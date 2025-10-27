Dakota Johnson Ends Her Six-Year Valentino Hiatus in Her Most Modest Naked Dress Yet

Last night was a movie. At least for Dakota Johnson at Vogue World 2025: Hollywood. The actor scored a seat in the front row, while Kendall Jenner, Alex Consani, and more modeled cinematic fashion on the runway. Johnson was impossible to miss on the sidelines, thanks to her fresh-off-the-runway Valentino dress.

The fourth annual affair brought style muses and tastemakers to Paramount Studios on October 26. Director Baz Luhrman called "action" and transported audiences to a faux film set, starring Hollywood's most esteemed actors, musicians, and models. So, it's no wonder Johnson RSVP'd "yes."

Stylist Kate Young helped curate the star's first Valentino red carpet moment since 2019, kickstarting her Valentino brand ambassador cycle in Look 40 from creative director Alessandro Michele's Spring 2026 collection. The sleeveless column dress—adorned with 1920s-inspired pink, silver, blue, and green beadwork—was practically made for Johnson. A semi-sheer tulle halter neck and pale pink skirt came accented with triangle-shaped embroidery atop the bodice. Its high neck required little to no jewelry: just diamond drop earrings, silver bangles, and a plain black purse carried as a clutch.

Dakota Johnson stole the show at Vogue World 2025: Hollywood. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Once Johnson found her seat next to Jennifer Connelly, she finally revealed her shoes. She chose peep-toe mules from Valentino's shelves. Pastel mesh uppers—featuring a silver snake motif—were a perfect shade match to her Spring 2026 gown. What's more, they bordered on the naked shoe trend, also co-signed by Gigi Hadid, Emma Stone, and Rihanna (to name a few).

A moment, please, for her Valentino Spring 2026 stilettos. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The dress itself looked the very same on Michele's most recent catwalk. The only difference? On Oct. 5, a model showcased Johnson's gown with PVC pumps. Each sidewall was lined with black velvet, a trademark in the 80-look line. Johnson, on the other hand, opted for the Reputation-coded stilettos seen in Look 49. They originally appeared alongside an entirely transparent little black dress, tiered with chiffon and a lace hem.

A model wore Dakota's gown on the Valentino Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

A few looks later, another model debuted her snake-topped shoes. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

It's been a minute since Johnson graced a Hollywood affair in Valentino. Six years, to be exact. In Sept. 2019, she attended the HFPA and Hollywood Reporter TIFF Event in an off-the-shoulder ballgown. The olive green gown debuted in Valentino's Resort 2020 collection, designed by Michele's predecessor, Pierpaolo Piccioli. Johnson's ambassadorship is only one week old, but she's already making up for lost time.

