Kristen Bell looks like she took a trip back to the ‘70s, and I’m totally here for it. On November 25, the actress was spotted in Los Angeles, California, ahead of her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Bell was the epitome of chic, dressed in a brown long-sleeved shirt with fur cuffs, fitted black trousers, and pointed-toe heels. Aside from the perfect vintage-inspired outfit, what really did it for me was Bell’s hair.

Glass hair was the name of the game, and the actress nailed it. Not only did her blonde hair color look buttery and dimensional, but she also styled it into stunning loose waves. This, combined with the healthy shine, made her hair resemble a waterfall cascading over her shoulders. Against the dark color palette of her outfit? Chef’s kiss to everyone involved. She accessorized the look with a pair of oversized sunglasses, minimal makeup, and a short, cool-toned manicure.

Kristen Bell is seen on November 25, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

There’s been a surge in wavy hairstyles over the past few weeks, and it’s easy to see why. Waves are the epitome of low-effort, high-impact, and they tend to look better over time. This means one styling session can last you through an entire workweek with minimal touch-ups, as long as you have the right products, of course.

As proven by Bell, waves are a perfectly versatile hairstyle that can just as easily serve you well at a formal occasion as they can on a beach vacation. There’s no “right” way to get the waves of your dreams, but if Bell’s glam is suddenly taking up residence in your mind, keep reading for the products and tools that can help you get the look.