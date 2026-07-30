Hailey Bieber is unmatched in the bikini pic category—rivaled only, perhaps, by her best friend Kylie Jenner. The two work tirelessly, year-round, to make sure Instagram feeds are never lacking swimsuit photos.

So when Jenner announced she'd be releasing a new collab, marrying her favorite swimsuit brand Frankie's Bikinis and her own fashion brand Khy, it made complete sense. And when Bieber then promptly sported the collection herself, it made even more sense.

On July 29, Bieber updated her Instagram (which is 58.2M followers strong, BTW) with one of her usual life-behind-the-scenes photo dumps. As is traditional in celebrity culture, one of those photos was a casual bikini selfie taken atop a turquoise-blue paddle board.

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In the picture, the model went makeup-free, but glistened none the less—presumably, thanks to a smattering of skincare products from her own skincare label Rhode. With no glam to note, Bieber's shimmering, hot-girl pink bikini was the hero of her beach look.

Hailey Bieber wore a pink metallic micro-bikini from Kylie Jenner's new Frankie's Bikinis collection. (Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber)

The two-piece set featured a micro bikini top and cheeky bottoms, both in the same shade of shimmering magenta. Falling on the lower end of the Khy x Frankie's Bikinis price range, the two-piece rings in at $200 total ($110 for the top and $90 for the coordinating bottoms).

Despite earning not one, but two of the best celebrity endorsements money can buy, Bieber's exact bikini is still shoppable in several different sizes.

This collection more generally—with its bold animal prints, contrast piping, and early 2000s-coded color story—is an excellent example of the high-fashion themes we're currently seeing in the swim space.

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Marie Claire Style Director Sara Holzman spoke to this in her recent swim trend report. "While swim still lives within familiar categories—one-pieces, string bikinis, tankinis —the nuance is in how those silhouettes are evolving, often in lockstep with the rest of fashion," she wrote.

"Swim is no longer a practical vacation afterthought . It’s part of the broader fashion conversation, subject to the same mood swings, revivals, and aesthetic micro-shifts as everything else in your closet. Summer 2026’s swim trends reflect exactly that."

Shop Summer's Chicest Swim Trends