I Flew to Los Angeles to Meet Dakota Johnson and Alexander Skarsgård—And Preview the New Valentino Vendetta Perfumes

Your fall scent tray is calling.

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It’s not every day that I get to travel to Los Angeles and interview two of the biggest celebrities of our time. That’s exactly what happened in early September, when Valentino flew me out to the City of Angels to celebrate the launch of its new fragrance line, Vendetta. It was a double celebration for the brand, because there are actually two fragrances in the collection: Donna and Uomo, meant for women and men, respectively.

​“This is the maison’s first prestige fragrance launch in six years and the beginning of a new fragrance franchise inspired by unstoppable passion, unapologetic connection, and an “us-against-the-world” romance,” the brand explained in a press release. “This new line pays homage to the original Vendetta fragrance introduced by Valentino Garavani in 1991; the new duo reimagines the House’s heritage through a contemporary lens.”

A part of that makeover came in the form of the line’s new ambassadors, Dakota Johnson and Alexander Skarsgård, who revealed that working together was one of the reasons that they both signed on to do this project. “We’ve known each other for about 10 years but have never done anything together,” Skarsgård told me. “Us already having that rapport and familiarity with each other really allowed us to just jump right in. We wrapped that shoot in two or three days.”

Alexander Skarsg&amp;aring;rd and Dakota Johnson sitting in cream chairs facing the camera

Alexander Skarsgård and Dakota Johnson talking about the new Valentino Vendetta line.

(Image credit: Future)

As a niche fragrance obsessive myself, I’ve largely stepped away from the designer scents that seem to dominate the market right now. Plus, at over 150 dollars each ($170 for Uomo and $185 for Donna), I had high expectations. When I first got a whiff of the new Vendettas, not only were said expectations met and exceeded, but I also knew an iconic nose had to be behind the fragrances. As it turns out, there were three. “Vendetta Donna was created by perfumers Dominique Ropion and Andrew Everett,” the brand explained. “Uomo was created by perfumer Marie Salamagne, [master perfumer at dsm-firmenich].” Both Donna and Uomo are fantastic additions to any fall fragrance tray (Johnson even said she likes to layer the two), but I do have to admit that they have two fairly distinct vibes. Keep reading for the notes in each scent, plus a few more Valentino Beauty products that I recommend to everyone.

What Does Valentino Vendetta Donna Smell Like?

What Does Valentino Vendetta Uomo Smell Like?

More Valentino Beauty Products I Love

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Ariel Wilson
Ariel Wilson
Beauty Writer

Ariel Wilson is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS, she also has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.

Shaped by her experience in research, social sciences, and the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, culture, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.

When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her husband and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.