Gigi Hadid literally stopped traffic during a photoshoot for Maybelline on Wednesday, Nov. 13. The model appeared to be working on a new campaign for the brand's SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick, donning a trio of punchy outfits accessorized with a different shade of the saturated transfer-proof formula. The vibe of the shoot was clearly New York City hustle and bustle, complete with yellow taxis, soft pretzels, stop signs, and apples used as props. But the detail I can't stop obsessing over is Hadid's mega-glossy, multi-dimensional cherry red manicure, painted to perfectly match her lacquered fuchsia lips.

Her nail art is even more impressive when examined up close. Zoom in and you might notice that atop her crimson almond-shaped tips—most likely the work of an Aprés Gel-X system—the letters of her name have been spelled out with tonal, 3D shapes. Whoever created this show-stopping design deserves an immediate raise for the way it cleverly taps into both 2024 nail trends and winter 2025 color trends. The result is one seasonal manicure to rule them all.

Gigi Hadid matches her glossy cherry red nails to her fuchsia lipstick in her latest Maybelline campaign. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's hard to say exactly which shades of SuperStay Matte Ink Hadid might have been wearing during the shoot, but I can offer some very good guesses. To compliment the russet tone of her leather bomber jacket, Hadid swiped on a spicy reddish brown color that strongly resembled Hustler, Globetrotter, and Groundbreaker.

Hadid lacquers on a reddish brown liquid lipstick to match her brown leather bomber. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Superstay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick in Groundbreaker $10.99 at Ulta

Superstay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick in Globetrotter $10.99 at Ulta

Superstay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick in Hustler $10.99 at Ulta

For a scene where she's leaning out of a cab window in a Canadian tuxedo, Hadid appears to be sporting a vivid magenta shade that must be either Pathfinder or Artist.

Hadid punctuates her denim-on-denim outfit with magenta lipstick. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Superstay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick in Pathfinder $10.99 at Ulta

Superstay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick in Artist $10.99 at Ulta

That said, I'm aware that opaque ultra-matte lips aren't for everyone. For a softer, blurred effect that still packs a vibrant Gigi-esque punch, SheGlam's Pout Pillow Cushion Matte Liquid Lipstick in Nod Off should do the trick.

SheGlam Pout Pillow Cushion Matte Liquid Lipstick in Nod Off $5.49 at SheGlam

Clearly, nothing comes between Gigi Hadid and her love of color—not even New York City rush hour.

