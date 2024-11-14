Gigi Hadid Matches Her Lipstick to Her Cherry Red Nails for Her Traffic-Stopping Maybelline Shoot
The model gave rush hour a whole new meaning.
Gigi Hadid literally stopped traffic during a photoshoot for Maybelline on Wednesday, Nov. 13. The model appeared to be working on a new campaign for the brand's SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick, donning a trio of punchy outfits accessorized with a different shade of the saturated transfer-proof formula. The vibe of the shoot was clearly New York City hustle and bustle, complete with yellow taxis, soft pretzels, stop signs, and apples used as props. But the detail I can't stop obsessing over is Hadid's mega-glossy, multi-dimensional cherry red manicure, painted to perfectly match her lacquered fuchsia lips.
Her nail art is even more impressive when examined up close. Zoom in and you might notice that atop her crimson almond-shaped tips—most likely the work of an Aprés Gel-X system—the letters of her name have been spelled out with tonal, 3D shapes. Whoever created this show-stopping design deserves an immediate raise for the way it cleverly taps into both 2024 nail trends and winter 2025 color trends. The result is one seasonal manicure to rule them all.
It's hard to say exactly which shades of SuperStay Matte Ink Hadid might have been wearing during the shoot, but I can offer some very good guesses. To compliment the russet tone of her leather bomber jacket, Hadid swiped on a spicy reddish brown color that strongly resembled Hustler, Globetrotter, and Groundbreaker.
For a scene where she's leaning out of a cab window in a Canadian tuxedo, Hadid appears to be sporting a vivid magenta shade that must be either Pathfinder or Artist.
That said, I'm aware that opaque ultra-matte lips aren't for everyone. For a softer, blurred effect that still packs a vibrant Gigi-esque punch, SheGlam's Pout Pillow Cushion Matte Liquid Lipstick in Nod Off should do the trick.
Clearly, nothing comes between Gigi Hadid and her love of color—not even New York City rush hour.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
