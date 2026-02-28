I've Fallen Head Over Heels in Love With February’s Best New Beauty Products
Officially in a committed relationship with these launches.
Winter fashion has been boring me to tears this month, but I can't say the same about the beauty space. It wouldn't be a stretch to say that there was an exciting innovation to hit the market pretty much every day over the last four weeks. My winter blues slowly chipped away with every new beauty product I tried, and boy, did I try a lot in February.
As a fragrance girl, it was an especially big month for evolving my olfactory personality. Phlur's Matcha Milk body mist converted me into a tea-fragrance lover, while Sidia's Midas scent convinced me to finally try the solid perfume trend. My makeup routine certainly got an overhaul, too, with an incredible serum foundation from M.Ph, a Summer Fridays lip stain, Patrick Ta's brightening concealer, and many more.
There was a whole lot to love in the beauty world this month—and I know my coworkers would say the same. Ahead, I dive into all of the February launches that I and the rest of the Marie Claire beauty team fell head over heels for.
"Le Skin is genuinely beautiful on the complexion, especially if you like your foundation to look like skin, just a little more even and glowy. It’s not the base I’d reach for on a full-glam night when I want serious coverage, but for everyday, it’s exactly what I want: light, breathable, and easy to apply without overthinking it." — Siena Gagliano, Beauty Editor
"By Rosie Jane's latest launch is the solution to the gourmand fatigue I've been feeling recently. Bright, juicy passion fruit is the star of the show here, giving this blend a tart freshness that energizes with every spritz. The addition of meringue keeps things light, fluffy, and not too sweet. I'm calling it now: This will be my favorite fruity fragrance of 2026." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"As an oily, acne-prone gal, I can confidently attest to the fact that this mask has never broken me out. Plus, the brand’s chemist confirmed that the formula is non-comedogenic, so you can rest assured that the mask won’t cause any flare-ups or clog your pores. For less than $20, I couldn’t recommend this mask more. It's one of the best drugstore skincare products I've tried in recent memory. If you’re looking for a shortcut to glass skin, start here." — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer
"I like to use the Flushed Lip Stain as the foundation of a lip look. It wears evenly throughout the day and doesn't leave behind a ring if you blend properly (which can definitely be a learning curve for most first-time lip stain users). Even hours later, there’s still a hint of color anchoring the lips. It’s not overtly bold, but as a long-wear base that enhances your natural lip tone, it does exactly what you want it to do." — Siena Gagliano, Beauty Editor
"Phlur somehow made a matcha-hater (aka me) into someone who can't get enough of the scent. The Matcha Milk body mist is a tea fragrance through and through, but it includes a sweet creaminess that makes it downright cozy. I didn’t expect to love it as much as I do, but I’ve been reaching for it nonstop in recent weeks for a unique sweet fragrance." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"As someone who runs on the drier side, I was much more invested in how hydrating this matte Estée Lauder foundation could be. It didn’t emphasize any dry spots or make my complexion look dull. Instead, I actually felt pretty moisturized and was impressed by how the finish stayed velvety—despite the NYC winds. And it definitely helped my makeup look more polished than my typical skin tint" — Samantha Holender, Senior Beauty Editor
"This new shower oil proves you shouldn't sleep on the drugstore for your bodycare. It lathers exceptionally well, so a tiny pump is all you need for your entire body. Its subtle floral scent reminds me of my most luxurious fragrances, while the glycerin-packed formula is so moisturizing, I'm always tempted to go without body lotion. I'll be running to the drugstore to try out the other two scents ASAP." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"I'm not a fan of most foundations, but this lightweight formula won me over. It feels virtually weightless on my skin, provides a boost of hydration, and works well to cover imperfections while still making my skin look like skin. The fact that it is non-comedogenic, uses plant-based ingredients, and is only $30 means I'll be recommending it to everyone I know." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Patrick Ta's approach to complexion has always worked for me because it's built around skin looking like skin—just brighter, smoother, and a bit more glam. This concealer perfectly integrates with my routine, and paired with his blushes, it's the easiest way I've found to get that soft-focus finish and glowing complexion. Consider this my whole-hearted endorsement of his long-awaited concealer." — Siena Gagliano, Beauty Editor
"It's no surprise to me that The 7 Virtues' take on the berry fragrance trend is one of my all-time favorites. The brand gave strawberry a fluffy spin with whipped marshmallow and a hint of nutty pistachio. The result? Strawberry shortcake perfection that's neither cloying nor childish." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Leave it to La Roche-Posay to create my new favorite moisturizer. This creamy formula quickly absorbs and almost instantly gives my skin a plump, dewy look. I love that it moisturizes my combination skin without adding any extra greasiness. It's lightweight feel is a major pro, too." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"We're massive fans of Cyklar products here at MC, so I'm down to try anything and everything from the brand, even a rose scent, which I don't typically gravitate toward. However, Cyklar's perfume oil is one I will be wearing on repeat. With black currant, bergamot, and hemp, this blend is equal parts seductive and fresh. Trust me, this is not your grandmother's rose perfume." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"My fine, color-treated hair needs all the help it can get in the volume department, and this foam does the trick. A couple of pumps right at my roots, and a rough blow-dry works wonders at giving my typically flat hair lift and bounce. It adds plenty of texture too, so my roots stay lifted all day long." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Lip liner stains are nothing new, but what makes this launch unique is its formula—it features the creaminess and easy application of a liner, but with the longevity of a stain. You can contour and blur your lips, and the effect actually lasts for hours, even after eating and sipping on cocktails." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"I almost always have a Glasshouse Fragrances candle burning because they smell so good, and now I know its incredible scents don't just apply to home fragrance. The brand's just-launched body lotions are rich yet absorb quickly and leave behind no greasiness. If you want to smell like a rich heiress, the warm, amber-y Kyoto in Bloom scent is your ticket." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Some people have a safety blanket; I have a safety perfume. Midas has a way of decompressing my nervous system—applying it is like counting to 10 or taking five deep breaths. It has a soothing, addictive quality that compels me to wear it on repeat. Which, for me, is the sign of a 10/10 perfume." — Samantha Holender, Senior Beauty Editor
