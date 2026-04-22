Margot Robbie's Bob Gets the Wet and Wavy Treatment

Margot Robbie is less than two months into her new bob haircut, and she's already finding unique ways to wear it. On April 21, the Wuthering Heights actress attended the opening of the RH Gallery in Milan, where she wore an oversized gray suit over a slouchy turtleneck and a dark gray vest. Leaning into the edgy working-girl theme she had going on, she wore her bob in a slightly wet and wavy style with a side part that hung over her wispy bangs.

If you can recall, Robbie spent most of the Wuthering Heights press run wearing her blonde hair in long, romantic waves, but once that was over, she stepped out at the Chanel F/W '26 runway show during Paris Fashion Week wearing a wavy bob with choppy bangs. It was only a matter of time before she gave herself the hydro bob treatment.

Margot Robbie wears a wet bob to an event in Milan on April 21. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As bobs continue to trend in 2026, experts are predicting that the hydro bob in particular will be among one of the most requested styles of the year—and they're not very far off, considering it's been popping up everywhere in recent months. Shortly after Sydney Sweeney got rid of her long hair in favor of a bob, she wore an edgy, wet bob to GQ's Men of the Year event back in November. Demi Moore, who made a surprise switch to a chin-length bob during Milan Fashion Week, was spotted on the front row at Gucci at the time rocking the stringy, wet look, as did Zendaya when she attended the Euphoria season three premiere earlier this month. According to celebrity hairstylist, Gregory Patterson, the hydro bob features "long, soft, wispy" layers, and it "comes alive more in how it's styled."

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“Think of creating a really high-gloss polish that is intentionally shine-enhanced through finish products, but without looking overly wet,” he adds.

To get Margot Robbie's wet look at home, read ahead.

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