Marie Claire Editors Share Their Favorite Global Beauty Trends

Marie Claire beauty editors from around the globe share the beauty trends, muses, and self-care practices popular where they reside.

Esta Plakokefalou, Greece

(Image credit: Esta Plakokefalou)

Beauty Mantra

“Skincare is the new makeup. I believe that if you keep your skin healthy, you need makeup only for a nice glowy finish or a pop of color.”

Scent Story

“An all-time classic summer fragrance is Bronze Goddess by Estée Lauder. But I also really love Paris Biarritz by Chanel and Ilio by Diptyque.”

Serious Skincare

“My current skincare routine includes: Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Complex; a lotion that gives energy to my skin, like La Mer The New Treatment Lotion; and Sunday Riley Ice Ceramide Moisturizing Cream. At night, I use the eye cream and the lotion plus a mild exfoliating serum, like Drunk Elephant’s T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum.”

Makeup Ethos

“I love dewy skin with a hint of color on the lips with a creamy lip balm. I always have Chanel’s Healthy Glow Lip Balm from Les Beiges Collection in my bag, but when I want to give some extra power to the look, I go with red lips. I prefer Yves Saint Laurent’s Rouge Pur Couture The Slim Sheer Matte for its velvety matte finish. For foundation, I go with a lightweight foundation like Dior’s Forever or Chanel’s Les Beiges Water-Fresh Tint.”

Self-care Routine

“My free time is really limited, but I always try to hydrate my skin and practice yoga.”

Mani Magic

“I am a bit boring. I always wear my nails short and painted in red or black.”

Beauty Muse

“I have a thing for French girls, that is why I like Jeanne Damas and Violette, the founder of Violette FR. Alexa Chung is also high on my list and lately I find myself liking Dakota Johnson’s style and hair a lot.”

Hair Happenings

“My all-time favorite is bangs. Especially curtain bangs.”

Cristina Torlaschi, Italy

(Image credit: Cristina Torlaschi)

Beauty Mantra

“Be yourself and accept imperfection. I believe in cosmetics it’s better [to receive a] good facial with expert hands than a medical surgery procedure. And the inner light that comes when you’re happy or in love is the best anti-aging elixir.”

Scent Story

“I’ve been wearing Chanel Coromandel for a long time. I prefer warm fragrances with sandalwood and patchouli.”

Serious Skincare

“Every day I cleanse my skin using a tool like Foreo with a cleansing milk or a creamy balm or oil. Afterwards, I put on a moisturizer and an SPF (at least 30). As for foundation, I don’t put it all over my face, but only where I need it. A few strokes, lightly, on my chin, nose, and forehead for a “nude glow.” And I use my fingers.”

Makeup Ethos

“I love lip balms, blur sunscreen (I use them as a foundation in summer), oil for cuticles, and above all, a black mascara.”

Self-Care Routine

“I’m crazy about barre, which is Pilates with a reformer. And a lot of aquagym.”

Mani Magic

“I like nude nails, but very smooth and clear. Stiletto nails are very popular in Italy, but I don’t like them—if I wear a color, it’s always a red or a rouge noire.”

Beauty Muse

“I think that every woman can be a muse. I don’t search for inspiration in celebs, but I do find it in women I meet during travels or in work opportunities.”

Hair Happenings

“I like long, wavy, and natural locks. For summer, I love undone hair; it’s very ‘I’ve just come back from the beach.’”

Fernando Gomez Dossena, Argentina

(Image credit: Fernando Gomez Dossena)

Beauty Mantra

“If you feel good, everything will be fine.”

Scent Story

“My favorite colognes are L’Occitane’s Lavender Eau de Cologne and Guerlain Aqua Allegoria Mandarine Basilic as they take me to the Mediterranean Sea.’’

Serious Skincare

“In the morning, I wash my face with a mousse cleanser, apply moisturizer, then eye contour and sunscreen. At night, I usually add a serum and an anti-aging eye cream. My favorite skincare product is the line-control cream from Clarins.”

Makeup Ethos

“I haven’t dared to use makeup yet and I know it’s a big mistake, but give me some time to try genderless products.”

Self-Care Routine

“I try to always sleep between seven and eight hours. I get up early, do yoga or some other exercise and, when I need it, I practice meditation. I also like to run and swim if I am very stressed. I never skip meals. For me, eating four times a day is a law.”

Mani Magic

“I don’t wear nail polish, but I like nude and pastel shades.”

Beauty Muse

“My muse is Antonio Banderas. I think that with the passage of time, he knew how to keep himself always changing and evolving, while never resigning his essence and his style. He is a man who over time managed to become more interesting and attractive in every way.”

Hair Happenings

“I like natural or simulated natural hairstyles. Water waves, long hair, and natural curls.”

