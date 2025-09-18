Dua Lipa Brought Her Beach Waves to NYC for Her 'Radical Optimism' Tour
The perfect low-maintenance hairstyle.
Dua Lipa is making a strong case for messy, tousled waves, and she's been really convincing lately.
The singer is currently in New York City for the weekend as she's set to perform a string of shows at Madison Square Garden during her Radical Optimism tour. On her first day in the city, she was spotted running errands in a slightly unbuttoned, striped, white button down blouse along with a charcoal gray maxi skirt. She rounded out her look by styling her hair in casual, slightly-tousled, beachy waves, and I'm convinced that no one has ever looked this cool while running errands and galavanting around the city.
Lipa isn't the only celebrity to be embracing her waves these days. Last week, Jessica Alba stepped out in New York City during Fashion Week and showed off her bronde hair, which was styled in beach waves with a middle part. Katie Holmes has also been spotted out and about this summer wearing slightly messy waves.
Beach waves are the most perfect low-maintenance hairstyle since they toe the line between effortless and cool. They work great on hair that's slightly past wash day, and they somehow look even better and more voluminous when they've already been worn for a few days. Read ahead to discover some products that'll best help you achieve cool-girl waves like Dua Lipa's.
