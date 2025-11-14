Tyla's Half-Braided Hairstyle Gets the Flipped Bob Treatment
She loves this versatile style.
I'm actually impressed by the amount of ways Tyla has managed to experiment with protective styles just in the last month. In late October, for example, the "Chanel" singer was photographed at the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards in New York City, where she was seen wearing her hair in a half-braided hairstyle with half-done cornrows on one side and silky hair extensions on the other, as well as extensions at the back of her head. This week, she's back with another half-braided style, only this time, she's given it a slight retro twist.
Tyla shared a carousel of Instagram photos on Nov. 13, where she's pictured wearing a hairstyle that features small cornrows all across the front of her head with straight hair extensions in the back. The braids are slightly undone so that they can blend into the extensions more seamlessly. The style in the photos looks a lot like the half-braided lob Tyla was pictured wearing last week, but the key difference is that this style is a bit shorter in length. Her extensions were also straight last week, though this week she added a bold flip to her ends.
Tyla is a frequent wearer of protective styles, but judging by a few of her most recent red carpet moments, she's also a big fan of the flipped bob. Given her clear loyalty to these two hairstyles, it's actually not a surprise that she's found a way to combine the two in a way that looks equal parts chic and edgy.
While braids don't typically require much maintenance, hair extensions do, so if this is a hairstyle you're hoping to copy sometime soon, read ahead for some products and tools you'll need.
If you choose to style your baby hairs when you wear braids, use a gel that'll give you a strong hold.
Sometimes protectives styles can be itchy cause scalp irritation (depending on how long they've been left in). If that's the case for you, reach for a serum that'll soothe the scalp and hydrate.
On days when you don't want to give your extensions a full wash, dry shampoo will come in handy for absorbing all of the oil that's coming from your scalp.
Make sure you're protecting your hair and preventing tangles at night by wrapping it up in a silk bonnet or scarf.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.