I Live for Ciara's Larger Than Life Afro at the 2019 Met Gala

Ciara, my sis in my head, stuns on the regular. What I love the most about Cici is she comes harder and harder every time with head-turning looks you think can't get any better. Then, just like that, she surprises you with another slay to add to her iconic list of lewks. Tonight, at the 2019 Met Gala, was no different. The singer showed up with hair that will go down in the history books.

Join me in marveling at Ciara's larger than life afro that has me breathless.

Diana Ross, dat you?

Her afro is topped with a stunning set of hair pieces that extend past her chin, falling right above her shoulders. So glam.

Her never-ending afro is beyond beautiful. It's so refreshing to see Hollywood's stars on the carpet doing it for the culture and wearing naturally textured styles that showcase the beauty of diversity in the best way. Long gone are the days when straight hair is seen as the standard of beauty. In 2019, we're redefining the "rules," and Ciara set the bar so high tonight.

As a matter of fact, she swapped her straight hair altogether today. Earlier at The Met, she rocked two afro puffs. This baby hair, though, is art.

The man who perfected her texture is none other than 21-year-old wig maker César Ramirêz. Although it's not 100-percent confirmed the exact products he used, Ramirêz posted a behind-the-scenes Instagram story showing Unite hair products in the background.

Let's also get into this green getup. The mama matched her makeup to her emerald green sparkly gown using Pat Mcgrath Labs products. Ciara's long-time makeup artist, the talented Yolanda Frederick, employed her skills to create this masterpiece of a face.

Don't be shocked when I show up to work with an super-sized afro tomorrow. I'm inspired, damn it.

