High Rise Skin Is Going to Be the Biggest Beauty Trend of 2026
Mark my words.
Every year, like clockwork, a new skin trend enters the beauty chat. Some that come to recent memory: glass skin (inspired by the rise of K-Beauty), dolphin skin (designed to mimic the animal’s reflective sheer), jello skin (which was supposed to have the bounce of a jello pie)—I could go on. Are they silly, made-up terms that essentially all mean the same thing? 1,000 percent. But if you read between the lines and look past the nomenclature, they do tell us something about the skin finish in highest demand.
And for 2026, it appears we’re all about chasing a little something called High Rise Skin. Think of it like a skyscraper: if the foundation (aka your skincare) doesn’t create a strong base, then every additional floor (aka your makeup) is going to crumble. “It’s about smoothness, evenness, and dimension that come from properly prepped skin, not necessarily from layering on products for extra shine,” says celebrity makeup artist Daniel Martin, who is responsible for coining the term. “The end result can look radiant, but it’s a refined, controlled glow rather than a high-shine effect.”
Want to know how to get it? And what products will you need? Keep reading, because Martin and I are breaking it all down ahead.
How to Get High Rise Skin
Good news: the process isn’t complicated. But you might have to tweak your existing routine a bit because application order does matter. “It’s not about stacking endless products, but it is about layering with purpose,” says Martin.
To kick it off, you want a face wash that will leave your skin clean, balanced, and smooth. Make sure you pick a product that isn’t going to strip your skin, either. Martin suggests using a cleansing oil because it’s going to supplement your complexion with hydrating ingredients.
Easily the most versatile product in my collection, this balm works as both your first and second cleanse. Apply it to dry skin to remove makeup and sunscreen, and add a little water to transform it into a milky wash.
I discovered this formula in Seoul, and it’s quickly become my favorite oil cleanser. It removes even the most stubborn makeup.
Then, to really create a smoother texture (think: no pilling, no flaking) immediately and over time, you want to add in a gentle exfoliator or a toner, which, in Martin’s experience, is key to refining texture. I personally added a toner to my skincare routine this past year; my pores look tighter, roughness and bumpy texture have decreased, and breakouts are much less frequent.
Toner pads are blowing up—just swipe and toss, no cotton round needed. These salmon sperm ones are paper-thin and great for redness.
If large pores or blackheads are your primary concern, your best bet is this Paula’s Choice exfoliant, which includes two percent salicylic acid. Start off using it three days a week, and work your way up as tolerated.
An acid-free toner, this formula leverages niacinamide to even tone, calm redness, and smooth out the skin. Plus, it’s so gentle that you can use it every day.
As for moisturizer? The goal is a cushiony, velvet-like finish. “You want something that truly supports the skin so it stays plump and even throughout the day,” says Martin. “If those three things are done properly, everything else becomes easier, and you don’t need heavy coverage because the surface is already doing the work.”
MC’s Beauty Writer Ariel Baker says this is “one of the few skincare launches that has caught and kept my attention this year.” It’s also Martin’s favorite.
The final step to High Rise Skin is a very restrained foundation application. “It should be buffed into the skin so there are no visible seams; it shouldn’t sit on top, but look like skin,” says Martin. The key to this is to saturate the brush of your choice in foundation on the back of your hand. I personally prefer a looser powder brush, but it’s up to you. Then, with a light touch, stipple the foundation onto your skin until you achieve your desired coverage.
This genuinely feels like nothing on the skin. Plus, the fermented arnica is great for reducing redness, so I find myself using much less product than I normally would.
