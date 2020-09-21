Anti-Aging Moisturizers That Basically Turn Back Time
Give your skin a glass of water.
By Tatjana Freund published
These times are stressful enough—that goes without saying. So while you are beautiful at any age, it's also true that an unexpected new line or wrinkle might be causing you more emotional havoc than you need right now. I won't tell you to just not worry about it–that would be hypocritical. I currently have a monstrous pimple on my cheek and I'd be lying if I said that it wasn't ruining my week. And with cold weather almost upon us, your skin might be feeling a little more sensitive and dehydrated. For mature skin, this can mean new lines that you're desperate to treat. Before you downward spiral, let me hop in quickly to say: Wait, this is really easily managed! As we age, our skin loses collagen and natural hydration, which is why your skin might be feeling a bit more dull and sallow than it used to. Dry, cold air exacerbates this dehydration. So, what's the solution? Give your skin some moisture! Hydration is the key to reducing fine lines and wrinkles. In addition to giving your skin a boost, these creams also have addition ingredients and technologies that treat everything from enlarged pores, to hyperpigmentation, to a loss of elasticity.
1. First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Hydra-Firm Night Cream
This night cream is the intense moisturizer you've been looking for for overnight hydration. With clean ingredients, this cream lifts and calms the skin for a glowing, radiant look.
2. Olay Regenerist Whip Face Moisturizer
Olay has been dominating the anti-aging market for years, and there's a reason for that. This whipped cream is fragrance-free for sensitive-skin consumers, plus it's lightweight and never feels greasy.
3. SK-II R.N.A. POWER Anti-Aging Face Cream
For skin that's looking dull, sallow, or sagging, this cream is the hydrated boost you need to regain a youthful radiance. Skin will look renewed and fresh, not to mention smoothed and moisturized.
4. Dr. Loretta Anti-Aging Repair Moisturizer
The key to looking young forever? Protecting the skin! This moisturizer blocks UV rays and HEV light while also giving the skin intense, soothing moisture. As an added bonus, this cream was created by a dermatologist, so you know it works.
5. CHANEL LE LIFT Crème Riche
Do you want to one day see your cheekbones and jawline again? This cream firms the face so you can look contoured and lifted again.
6. iS Clinical Reparative Moisture Emulsion
With peptides, antioxidants, and botanically-derived ingredients, this cream plumps the skin to reduce the look of fine lines and sagging skin. It's lightweight enough to use day or night, and is gentle enough for sensitive skin.
7. L'Oreal Paris Collagen Face Moisturizer
If you've thought about reaching for injectable fillers to regain your youth, save some money and pick up this cream instead. It's infused with collagen that plumps up the skin, and hydrates like no other.
8. 111SKIN Space Anti Age Day Cream
111Skin does not skimp when it comes to ingredients. This cream is formulated with hyaluronic acid, Vitamin E, and Vitamin C among others. Rough, dehydrated skin has met its match in this product.
9. Kate Somerville Age Arrest Anti-Wrinkle Cream
Wrinkles and fine lines? No thanks. This daily cream uses innovative technology to plump lines and reduce discoloration that's common with aging skin.
10. Yves Saint Laurent Forever Youth Liberator Y-Shape Cream
If you're looking for hydration for your face and your neck and décolletage, there's no need to buy two products when you have this cream. It's perfect for both faces and below the neck, and smooths out fine lines while giving your skin the hydrating it needs.
11. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Water Gel
This moisturizer is a classic staple for a reason. It's hydrating like a balm, but sinks into the skin like a gel. If you're looking for moisture without the greasy residue, this cream is for you.
12. It Cosmetics Confidence In A Cream Hydrating Moisturizer
This cream has all the ingredients that your skin is craving, including squalene, peptides, hyaluronic acid, and collagen. Perfect for blurring pores and adding radiance to your skin, you'll probably get carded again when you buy wine while wearing this moisturizer.
13. CosMedix
For severely dehydrated skin that's begging for some moisture, this cream acts like a glass of water. Unlike some moisturizers that don't last all day, with this cream, you'll get to the end of the day and still feel just as hydrated as you did in the morning.
14. Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Ferulic & Retinol Anti-Aging Moisturizer
Retinol is key for aging gracefully. This cream works to protect and strengthen the skin while also reducing hyperpigmentation and dark spots.
15. Clé de Peau Intensive Fortifying Cream
This cream is perfect for anyone who feels like their skin looks dull first thing in the morning. Before going to sleep, slather on this moisturizer and go to bed knowing that you'll wake up with a glow. While you sleep, it works to restore bounce to your skin.
Tatjana Freund is a Beauty Commerce Writer, covering makeup, skincare, and haircare products and trends. She's a fan of vodka tonics and creepy Wikipedia pages.
