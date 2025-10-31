Tyla, a braided hairstyle aficionado, strikes again. On October 30, the singer was seen in London arriving at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards. Dressed in an oyster-shell jacket and a sheer skirt, the star looked stunning as she posed in front of the step-and-repeat. When I looked closer, her nail crowns caught my eye, but it was her intricate braided hairstyle that kept it.

At first glance, the singer’s hairstyle looked like traditional goddess braids, with roots braided and ends hidden by wavy or curly extensions. However, upon closer inspection, the look proved to be even more stunning than I had expected. The left side of Tyla’s hair was fully cornrowed before flowing into what appears to be a sew-in. The right side combined braids and traditional extensions, adding extra texture to the sleek style.

Even more importantly, at the very front of her hair was a single cornrow, which is a clever trick to keep her edges intact longer than with a traditional extension install. The result is an ultra-versatile, half-braided hairstyle that perfectly complements her nail crown manicure.

Tyla attends the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards 2025 at 180 Studios on October 30, 2025 in London, England. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tyla has never been one to shy away from braided hairstyles. In fact, she has quite a few looks from this year alone. In July, she was seen sporting extra-long cornrows, aptly referred to as Lemonade braids, while heading to an event in Germany. Not long before, she was wearing jumbo stitch braids for a music video shoot. She has also been seen in cornrow styles with an editorial touch, thanks to intricate patterns braided into the style.

I'm not gifted in creating very intricate hairstyles on my own, but if you are, there are some essential products you’ll need at home to achieve the look, along with others to maintain it. Keep reading for the products that can make a world of difference in your quest to recreate Tyla’s gorgeous hairstyle.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors