Revlon's Internet-Famous Hot Brush is On Major Sale Right Now
It has more than 250,000 five-star reviews.
I know I'm prone to raving about my favorite products (online shopping is quite literally part of my job!) but please allow me one minute to absolutely rave about the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush. Not only is it my new favorite hair tool, but it's currently on major sale as a part of Amazon's ongoing Holiday Beauty Haul event. If you've been on the fence for a while, now is the time to buy.
Let me start by saying that I have zero hairstyling skills. Literally none. Air drying has long been my go-to, not because I prefer how my hair looks, but because it's the easiest option. That all changed after I came across his very Hot Hair Brush on TikTok. It seemingly went viral overnight. Suddenly every single person with hair on the app was using the brush to achieve a bouncy blowout in mere minutes. And let me tell you—it actually works!
A quick scroll through TikTok will provide you with a slew of tutorials from users all around the country. If you're not one of the app's millions of users, here's a quick breakdown of how to use it: Start on damp hair and run the brush under each portion of your hair for a smooth look before adding volume at the roots by holding the hot brush at the root and moving out toward the ends. This tool is also great if you have curtain bangs because it will dry and style them in seconds.
But don't just take my word for it. The brush has earned more than 250,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. Everyone from seasoned hair pros to first-type blowout fans has found success with the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush. Aside from making their hair look bouncy in a fresh-from-the-salon way, users with all different hair types claim that it also made their locks look shinier in minutes. So don't mind me—I'll be over here having great hair days for the rest of the year.
