders using the code “SAVESCENTS” and runs until December 24—and I highly suggest you do as well.
I’m currently in the midst of discovering a few niche fragrance brands to add to my lineup, as well as skin scents to upgrade my perfume layering game. A new spicy fragrance will infuse some much-needed warmth and energy into my daily fragrance routine this winter, and a cozy woody perfume seems like the perfect addition to my cold-weather beauty regimen. Here’s everything I’m shopping for at Sephora’s fragrance sale before the discounts end.
Flirty Florals
Floral scents get a bad rap in my opinion—too old, too powdery, too dated. I firmly disagree. The base of most scents is, and has been for decades, jasmine, so why not lean into the stunning perfume options for a sophisticated and timeless fragrance this winter?
Mesmerizing Musks
My favorite fragrance category for winter is always musk. It envelopes you like no other note can and is the perfect grounding ingredient for a heady but sensual fragrance.
Sensual Skin
This category is booming at the moment—likely because everyone is layering their fragrances like champions—and it’s honestly become the core of my perfume collection. Everybody needs a yummy skin scent, no matter the season.
Wonderful Woods
Woody perfumes are my stalwart, can’t-fail, everybody-loves-this-scent option. They’re particularly attractive in the depths of winter when all I want is to curl up next to a fire with an Old Fashioned and thick cashmere socks.
If I ever had to abandon my perfume collection for a signature scent, this would be the one. Fig, jasmine, and oud flirt with the sandalwood core for a fragrance that truly attracts no less than half a dozen compliments every time I wear it.
Cedarwood and cardamom create an unexpected but delightful woody scent anchored by warm vanilla. It’s a stunning unisex scent that at once feels familiar and wholly original. This is one emerging fragrance brand I suggest keeping in mind for 2026.
Enticing Amber
Amber scents are seeing a massive resurgence for 2025 and I predict the trend will continue well into the new year. They’re cozy yet sensual and wear beautifully on warmed skin with just a hint of sweat.
Hannah Baxter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire. She has previously held roles at The Zoe Report, Coveteur, and Bust Magazine, covering beauty, wellness, fashion, and lifestyle. She authors the Marie Claire newsletter Face Forward. Her writing has appeared in Harper's Bazaar, Allure, The Cut, Elle, InStyle, Glamour, Air Mail, Vogue, Architectural Digest, Byrdie, Nylon and more.
She is also the founder of Anxiety Beer, a weekly newsletter about the intersection of culture and mental health. In her spare time you can catch her reading too many overdue library books, thrifting, or hanging with her hairless cat, Norman. You can find her on Instagram and TikTok @hannahbaxward.