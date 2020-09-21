Anti-Aging Moisturizers That Basically Turn Back Time

These times are stressful enough—that goes without saying. So while you are beautiful at any age, it's also true that an unexpected new line or wrinkle might be causing you more emotional havoc than you need right now. I won't tell you to just not worry about it–that would be hypocritical. I currently have a monstrous pimple on my cheek and I'd be lying if I said that it wasn't ruining my week. And with cold weather almost upon us, your skin might be feeling a little more sensitive and dehydrated. For mature skin, this can mean new lines that you're desperate to treat. Before you downward spiral, let me hop in quickly to say: Wait, this is really easily managed! As we age, our skin loses collagen and natural hydration, which is why your skin might be feeling a bit more dull and sallow than it used to. Dry, cold air exacerbates this dehydration. So, what's the solution? Give your skin some moisture! Hydration is the key to reducing fine lines and wrinkles. In addition to giving your skin a boost, these creams also have addition ingredients and technologies that treat everything from enlarged pores, to hyperpigmentation, to a loss of elasticity.

The Calming Cream 1. First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Hydra-Firm Night Cream $38.00 at sephora.com This night cream is the intense moisturizer you've been looking for for overnight hydration. With clean ingredients, this cream lifts and calms the skin for a glowing, radiant look.

The Classic Red Jar 2. Olay Regenerist Whip Face Moisturizer $19.90 at amazon.com Olay has been dominating the anti-aging market for years, and there's a reason for that. This whipped cream is fragrance-free for sensitive-skin consumers, plus it's lightweight and never feels greasy.

The Anti-Aging Brightener 3. SK-II R.N.A. POWER Anti-Aging Face Cream $235.00 at sephora.com For skin that's looking dull, sallow, or sagging, this cream is the hydrated boost you need to regain a youthful radiance. Skin will look renewed and fresh, not to mention smoothed and moisturized.

The Dermatologist-Created Cream 4. Dr. Loretta Anti-Aging Repair Moisturizer $79.99 at dermstore.com The key to looking young forever? Protecting the skin! This moisturizer blocks UV rays and HEV light while also giving the skin intense, soothing moisture. As an added bonus, this cream was created by a dermatologist, so you know it works.

The Contouring Cream 5. CHANEL LE LIFT Crème Riche $165.00 at nordstrom.com Do you want to one day see your cheekbones and jawline again? This cream firms the face so you can look contoured and lifted again.

The Skin Plumper 6. iS Clinical Reparative Moisture Emulsion $95.00 at dermstore.com With peptides, antioxidants, and botanically-derived ingredients, this cream plumps the skin to reduce the look of fine lines and sagging skin. It's lightweight enough to use day or night, and is gentle enough for sensitive skin.

The Lightweight Filler 7. L'Oreal Paris Collagen Face Moisturizer $8.98 at amazon.com If you've thought about reaching for injectable fillers to regain your youth, save some money and pick up this cream instead. It's infused with collagen that plumps up the skin, and hydrates like no other.

The Luxe Vitamin Moisturizer 8. 111SKIN Space Anti Age Day Cream $270.00 at dermstore.com 111Skin does not skimp when it comes to ingredients. This cream is formulated with hyaluronic acid, Vitamin E, and Vitamin C among others. Rough, dehydrated skin has met its match in this product.

The Wrinkle Remover 9. Kate Somerville Age Arrest Anti-Wrinkle Cream $95.00 at nordstrom.com Wrinkles and fine lines? No thanks. This daily cream uses innovative technology to plump lines and reduce discoloration that's common with aging skin.

The Face and Neck Smoother 10. Yves Saint Laurent Forever Youth Liberator Y-Shape Cream $200.00 at nordstrom.com If you're looking for hydration for your face and your neck and décolletage, there's no need to buy two products when you have this cream. It's perfect for both faces and below the neck, and smooths out fine lines while giving your skin the hydrating it needs.

The Classic Moisture Boost 11. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Water Gel $15.00 at amazon.com This moisturizer is a classic staple for a reason. It's hydrating like a balm, but sinks into the skin like a gel. If you're looking for moisture without the greasy residue, this cream is for you.

12. It Cosmetics Confidence In A Cream Hydrating Moisturizer $49.00 at ulta.com This cream has all the ingredients that your skin is craving, including squalene, peptides, hyaluronic acid, and collagen. Perfect for blurring pores and adding radiance to your skin, you'll probably get carded again when you buy wine while wearing this moisturizer.

The Long-Lasting Hydrator 13. CosMedix $78.00 at dermstore.com For severely dehydrated skin that's begging for some moisture, this cream acts like a glass of water. Unlike some moisturizers that don't last all day, with this cream, you'll get to the end of the day and still feel just as hydrated as you did in the morning.

The Firming Cream 14. Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Ferulic & Retinol Anti-Aging Moisturizer $75.00 at dermstore.com Retinol is key for aging gracefully. This cream works to protect and strengthen the skin while also reducing hyperpigmentation and dark spots.