"Josie Maran's bodycare stands out in my extensive collection, so I had no doubt its body wash would become a new favorite. For starters, it smells downright delectable, but it also lathers like a dream and leaves my skin feeling softer. My only issue is that the bottle is on the smaller side, but there is a refill available with enough product to fill the bottle twice over." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Valentino's Donna Born in Roma is my go-to date-night fragrance, and the latest flanker will be joining the lineup. Where the original is warm and sensual, this version is sophisticated and bold with the addition of plum. It has an impressive projection, too, so a couple of sprays is all you need to turn heads." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Athena Club, known for its incredible shave oil, has officially entered the fragrance space with the launch of eight(!!) hair and body mists. Working with master perfumers at Firmenich and Givaudan, these light scents hold up to the more luxurious formulas in my collection. Golden Vanilla is a gourmand lover's dream with a vanilla ice cream note, a subtle touch of coconut, and a warm ambery base." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Anyone with acne knows the struggle of finding a sunscreen that doesn't lead to more breakouts. Sofie Pavitt, aka the Acne Whisperer of New York City, created this formula with acne-prone skin in mind. It's a chemical sunscreen made with non-comedogenic ingredients, so you can expect a lightweight feel, with a non-greasy, invisible finish." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"This new fragrance combines what I love about skin scents and sweet perfumes into one blend. It's not particularly complex, but a great fragrance doesn't have to be. Instead, its combination of musk, sugar, and subtle florals creates a delectable close-to-you feel. I love to layer it over woody or spicy scents for a touch of sweetness." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"My wavy and curly-hair girls will thank me for putting them on to this hair oil. This formula revives curl patterns while adding major shine and smoothness, all thanks to a blend of nourishing almond, argan, and castor oils. Its ultra-lightweight feel won't weigh your hair down, either, instead keeping your curls nice and boucy." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"To love a lip product's finish is one thing. To love how it wears throughout the day? That’s another. I was very, very skeptical about stepping out into the arctic tundra we’re calling New York City in matte lipstick, but it actually went much more smoothly than anticipated. I wouldn’t say that the Lip Blush is as hydrating as my go-to balms and treatments, but it’s certainly not nearly as drying as the standard lipstick." — Samantha Holender, Senior Beauty Editor
"Consider this your all-in-one serum to prevent signs of aging. Powered by Sisley Paris' Black Rose Molecular Extract, it creates more youthful-looking skin by plumping, hydrating, smoothing, and brightening the complexion. Its lightweight, non-greasy feel makes it a winner, too." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"If you want to elevate your skincare routine to new heights, this moisturizer for mature skin will do just that. The magic comes from Dior's OX-C Treatment technology, which optimizes oxygen transport to the skin, in turn speeding up rejuvenation. You can expect to see smoother wrinkles and firmer skin in as little as seven days." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"I can't get enough of K-beauty products in my skincare routine, and this is the latest pick that's made an appearance. Because it's so hydrating, it's replaced the rest of the toners in my line-up. The fact that it also brightens skin with gentle PHAs and niacinamide makes it a no-brainer for anyone wanting to achieve glass skin." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"I always thought you had to overload setting powder and let it bake to achieve that super-bright under-eye look Instagram models are known for. But actually, a quick sweep of this setting powder does the trick. It provides a nice brightening effect without making my skin look pink, plus it instantly soaks up oil and blurs pores—a win-win." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"I'm convinced everyone needs a vitamin C serum in their routine, and this pick is a safe bet for all skin types. A potent, yet safe 10 percent ascorbic acid (the purest form of vitamin C) is at the forefront of this formula, increasing collagen production and leading to firmer, brighter skin. It leaves an instant glow and boost of nourishment, making it a must-have for your morning skincare." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"First off, how gorgeous is this bottle? It stands out amongst the 200-plus bottles in my collection. Aside from its packaging, this light scent is as clean girl-coded as it gets. The original floral blend is brightened with clementine, while a leather accord in the base adds the cool factor. I've been reaching for this perfume on gym days because it's so fresh and light." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"I've learned the hard way to never forget shaving cream, but now that I have this in my shower, it's a mistake I won't be making again. This oil turns into a milky, sudsy lather when it comes into contact with water, in turn coating every strand of hair. The result is a completely smooth shave with zero irritation. Of course, I'm also a big fan of its yummy vanilla scent." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Sometimes, the occasion calls for a full beat that lasts—that's when I would reach for this new foundation. With medium to buildable coverage, this is the ideal pick for oily-skin girls like me who want to blur their pores. What's most impressive about this foundation, though, is its longevity—it gives a flawless look for at least eight hours of wear, if not more." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
Why Trust Marie Claire
For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.