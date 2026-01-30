Every woman, at least once in her lifetime, has found herself questioning whether or not she should get bangs. That includes Cardi B, but we should all know by now that when the Am I the Drama? rapper sports a new hairstyle, she really commits to it m, and adds as much drama as possible, which would explain why her latest hairstyle includes, not one, but two sets of bangs.

Ahead of her "Little Miss Drama" tour, which is set to kick off in just a few short weeks, Cardi B will be the musical guest on this weekend's episode of Saturday Night Live. Before Saturday night's appearance, she shared a short promotional video for the episode via Instagram alongside host Alexander Skarsgård, and it's very important to me that we talk about the bombshell hairstyle she wore for the promo. In the video, the rapper is seen wearing a skin-tight, sequin dress with a triangular cutout in the bust area. Her hair is styled in big barrel curls with a feathery bang that cuts straight across her forehead as well as a side bang slightly above it.

Cardi B switches up her hair pretty consistently (she was just spotted out this past weekend wearing a long, mint green wig at an NFL game), but believe it or not, this isn't the first time she's played around with a style that incorporates multiple types of bangs. Back in December, she spent a weekend celebrating her boyfriend Stefon Diggs's 32nd birthday, and one of the looks she churned out during the multi-day celebration was a neon green, asymmetrical bob featuring both a blunt bang and a side bang.

If this is any indication of the hairstyles we can expect to see from her while she's on tour, I'm fully prepared to be gagged. To get fluffy bombshell curls like Cardi's, read ahead to shop everything you'll need.