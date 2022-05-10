The Beauty Changemakers Issue
Spotlighting the women, products, and brands revolutionizing the industry.
Obsessed with beauty? So are we. We spent countless hours testing all the cosmetic and skincare launches of the last year, and name the best new beauty products in the world in our international Prix d’Excellence de la Beauté awards. Because there are too many revolutionary innovations taking place in the industry for just one awards program, we also tapped manicurists, derms, and more to ID the beauty products that will change your life. Speaking of changes, the beauty world is going through some seismic ones, evolving to finally pay proper attention to inclusivity, sustainability, and philanthropy. For our fourth annual Changemakers portfolio, we’ve highlighted the women and non-binary folks turning the industry into a better place for all beauty lovers.
One woman making moves and undergoing a lot of change herself is our cover star, Amanda Seyfried. The actress has been a movie star for nearly two decades, but she’s just now, with her portrayal of Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout, becoming capital-F Famous. A status—as she tells us in our interview—that she’s finally embracing. For this marquee moment, we’ve styled her in bright, unexpected looks as bold as she is.
Those are just a few of the fascinating and inspiring stories in our latest issue. Keep scrolling to read them all.
After decades of flying just under the radar, the star of 'The Dropout' is ready for superstardom.
The beauty industry has drastically evolved. This year's honorees helped move it forward.
Discover the best new beauty products in the world.
Over 50 years later, the iconic brand continues the ethos of its trailblazing founder: That dressing women for success creates groundbreaking change.
Andie MacDowell has always done things her own way. Now, the world is finally catching up to her.
The future looks bright for the beauty industry. Here, the top connoisseurs in the field share their game-changing finds from the past year.
Maghan Morin created a beauty spa tailored to women of color—and now it's thriving.
Dissecting the absolutely bonkers behemoth that is the world of beauty on TikTok.
Be a changemaker by shopping sustainably.
How one executive's work integrating wellness into her life carries through into her work helping entrepreneurs.
Changemakers 2022: More Than Skin Deep
The beauty industry has drastically evolved. This year’s honorees helped move it forward.
By Erin Flaherty
Game On
Make room for our 2022 Beauty Game-Changers Award winners.
By Deena Campbell
Is BeautyTok a Good Thing?
Dissecting the absolutely bonkers behemoth that is the world of beauty on TikTok.
By Christine Flammia