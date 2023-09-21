Gigi Hadid’s Daughter Khai Gave Her the Sweetest Pedicure

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Like mother, like daughter. While Gigi Hadid mostly keeps her daughter Khai out of the spotlight, there are a couple of things we know about the little one. For one, she’s as glamorous as her supermodel mama. In September 20, she posted a series of Instagram photos celebrating the little girl’s third birthday—with a pedicure no less.

“Have been celebrating our THREE YR OLD this week,” Gigi, who shares Khai with ex Zayn Malik, captioned the post, including some bright emojis (a rainbow, sunshine, lightning bolt, and sunflower to be specific). “Just so honored to get to be her mama, to get to see life through her !!!! Happy Birthday to my sweetest, smartest, spunkiest bestie !!!!!!!! DREAM KID / love of my life.”

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) A photo posted by on

Amid a sea of colorful birthday cakes and beach day memories, one particularly stylish snap stood out. In the photo, Khai treats her mom to some spa time—staying on theme with an every-color-of-the-rainbow pedicure.

In the photo, the model’s foot is positioned on the couch over a paper towel, held still while the ingénue carefully applies pink polish to her mom’s baby toe. Gigi sports a toe separator to make the job easier, with her other digits colored a jewel-toned collection of pink, yellow, green, and blue.

“This is my pedicure going into Milan Fashion Week,” the 28-year-old wrote after resharing the sweet snap to her Instagram Story. While Khai’s face isn’t visible in the photo, her style shines through. Emulating her fashionable mom, she sports a pair of beaded necklaces in yellow and blue. Her outfit is simple (she’s focusing on her job!): a plain white t-shirt.

Earlier this month, the Next in Fashion host shared more about Khai’s proclivity for style in a conversation with NET-A-PORTER 's digital title, PORTER. In the interview, she revealed that Khai works as a “fit model” for her company Guest in Residence.

“Khai and her best friend are our fit models,” Hadid said. “They come into the office, Khai tries on one dress and then she’s like, ‘Do you want to go to the donut store?’” Now that’s my kind of girl.