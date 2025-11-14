Tyla's Half-Braided Hairstyle Gets the Flipped Bob Treatment

I'm actually impressed by the amount of ways Tyla has managed to experiment with protective styles just in the last month. In late October, for example, the "Chanel" singer was photographed at the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards in New York City, where she was seen wearing her hair in a half-braided hairstyle with half-done cornrows on one side and silky hair extensions on the other, as well as extensions at the back of her head. This week, she's back with another half-braided style, only this time, she's given it a slight retro twist.

Tyla shared a carousel of Instagram photos on Nov. 13, where she's pictured wearing a hairstyle that features small cornrows all across the front of her head with straight hair extensions in the back. The braids are slightly undone so that they can blend into the extensions more seamlessly. The style in the photos looks a lot like the half-braided lob Tyla was pictured wearing last week, but the key difference is that this style is a bit shorter in length. Her extensions were also straight last week, though this week she added a bold flip to her ends.

A post shared by Tyla (@tyla) A photo posted by on

Tyla is a frequent wearer of protective styles, but judging by a few of her most recent red carpet moments, she's also a big fan of the flipped bob. Given her clear loyalty to these two hairstyles, it's actually not a surprise that she's found a way to combine the two in a way that looks equal parts chic and edgy.

While braids don't typically require much maintenance, hair extensions do, so if this is a hairstyle you're hoping to copy sometime soon, read ahead for some products and tools you'll need.

