Taylor Swift Aces the Cherry Red Nail Trend at the US Open
Her manicure perfectly matches Travis Kelce’s Gucci hat.
The only thing better than a Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce surprise visit to New York City is a Taylor Swift surprise visit that includes Chiefs-coded manicures. In just two days' time, Swift has polished her nails both a shimmery gold and cherry red. The manicures are a not-so-subtle show of support for her boyfriend.
The former made its way onto Swift’s nails on Saturday night, when the singer and Kelce attended model Karen Elson and Electric Lady Studios owner Lee Foster’s wedding. The shimmery shade even appeared on Swift's toes and played nicely with her cut-out Zimmermann dress and Louboutin heels.
At some point between the wedding festivities and this afternoon’s US Open match, Swift made time for a nail color switch-up. She went full “Miss Americana” in a red gingham Reformation dress for the Sunday, Sept. 8, tennis game—and brought the cherry red nail trend out to match Kelce’s Gucci cardigan. (It also coordinated with her signature red lipstick, of course.)
The juicy apple red is quite a popular polish color at the moment. In recent months, Zendaya brought a similar shade to Wimbledon, Cardi B swiped it along her extra-long acrylics, and the bright, bold color even popped up on a handful of New York Fashion Week's Spring 2025 runways.
A red manicure is a classic, but the cherry red trend Swift's wearing is—dare I say—a bit romantic. “When you’re wearing red, it’s really about matching your personality more than the season,” celebrity nail artist Miss Pop previously told Marie Claire. “Red is about getting what you want and getting noticed.”
Whether Swift is just trying to keep up with the fall manicure trends or nodding to her boyfriend's sports team is unknown. Regardless, I have a feeling we'll be seeing a lot of these two colors in the months ahead.
With that in mind, shop my favorite gold and ruby polish picks.
Samantha Holender is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.
