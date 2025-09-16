Jessica Alba just wrapped up Fashion Week with a bang. On Sept. 15, the actress was photographed in New York City as she arrived at the Tory Burch show during New York Fashion Week. She was dressed in a chic sheer top and a bold burgundy leather skirt from the brand, completing the look with red fishnet tights. The star of the show? Her gorgeous beach waves.

Alba is well known for her love of a simple blowout, which is why her latest hairstyle feels like such a dramatic change of pace for the actress. For this look, she stuck with her now signature middle part, but instead of sleek, straight hair with a few curls for volume, she fully embraced what appears to be her naturally wavy texture. She paired the hairstyle with a sheer red lip color, an almond-shaped French manicure, and subtle, skin-enhancing makeup that gave her complexion a healthy-looking glow.

Actress Jessica Alba is seen arriving at Tory Burch fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 15, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alba isn’t the first celebrity to embrace her curls in recent weeks, especially as her fellow stars traveled worldwide this summer. Naomi Campbell showcased her stunning coils at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this season, and she was quickly followed by Tracee Ellis Ross, who sported the blowout of my dreams in August while promoting her new show, Solo Traveling With Tracee Ellis Ross.

There are several techniques that you can use to achieve Alba’s hairstyle, one of which requires only one product. Continue reading to discover the option that best suits your lifestyle and helps you achieve the Alba-inspired beach waves of your dreams.