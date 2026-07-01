Hear me out: White tank tops give sleeper maximalist energy. What once was a plain, overdone basic can become the blank canvas emphasizing over-the-top accessories. Don't just believe me, take Dua Lipa's word for it. On June 30, flashy pieces from Chloé and Bulgari proved tank tops like Lipa's shouldn't be underestimated this summer.

Soon after bridal white outfits starred in Dua Lipa's Italian honeymoon wardrobe, she brought the palette back outside Electric Lady Studios in New York City. The pop star took cues from Taylor Swift's recent recording studio session, picking casual jeans as her base beneath a plain white tank. Don't be fooled by her color story, however. Lipa's monochrome outfit was anything but Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy-coded.

Dua Lipa gave her white tank top the maximalist treatment with bold accessories. (Image credit: Backgrid)

First up? An unmissable belt by Chrome Hearts to make her tank top a lot less laid-back. Not only was the black leather band as wide as possible—without bursting her Celine denim's loops—but it brought rodeo energy with its oversize gold buckle. Its hardware also set a gaudy yet glam tone for the rest of her accessories.

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Luckily, Dua Lipa's engagement ring fit the bill to a T. The newlywed's five-figure design took its rightful place on her ring finger, reserving almost $11,000 worth of Bulgari bands for her other hand.

Then, the brand ambassador's $15,550 cuff and $40,300 Serpenti Seduttori Watch shined a few inches south of her custom heirloom from Milan-based fine jewelry label EÉRA. Believe it or not, the Serpenti Seduttori isn't even close to being her most illustrious timepiece. Rumor has it, the Bvlgari Tubogas Manchette watch she wore during her Italian wedding costs upwards of $200,000.

From there, Lipa's recording studio sparklers took a turn for the wallet-friendly. Padlock and heart-shaped lockets on her Chloé Paddington Necklace looked just as bold as her Bulgari collector's items—for under $1,300. They were also twice the size of typical charms, possibly inspired by the supersize pendant atop Chloé's Paddington Bag. Lipa went into her purse archives for the black, re-released Paddington, which joined her collection this time last year.

Dua Lipa is a maximalist at heart—her wedding wardrobe and tour costumes are all the proof you need. That said, it's no surprise such statement-making jewels migrated to her street style rotation, too. If anything can upgrade tank tops to new daring heights, it's Lipa and her Bulgari contract.

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Shop White Tank Tops and Accessories Inspired by Dua Lipa