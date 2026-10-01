It’s not every day that I get to travel to Los Angeles and interview two of the biggest celebrities of our time. That’s exactly what happened in early September, when Valentino flew me out to the City of Angels to celebrate the launch of its new fragrance line, Vendetta. It was a double celebration for the brand, because there are actually two fragrances in the collection: Donna and Uomo, meant for women and men, respectively.
“This is the maison’s first prestige fragrance launch in six years and the beginning of a new fragrance franchise inspired by unstoppable passion, unapologetic connection, and an “us-against-the-world” romance,” the brand explained in a press release. “This new line pays homage to the original Vendetta fragrance introduced by Valentino Garavani in 1991; the new duo reimagines the House’s heritage through a contemporary lens.”
A part of that makeover came in the form of the line’s new ambassadors, Dakota Johnson and Alexander Skarsgård, who revealed that working together was one of the reasons that they both signed on to do this project. “We’ve known each other for about 10 years but have never done anything together,” Skarsgård told me. “Us already having that rapport and familiarity with each other really allowed us to just jump right in. We wrapped that shoot in two or three days.”
As a niche fragrance obsessive myself, I’ve largely stepped away from the designer scents that seem to dominate the market right now. Plus, at over 150 dollars each ($170 for Uomo and $185 for Donna), I had high expectations. When I first got a whiff of the new Vendettas, not only were said expectations met and exceeded, but I also knew an iconic nose had to be behind the fragrances. As it turns out, there were three. “Vendetta Donna was created by perfumers Dominique Ropion and Andrew Everett,” the brand explained. “Uomo was created by perfumer Marie Salamagne, [master perfumer at dsm-firmenich].” Both Donna and Uomo are fantastic additions to any fall fragrance tray (Johnson even said she likes to layer the two), but I do have to admit that they have two fairly distinct vibes. Keep reading for the notes in each scent, plus a few more Valentino Beauty products that I recommend to everyone.
What Does Valentino Vendetta Donna Smell Like?
Valentino
Vendetta Donna Eau De Parfum
If you love a good solar floral scent, Donna might be right up your alley. While the top note is red orange nectar, on first sniff, I am immediately hit with a sweet, almost bubblegum-like tuberose, which is my favorite expression of the otherwise extremely floral scent. A creamy sandalwood base note adds a milkiness to the scent that keeps it from being cloying or headache-inducing and makes it more akin to a sensual, cozy skin scent. With that being said, don’t let that description fool you; this perfume has beast-mode longevity and will last on your skin for hours until you wash it off. So if you’re looking for a new signature scent (and want something that smells particularly feminine), make a beeline for the Valentino section at your local Sephora.
What Does Valentino Vendetta Uomo Smell Like?
Valentino
Vendetta Uomo Eau De Parfum With Ginger
I live by one primary fragrance principle: scent has no gender. With that in mind, it will likely come as no shock to you that of the two, Uomo is actually my favorite from the Vendetta line. It opens with ginger, one of my favorite (and possibly the most underrated) gourmand notes of all time, followed by cinnamon lacquer and patchouli for a slightly spicy depth that reads to my nose like the chicest glass of whiskey. If you’re really feeling adventurous, take a page out of Johnson’s book and mix the two for an entirely different vibe altogether.
More Valentino Beauty Products I Love
Valentino
Puffer Complex Lip Plumper Gloss
This lipgloss gives me the Barbie pink lips of my dreams.
Valentino
V-Liner Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner - Black
A wildly underrated eyeliner that needs way more hype.
A matte lipstick that doesn't feel like it's taking every speck of moisture out of my lips? Immediately, yes.
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Ariel Wilson is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS, she also has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Shaped by her experience in research, social sciences, and the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, culture, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her husband and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.