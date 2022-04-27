Welcome back to Worth It, a bi-weekly breakdown of the new beauty products we’ve tested and adored: We're talking that drain-it-to-the-bottom-and-tell-my-friends-I’ve-found-The-One kind of love. If it's featured here, consider this our permission to splurge on it. Read on for the product you don’t want to live without.

GHD Platinum Plus Styler in Pastel Blue $279 at GHD Hair

The Promise

GHD’s Platinum Plus Styler is nothing new—it’s a cult-favorite that’s been around for nearly four years. But thanks to a just-launched, limited-edition pastel blue hue that serves up springtime feels, the brand has brought back allllll the buzz. If you’ve yet to take the hot tool for a test run, allow me to give the run down on its lengthy list of hair-transforming promises.

The main allure comes by way of the patented ultra-zone technology, which is a fancy way of saying that the iron maintains a 365 degree temperature—at all times. It’s hot enough to lock in the style, cool enough to avoid breakage or damage, and perfectly heated across the plates to steer clear of creases and dragging. Sounds pretty good, right?

When it comes to styling, the iron aims to do double duty. Let’s be real: a decent chunk of straightening irons are just that: straightening irons. But with curved edges that glide with the hair, the GHD Platinum Plus Styler allows for beach waves, curls, mermaid crimps, and more. Plus the swivel cord can be moved any which way for comfortable styling. To see if this hot tool is *actually* a game changer or just another styler to stow away in the bathroom cabinet, I put it to the test.

Why I’m Obsessed

I wouldn’t say my hair is particularly difficult to tame. It’s relatively fine, a tad frizzy, and has an interesting mix of ringlet curls, rogue straight pieces, and odd flips and twists that ensure I’ll never, ever be a shower-and-go girl. While I love my 20+ stockpile of hot tools (don’t judge), I’ve been on a mission to streamline my styling routine. That’s where the GHD Platinum Plus Styler comes into play.

After unboxing the pretty blue tool and letting my hair air dry (a first for me), I began my testing journey. And let’s just say, this iron gives a great first impression. I’m used to letting my tools heat up for a few minutes, but this iron reached max heat within—I kid you not—10 seconds tops. So far, so good, GHD.

Once I sectioned my hair, I did a quick pass with the iron to get rid of any flyaways or frizz. It glided across my strands with ease—no pulling or tugging and max shine achieved. But nailing the curl was the true testament. I typically switch between a full-bodied curl and a beachy wave. Logically, I use different tools to get the job done. But I wanted to see if this flat iron could deliver on both accounts.

It definitely took me a minute to get the hang of maneuvering the iron. There was some trial and error and a decent amount of hair slipping, but eventually, I nailed it. The key is to hold the plates in the center—not at the base. This gives more control, helps the hair glide through the center without falling out half-way through, and delivers the *perfect* curl.

For a beachy style, the trick is to glide the iron in a downward motion and leave the bottom inch of the hair straight. When it comes to a traditional, bouncy curl, pull outward and twist all the way through the bottom of the strand. Regardless of the style, this iron allowed me skip the blow drying altogether (air dried hair for the win, people), and left my hair in a shiny, voluminous state.

Oh, and I didn’t even get to the most life-changing feature. After 30 minutes, the GHD Platinum Plus Styler automatically shuts off. No more taking pictures of your unplugged iron or running back to the bathroom 17 times to make sure you don't set the whole place on fire—it’s a stress-free straightener. And with that, I urge you to treat yourself to this pretty blue hot tool this spring. You won’t regret it.