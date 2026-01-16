The 2026 'Marie Claire' Beauty Awards Are Getting a Makeover—Everything You Need to Know
Including how (and when) to enter.
We're doing things a little differently at Marie Claire in 2026. Our beauty awards (previously the Skin & Hair Awards and the Makeup Awards) are merging together—and expanding to include Nails, Body Care, and Drugstore Staples. In short, it's a very exciting time to be a beauty product.
Entries, which cost $300 per product and per category, guarantee first-hand testing by our incredible panel of judges, including the MC Beauty Team and 100 expert makeup artists, hairstylists, dermatologists, and beauty insiders. The goal is to determine the absolute best products in the business—the ones we can wholeheartedly recommend to our millions of readers.
Because this is an expansive program, we're going to make the process as easy as possible for you and your clients by staggering entry dates. The entry deadline for Skin & Body Care is February 26, 2026, while the entry deadline for Hair, Makeup, Nails, & Drugstore Staples is March 19, 2026. You can enter products that are cult-classics, new launches, or soon-to-be-released; the only caveat is that they must be shoppable in the US by September 2026. (Please note: Marie Claire's Fragrance Awards are remaining a separate entity, and we'll be in touch with more information on those soon!)
Now onto the really fun info. Winners will be notified in late June 2026, and by late September 2026, the Marie Claire Beauty Team is going to shout your win from the rooftops. Well, technically, the Internet, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok, but you get the point. Then, we're all going to gather together for a chic party celebrating the very best in beauty.
If you have any questions, please visit our awards website or reach out to our very helpful and responsive team at marieclaireawards@futurenet.com. Good luck, everyone—we can't wait to start testing!
