The Beauty Changemakers Issue

Obsessed with beauty? So are we. We spent countless hours testing all the cosmetic and skincare launches of the last year, and name the best new beauty products in the world in our international Prix d’Excellence de la Beauté awards. Because there are too many revolutionary innovations taking place in the industry for just one awards program, we also tapped manicurists, derms, and more to ID the beauty products that will change your life. Speaking of changes, the beauty world is going through some seismic ones, evolving to finally pay proper attention to inclusivity, sustainability, and philanthropy. For our fourth annual Changemakers portfolio, we’ve highlighted the women and non-binary folks turning the industry into a better place for all beauty lovers.

One woman making moves and undergoing a lot of change herself is our cover star, Amanda Seyfried. The actress has been a movie star for nearly two decades, but she’s just now, with her portrayal of Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout, becoming capital-F Famous. A status—as she tells us in our interview—that she’s finally embracing. For this marquee moment, we’ve styled her in bright, unexpected looks as bold as she is.

Those are just a few of the fascinating and inspiring stories in our latest issue. Keep scrolling to read them all.

