The only thing better than a Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce surprise visit to New York City is a Taylor Swift surprise visit that includes Chiefs-coded manicures. In just two days' time, Swift has polished her nails both a shimmery gold and cherry red. The manicures are a not-so-subtle show of support for her boyfriend.

The former made its way onto Swift’s nails on Saturday night, when the singer and Kelce attended model Karen Elson and Electric Lady Studios owner Lee Foster’s wedding. The shimmery shade even appeared on Swift's toes and played nicely with her cut-out Zimmermann dress and Louboutin heels.

At some point between the wedding festivities and this afternoon’s US Open match, Swift made time for a nail color switch-up. She went full “Miss Americana” in a red gingham Reformation dress for the Sunday, Sept. 8, tennis game—and brought the cherry red nail trend out to match Kelce’s Gucci cardigan. (It also coordinated with her signature red lipstick, of course.)

Swift's cherry red manicure was a perfect match for her outfit and Travis's. (Image credit: Getty)

The juicy apple red is quite a popular polish color at the moment. In recent months, Zendaya brought a similar shade to Wimbledon, Cardi B swiped it along her extra-long acrylics, and the bright, bold color even popped up on a handful of New York Fashion Week's Spring 2025 runways.

A red manicure is a classic, but the cherry red trend Swift's wearing is—dare I say—a bit romantic. “When you’re wearing red, it’s really about matching your personality more than the season,” celebrity nail artist Miss Pop previously told Marie Claire. “Red is about getting what you want and getting noticed.”

Whether Swift is just trying to keep up with the fall manicure trends or nodding to her boyfriend's sports team is unknown. Regardless, I have a feeling we'll be seeing a lot of these two colors in the months ahead.

With that in mind, shop my favorite gold and ruby polish picks.