Lisa Oxenham, United Kingdom

(Image credit: Future)

Beauty Mantra

“Although the right skincare is important, we are also embracing the ‘inside outside’ approach in the United Kingdom, as we become more aware that our faces are a barometer of our inner health, linked to our gut, hormone balance, and psychological wellbeing.”

Scent Story

“Our sense of smell has a direct connection to our mind and I like fresh-country-air scents with a hint of something natural to help soothe me. I often use my Aromatherapy Associates Atomiser with the Forest Therapy essential oil. The cleansing and calming blend of juniper berry, cypress, pink pepper, and wood helps me feel grounded and focused.”

Serious Skincare

“I love Drunk Elephant C-Firma Serum, Guerlain Orchidée Impériale Light Cream, and SkinCeuticals SPF 50. Quality skincare is key, as we no longer want to rely on highlighters or primers to perfect our complexions—the focus is now on skin’s underlying health and products that target specific needs.”

Makeup Ethos

“I like skipping foundation and using concealer where I need it, or I’ll mix foundation with moisturizer to create a sheer look. In terms of blush and bronzers, I like to play with theapplication—I’ll smudge it on the temples, eyelids, or on my lower cheek. My favorites include: Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream, Guerlain Terracotta Bronzing Powder, Guerlain Precious Light Rejuvenating Effect Illuminator, Burt’s Bees Lip Balm, and BareMinerals lengthening mascara.

Self-Care Routine

“One of my most effective tips to de-puff, tone, and streamline my body is to soak in Voya Lazy Days Detoxifying Seaweed Bath as part of my weekly self-care ritual. I also find relaxing in a seaweed bath for 20 minutes is a spiritual experience. I discovered Ayurveda and try to incorporate its teachings into my life—it’s about living healthily and holistically through a wholesome diet, rituals, thoughts, and intentions.”

Mani Magic

“Squeaky-clean nails are always big in the United Kingdom.”

Beauty Muse

“My mum—she lives by the philosophy that simple is always best.”

Hair Happenings

“I get a cut and color at George Northwood’s salon in London for a beachy hair look. Sally Northwood creates beautiful milky lengths and ends but leaves the roots slightly for a more surfy, natural look.

Sally Hunwick, Australia

(Image credit: Sally Hunwick)

Beauty Mantra

“In Australia, we love natural beauty. Less is more when it comes to makeup, and there is a focus on healthy skin, natural hair textures, and goals for a healthy lifestyle. Love, confidence in yourself, and not constantly comparing yourself to others will always make you feel your most beautiful.”

Scent Story

“I love the fresh, citrusy notes of Chanel N°5 L’Eau Eau de Toilette for hot and humid Sydney days. For a vacation perfume, I love Dior’s Eden-Roc, which is inspired by Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc on the French Riviera and smells like a holiday in a bottle.”

Serious Skincare

“Sunscreen isn’t my favorite beauty product per se, but it is my biggest non-negotiable. We are constantly exposed to sunlight in Australia, so it’s incredibly important to ward off UVA and UVB damage, which can lead to issues such as pigmentation and premature aging.”

“I try to keep my skin routine simple. I love a really great balm cleanser to get off makeup, SPF, and any grime from the day. My favorites are Eve Lom Foaming Cream Cleanser, Clinique Take the Day Off Cleansing Balm, and Sunday Riley Blue Moon Tranquility Cleansing Balm. Then, I’ll cleanse with a cream cleanser, so it doesn’t strip my skin too much. At night I’ll use a hyaluronic acid by The Ordinary, and I’ll add in a retinol by Skinceuticals maybe three times a week followed by Emma Lewisham 72-Hour Hydration Face Crème and Filorga Optim-Eyes. During the day, I’ll swap in SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic to help brighten my skin and ward off sun-induced pigmentation.”

Makeup Ethos

“I take a minimalist approach to makeup. I love Sisley-Paris Phyto-Teint Nude foundation because it gives a natural finish while also feeling completely weightless. For a more budget-friendly option, I like Rimmel London Kind & Free Moisturizing Skin Tint because it’s great for everyday use. I love the Stay Vulnerable Melting Blush by Rare Beauty for a hint of color on my cheeks. Fenty also has a great blush pot called Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush in Petal Poppin.”

Self-Care Routine

“I love to relax in a bath with a candle burning and a sheet mask on my face. It gets me centered and relaxed after a busy day of work and family life.”

Mani Magic

“A pinky-taupe shade is always going to be chic. But, if I want something special, I love adding a single diamanté on one nail, or painting my tips a different color.”

Beauty Muse

“I love Jessica Chastain. She is hugely talented and brilliant, and she always looks amazing, regardless of whether she is dressed up or down.”

Hair Happenings

“I love hair that has its own natural texture and just looks effortlessly tousled and cool.”

Damla Suay Lü, Turkey

(Image credit: Damla Suay Lü)

Beauty Mantra

“Stay away from applying excessive makeup.”

