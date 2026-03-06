Every year, like clockwork, a new skin trend enters the beauty chat. Some that come to recent memory: glass skin (inspired by the rise of K-Beauty), dolphin skin (designed to mimic the animal’s reflective sheer), jello skin (which was supposed to have the bounce of a jello pie)—I could go on. Are they silly, made-up terms that essentially all mean the same thing? 1,000 percent. But if you read between the lines and look past the nomenclature, they do tell us something about the skin finish in highest demand.

And for 2026, it appears we’re all about chasing a little something called High Rise Skin. Think of it like a skyscraper: if the foundation (aka your skincare) doesn’t create a strong base, then every additional floor (aka your makeup) is going to crumble. “It’s about smoothness, evenness, and dimension that come from properly prepped skin, not necessarily from layering on products for extra shine,” says celebrity makeup artist Daniel Martin, who is responsible for coining the term. “The end result can look radiant, but it’s a refined, controlled glow rather than a high-shine effect.”

Want to know how to get it? And what products will you need? Keep reading, because Martin and I are breaking it all down ahead.

How to Get High Rise Skin

Good news: the process isn’t complicated. But you might have to tweak your existing routine a bit because application order does matter. “It’s not about stacking endless products, but it is about layering with purpose,” says Martin.

To kick it off, you want a face wash that will leave your skin clean, balanced, and smooth. Make sure you pick a product that isn’t going to strip your skin, either. Martin suggests using a cleansing oil because it’s going to supplement your complexion with hydrating ingredients.

danucera cerabalm multitasking face balm $95 at Danucera.com Easily the most versatile product in my collection, this balm works as both your first and second cleanse. Apply it to dry skin to remove makeup and sunscreen, and add a little water to transform it into a milky wash. ma:nyo Pure Cleansing Oil $23 at Ulta Beauty I discovered this formula in Seoul, and it’s quickly become my favorite oil cleanser. It removes even the most stubborn makeup. Beauty of Joeson Ginseng Cleansing Oil for Gentle Daily Cleansing $20 at Sephora The brand might be known for its sunscreen, but don’t underestimate this cleansing oil. It goes on like oil, but with a little water, turns into a milky wash.

Then, to really create a smoother texture (think: no pilling, no flaking) immediately and over time, you want to add in a gentle exfoliator or a toner, which, in Martin’s experience, is key to refining texture. I personally added a toner to my skincare routine this past year; my pores look tighter, roughness and bumpy texture have decreased, and breakouts are much less frequent.

As for moisturizer? The goal is a cushiony, velvet-like finish. “You want something that truly supports the skin so it stays plump and even throughout the day,” says Martin. “If those three things are done properly, everything else becomes easier, and you don’t need heavy coverage because the surface is already doing the work.”

Tatcha The Longevity Youth Restoring Cream for Elasticity & Brightness $84 at Sephora MC’s Beauty Writer Ariel Baker says this ​​is “one of the few skincare launches that has caught and kept my attention this year.” It’s also Martin’s favorite. Merit Great Skin Priming and Firming Moisturizer With Peptides and Hyaluronic Acid $42 at Sephora If your skin runs on the oilier side, I highly recommend this lightweight formula. It sinks in quickly and leaves a radiant, but not glossy finish. Caudalíe Vinoperfect Brightening Refillable Moisturizer With Niacinamide $55 at Sephora For a more even complexion and fewer dark spots, incorporate Caudalie’s brightening moisturizer into your routine. While your first jar is on the pricier side, refills only cost $55.

The final step to High Rise Skin is a very restrained foundation application. “It should be buffed into the skin so there are no visible seams; it shouldn’t sit on top, but look like skin,” says Martin. The key to this is to saturate the brush of your choice in foundation on the back of your hand. I personally prefer a looser powder brush, but it’s up to you. Then, with a light touch, stipple the foundation onto your skin until you achieve your desired coverage.

Haus Labs Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation With Fermented Arnica $52 at Sephora This genuinely feels like nothing on the skin. Plus, the fermented arnica is great for reducing redness, so I find myself using much less product than I normally would. Makeup by Mario Surrealskin Natural Finish Foundation $48 at Sephora I love this product for so many reasons, two of which are the fact that the bottle lasts forever and it gives the most airbrushed finish I’ve ever experienced. Natasha Denona Hy-Glam Foundation Hydrating & Blurring Luminous Longwear Serum Foundation $52 at Sephora Makeup artist Kelli Anne Sewell used this on me a few months ago and I have been obsessed ever since. It’s the perfect dewy-not-too-dewy finish that makes me look hydrated, but never greasy.

