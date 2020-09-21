Anti-Aging Moisturizers That Basically Turn Back Time

Give your skin a glass of water.

Anti-Aging Moisturizers That Basically Turn Back Time
(Image credit: Getty Images/JGI/Jamie Grill)
Tatjana Freund

By published

These times are stressful enough—that goes without saying. So while you are beautiful at any age, it's also true that an unexpected new line or wrinkle might be causing you more emotional havoc than you need right now. I won't tell you to just not worry about it–that would be hypocritical. I currently have a monstrous pimple on my cheek and I'd be lying if I said that it wasn't ruining my week. And with cold weather almost upon us, your skin might be feeling a little more sensitive and dehydrated. For mature skin, this can mean new lines that you're desperate to treat. Before you downward spiral, let me hop in quickly to say: Wait, this is really easily managed! As we age, our skin loses collagen and natural hydration, which is why your skin might be feeling a bit more dull and sallow than it used to. Dry, cold air exacerbates this dehydration. So, what's the solution? Give your skin some moisture! Hydration is the key to reducing fine lines and wrinkles. In addition to giving your skin a boost, these creams also have addition ingredients and technologies that treat everything from enlarged pores, to hyperpigmentation, to a loss of elasticity.

The Calming Cream

1. First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Hydra-Firm Night Cream

This night cream is the intense moisturizer you've been looking for for overnight hydration. With clean ingredients, this cream lifts and calms the skin for a glowing, radiant look.

The Classic Red Jar

2. Olay Regenerist Whip Face Moisturizer

Olay has been dominating the anti-aging market for years, and there's a reason for that. This whipped cream is fragrance-free for sensitive-skin consumers, plus it's lightweight and never feels greasy.

The Anti-Aging Brightener

3. SK-II R.N.A. POWER Anti-Aging Face Cream

For skin that's looking dull, sallow, or sagging, this cream is the hydrated boost you need to regain a youthful radiance. Skin will look renewed and fresh, not to mention smoothed and moisturized.

The Dermatologist-Created Cream

4. Dr. Loretta Anti-Aging Repair Moisturizer

The key to looking young forever? Protecting the skin! This moisturizer blocks UV rays and HEV light while also giving the skin intense, soothing moisture. As an added bonus, this cream was created by a dermatologist, so you know it works.

The Contouring Cream

5. CHANEL LE LIFT Crème Riche

Do you want to one day see your cheekbones and jawline again? This cream firms the face so you can look contoured and lifted again.

The Skin Plumper

6. iS Clinical Reparative Moisture Emulsion

With peptides, antioxidants, and botanically-derived ingredients, this cream plumps the skin to reduce the look of fine lines and sagging skin. It's lightweight enough to use day or night, and is gentle enough for sensitive skin.

The Lightweight Filler

7. L'Oreal Paris Collagen Face Moisturizer

If you've thought about reaching for injectable fillers to regain your youth, save some money and pick up this cream instead. It's infused with collagen that plumps up the skin, and hydrates like no other.

The Luxe Vitamin Moisturizer

8. 111SKIN Space Anti Age Day Cream

111Skin does not skimp when it comes to ingredients. This cream is formulated with hyaluronic acid, Vitamin E, and Vitamin C among others. Rough, dehydrated skin has met its match in this product.

The Wrinkle Remover

9. Kate Somerville Age Arrest Anti-Wrinkle Cream

Wrinkles and fine lines? No thanks. This daily cream uses innovative technology to plump lines and reduce discoloration that's common with aging skin.

The Face and Neck Smoother

10. Yves Saint Laurent Forever Youth Liberator Y-Shape Cream

If you're looking for hydration for your face and your neck and décolletage, there's no need to buy two products when you have this cream. It's perfect for both faces and below the neck, and smooths out fine lines while giving your skin the hydrating it needs.

The Classic Moisture Boost

11. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Water Gel

This moisturizer is a classic staple for a reason. It's hydrating like a balm, but sinks into the skin like a gel. If you're looking for moisture without the greasy residue, this cream is for you.

12. It Cosmetics Confidence In A Cream Hydrating Moisturizer

This cream has all the ingredients that your skin is craving, including squalene, peptides, hyaluronic acid, and collagen. Perfect for blurring pores and adding radiance to your skin, you'll probably get carded again when you buy wine while wearing this moisturizer.

The Long-Lasting Hydrator

13. CosMedix

For severely dehydrated skin that's begging for some moisture, this cream acts like a glass of water. Unlike some moisturizers that don't last all day, with this cream, you'll get to the end of the day and still feel just as hydrated as you did in the morning.

The Firming Cream

14. Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Ferulic & Retinol Anti-Aging Moisturizer

Retinol is key for aging gracefully. This cream works to protect and strengthen the skin while also reducing hyperpigmentation and dark spots.

The Overnight Glow

15. Clé de Peau Intensive Fortifying Cream

This cream is perfect for anyone who feels like their skin looks dull first thing in the morning. Before going to sleep, slather on this moisturizer and go to bed knowing that you'll wake up with a glow. While you sleep, it works to restore bounce to your skin.

Tatjana Freund
Tatjana Freund

Tatjana Freund is a Beauty Commerce Writer, covering makeup, skincare, and haircare products and trends. She's a fan of vodka tonics and creepy Wikipedia pages.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire (US) is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.