I've sadly never had the pleasure of attending Paris Haute Couture Week, but if I ever needed a quick lesson on how to make a big splash during my Couture Week debut, Olandria Carthen is the only person I'd want to learn from—especially in the hair and makeup department. The Love Island season seven star (and now fashion darling) is currently traipsing around Paris and accepting fashion show invitations from left to right, and even while draped in stunning designer creations, she still finds a way to give us a masterclass in all the ways to wear a micro bob and make it not look boring.

First, she stepped out at Rahul Mishra's Spring 2026 runway show, wearing a sculptural gold minidress from the brand's Fall 2025 collection, featuring a giant wraparound flap, gold sequins, and vein-like embroidery. To complement the dress, she went for a chic, understated glam: Carthen's jet-black hair was styled in a hydro bob that grazed the back of her neck. In lieu of a middle or side part, her hair was fully combed backwards for a sleek finish, with one small, loose tendril left around her temple. To add an even bigger touch of glamour, she wore metallic pink-and-gold blush that extended from her cheekbones to her ears.

Olandria Carthen wears a hydro bob to Rahul Mishra S/S '26. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Very shortly after that, Carthen attended Robert Wun's S/S '26 show wearing a fiery red jumpsuit with an off-the-shoulder neckline, velvet draping across the bell-bottomed hems, and long opera gloves of the same color. The whole look was pulled together by a tilted, wide-brimmed hat perched atop her silky bob, cut even shorter than the day before, falling just above her jawline with a slight bump at the ends.

Rounding out the look was Carthen's makeup, which featured even more metallic pink blush that extended from her cheekbones to above her eyebrows, as well as red studs artfully placed around her eyes and a subtle touch of silver eyeshadow in her inner corners. Her hair and makeup for both events were the work of Sheena A. and Ngozi Edeme, respectively.

If you can recall (and I'm sure you can), 2025 was all about the bob, as it quickly became the haircut of choice for celebrities looking to don a new look and get rid of some length and damage while doing so. But a new era is here, and per experts, the bobs of yesteryear are only getting shorter and more dramatic.

"The micro bob 2.0 is a super-short bob that hovers between cheekbone and jawline, and cut almost like a helmet in the best way, with a sharp perimeter, and a precise line,” New York City-based hairstylist Gregory Patterson previously told MC. "Think of this bob as the ‘LBD’ of haircuts this season: minimal, strongly architectural, and very, very intentional.”

The glossy hydro bob is also expected to make a big splash this year, and the appearance of both styles at Paris Haute Couture Week seems to be just the tip of the iceberg. To get the look, read ahead to shop everything you'll need.

