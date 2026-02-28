Winter fashion has been boring me to tears this month, but I can't say the same about the beauty space. It wouldn't be a stretch to say that there was an exciting innovation to hit the market pretty much every day over the last four weeks. My winter blues slowly chipped away with every new beauty product I tried, and boy, did I try a lot in February.

As a fragrance girl, it was an especially big month for evolving my olfactory personality. Phlur's Matcha Milk body mist converted me into a tea-fragrance lover, while Sidia's Midas scent convinced me to finally try the solid perfume trend. My makeup routine certainly got an overhaul, too, with an incredible serum foundation from M.Ph, a Summer Fridays lip stain, Patrick Ta's brightening concealer, and many more.

There was a whole lot to love in the beauty world this month—and I know my coworkers would say the same. Ahead, I dive into all of the February launches that I and the rest of the Marie Claire beauty team fell head over heels for.

Best New Foundation M.ph Le Skin Weightless Serum Foundation $49 at Sephora "Le Skin is genuinely beautiful on the complexion, especially if you like your foundation to look like skin, just a little more even and glowy. It’s not the base I’d reach for on a full-glam night when I want serious coverage, but for everyday, it’s exactly what I want: light, breathable, and easy to apply without overthinking it." — Siena Gagliano, Beauty Editor

Best New Fruity Perfume By Rosie Jane Matilda Eau De Parfum With Passion Fruit $86 at Sephora "By Rosie Jane's latest launch is the solution to the gourmand fatigue I've been feeling recently. Bright, juicy passion fruit is the star of the show here, giving this blend a tart freshness that energizes with every spritz. The addition of meringue keeps things light, fluffy, and not too sweet. I'm calling it now: This will be my favorite fruity fragrance of 2026." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger tests By Rosie Jane Matilda. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

Best New Face Mask BYOMA Bio-Collagen Radiance Facial Mask $18 at Ulta Beauty "As an oily, acne-prone gal, I can confidently attest to the fact that this mask has never broken me out. Plus, the brand’s chemist confirmed that the formula is non-comedogenic, so you can rest assured that the mask won’t cause any flare-ups or clog your pores. For less than $20, I couldn’t recommend this mask more. It's one of the best drugstore skincare products I've tried in recent memory. If you’re looking for a shortcut to glass skin, start here." — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer

Ariel Baker during and after testing the Byoma Bio-collagen Radiance Facial Mask. (Image credit: Ariel Baker)

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors