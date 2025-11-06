Kim Kardashian's Pixie Cut Is Back For a Limited Time Only
Frosted tips and all.
Kim Kardashian has never been afraid to make a major hair transformation in the name of fashion. Back in October, for example, she attended Paris Fashion Week wearing a jet black pixie cut wig that made her look practically identical to her mom, Kris Jenner. She only wore the pixie cut for a day that time, but it looks like her cropped style just made another very brief appearance for a trippy photoshoot.
On Nov. 5, the All's Fair star shared some behind-the-scenes photos that she took during her recent photoshoot with Re-Edition magazine. For the shoot, she wore nothing but body paint and briefly went back to the pixie cut, only this time she wore a wig that had a retro, '90s twist—it featured short, choppy bangs and frosty, blonde tips.
Much like the bob, the pixie cut is one hairstyle that's pretty much taken over the trend cycle this year, with plenty of celebrities trading in their longer hair for the short style. Case in point: After several months spent wearing a bob, Carrie Coon debuted her new platinum blonde pixie cut at the Emmy Awards back in September, and before that, Keke Palmer went all in on the cut as well. Kris Jenner also recently returned to the pixie (which has become her signature hairstyle) after a brief stint with an icy blonde blunt bob.
If your list of potential winter haircuts includes the pixie, read ahead to shop a few products that'll keep it looking its best.
You can use a dry shampoo when you want to extend your style, but it's also another option for when you want to give yourself a little more texture and volume.
