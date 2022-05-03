Gabrielle Union looks downright glamorous on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet. But creating such gorgeous glam was hours in the making—and makeup artist Fiona Stiles gave Marie Claire an exclusive look at how she got Union ready for the big night. While makeup certainly played a big role in the end, the Bring It On star's gorgeous glow kicked off with a pretty intense skincare routine.

“Making sure the skin is primed for makeup is essential to a gorgeous, glowing complexion,” Stiles says. A stellar lineup of serums, moisturizers, and sheet masks were imperative, but the most valued player came by way of the TheraFace Pro by TheraBody. The facial tool offers a multitude of treatments (eight to be exact)—and Stiles created the ultimate glow-inducing cocktail for Union.

(Image credit: Getty)

First, she had the L.A.'s Finest actress use the conical percussive attachment around her jawline. “It relieves weeks of tension in minutes,” she tells us. “All of those muscles in your face are connected, and relaxing them, especially the muscles around your jaw, softens your whole face and relaxes the rest of your body as well.”

(Image credit: Fiona Stiles)

Once Union reached peak relaxation, it was time to tackle de-puffing with the cold ring attachment, which is ideal for the under-eye area. Then the hot ring, which helps open up the pores, came into play. “I put a Lancôme Advanced Genifique Hydrogel Melting Sheet Mask ($15) on Gabrielle and then used the heat attachment to massage her face, allowing the serum from the mask to deeply absorb into her skin,” Stiles explains. After letting all the hydrating ingredients work their magic, Stiles topped off the routine with hydrating, brightening skincare.

Fast forward through a full face beat complete with Lancôme products, a hairstyling session with Larry Sims, and slipping into a glitzy Versace gown, and Union made her way to the Met Gala red carpet.