Scent Story

“Jo Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne.”

Serious Skincare

“My skincare routine consists of washing my face with a gentle face cleansing gel, applying prebiotic tonic for oily and acne-prone skin, followed by a hyaluronic acid serum. Next, I apply moisturizer followed by a lip balm. My favorite skincare product is Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water because it removes makeup so easily.”

Makeup Ethos

“I love dewy, fresh, and even-toned skin. When I use a foundation, I look for a thin and light finish. And having mascara is a must. When I want to be sexy, I apply eyeliner and a couple of layers of mascara. I recently used MACStack Mascara and it definitely is a must-have. For foundation, my favorite is Chanel Les Beiges Water-Fresh Tint. And when it comes to red lipstick I recommend Fenty’s Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color in Uncensored.”

Self-Care Routine

“When I wake up, I drink a glass of water, then I take a shower. Then, I have my breakfast and a cup of coffee. I try to exercise at least twice a week and do yoga.”

Mani Magic

“To me, neutral and sometimes red or burgundy nail polishes are enough.”

Beauty Muse

“Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Hailey Bieber.”

Hair Happenings

“I love having two small braids in the front with sleek, straight middle parts.”

Sarah Rasheed, Arabia

(Image credit: Sarah Rasheed)

Beauty Mantra

“It is important for me to stay consistent in my routine. It’s better for me to have three steps that I can commit to than 10 I don’t. I also believe the key to healthy skin is water intake, a healthy diet, adequate sleep, and additional measures such as a facial massage, working out, a good SPF, and using a good hydrating cream. It’s important to understand how your favorite beauty products work by knowing what goes into them.”

Scent Story

“I like a fragrance that goes beyond the seasons. Chanel Chance Eau Tendre Eau de Parfum captures feelings of femininity that I can wear at any time of the year.”

Serious Skincare

“It really depends on what my skin needs at a certain time, but currently I like La Prairie Skin Caviar Nighttime Oil. My skincare routine is basic: I double cleanse my skin at night, then apply a toner, followed by SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic Antioxidant Vitamin C, Guerlain Orchidée Impériale Cream, and a face oil. Lastly, I use a hydrating eye cream.”

Makeup Ethos

“Wearing (or not wearing) makeup is a personal decision. I see a lot of women here in the Gulf region adopting that philosophy. My favorites include: Hermès Plein Air Complexion Balm, Huda Beauty Lip Contour, and Dior Forever Skin Correct Concealer.”

Self-Care Routine

“Reading, exercising often, bonding with nature and animals, listening to good music, sleeping early, drinking chamomile tea, and visiting art galleries.”

Beauty Muse

“Natalie Wood.”

Hair Happenings

“Layered lob haircuts.”

Deena Campbell, United States

(Image credit: Deena Campbell)

Beauty Mantra

“My mom always told me that makeup should be used to enhance what you have, not overpower your look. That stuck with me and has served me well.”

Scent Story

“I love seasonal fragrances, but fragrances that remind me of moments in my life tend to have staying power on my vanity. Burberry Brit immediately transports me back to my college days; Tom Ford Soleil Blanc reminds me of my wedding day; and Le Labo Santal 33 is great when I get a touch of homesickness while traveling.”

Serious Skincare

“I’m a mom of two little ones, so I gravitate towards simple beauty routines that don’t include tons of steps. I love to start with Youth To The People Superfood Antioxidant Cleanser to rid my skin of dirt and impurities, Glossier Invisible Shield for a cast-free sunscreen, and PCA Skin Pore Refining Treatment to get rid of the appearance of pesky pores. I also slather myself with Dr. Barbara Sturm’s line for darker skin tones—the hyaluronic serum is my favorite. It’s great when my dry skin needs an extra shot of hydration.”

Makeup Ethos

“Makeup looks with heavy blush, metallic eyeshadows, and toned-down lip colors are big for 2022, but I take the less-is-more approach. I really like what Ami Colĕ is doing in the industry. Her mascara infused with jojoba oil and shea butter is the perfect ticket to a clump-free look. Also, Bobbi Brown’s Skin Corrector and Concealer Sticks give me crease-proof coverage while on the go.”

Self-Care Routine

“I typically jump-start my day with a cup of matcha tea, it’s a great way to get in a shot of caffeine, but also vitamin C and chlorophyll. At some point during the day, I hop on my Peloton for a 20-minute ride, or join a yoga session.”

Mani Magic

“Press-on nails are big in the United States, but I typically go for short, manicured nails. I’m not into long nails because I’m always typing on my computer.”

Hair Happenings

“Retro, ’90s hairstyles like mullets and bob cuts are popular in the U.S. right now (thanks Euphoria!). I have 4C hair, so this summer I’ll be into textured bangs and tons of braided hairstyles.”

This story appears in the May 2022 issue of Marie Claire.