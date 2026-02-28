I've Fallen Head Over Heels in Love With February’s Best New Beauty Products

Officially in a committed relationship with these launches.

Winter fashion has been boring me to tears this month, but I can't say the same about the beauty space. It wouldn't be a stretch to say that there was an exciting innovation to hit the market pretty much every day over the last four weeks. My winter blues slowly chipped away with every new beauty product I tried, and boy, did I try a lot in February.

As a fragrance girl, it was an especially big month for evolving my olfactory personality. Phlur's Matcha Milk body mist converted me into a tea-fragrance lover, while Sidia's Midas scent convinced me to finally try the solid perfume trend. My makeup routine certainly got an overhaul, too, with an incredible serum foundation from M.Ph, a Summer Fridays lip stain, Patrick Ta's brightening concealer, and many more.

There was a whole lot to love in the beauty world this month—and I know my coworkers would say the same. Ahead, I dive into all of the February launches that I and the rest of the Marie Claire beauty team fell head over heels for.

