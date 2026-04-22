Margot Robbie's Bob Gets the Wet and Wavy Treatment
So edgy.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Margot Robbie is less than two months into her new bob haircut, and she's already finding unique ways to wear it. On April 21, the Wuthering Heights actress attended the opening of the RH Gallery in Milan, where she wore an oversized gray suit over a slouchy turtleneck and a dark gray vest. Leaning into the edgy working-girl theme she had going on, she wore her bob in a slightly wet and wavy style with a side part that hung over her wispy bangs.
If you can recall, Robbie spent most of the Wuthering Heights press run wearing her blonde hair in long, romantic waves, but once that was over, she stepped out at the Chanel F/W '26 runway show during Paris Fashion Week wearing a wavy bob with choppy bangs. It was only a matter of time before she gave herself the hydro bob treatment.
As bobs continue to trend in 2026, experts are predicting that the hydro bob in particular will be among one of the most requested styles of the year—and they're not very far off, considering it's been popping up everywhere in recent months. Shortly after Sydney Sweeney got rid of her long hair in favor of a bob, she wore an edgy, wet bob to GQ's Men of the Year event back in November. Demi Moore, who made a surprise switch to a chin-length bob during Milan Fashion Week, was spotted on the front row at Gucci at the time rocking the stringy, wet look, as did Zendaya when she attended the Euphoria season three premiere earlier this month. According to celebrity hairstylist, Gregory Patterson, the hydro bob features "long, soft, wispy" layers, and it "comes alive more in how it's styled."Article continues below
“Think of creating a really high-gloss polish that is intentionally shine-enhanced through finish products, but without looking overly wet,” he adds.
To get Margot Robbie's wet look at home, read ahead.
If your hair is flat, spray your roots with a volumizing product.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.