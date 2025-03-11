Katie Holmes’s Beachy Waves Are a Masterclass In Unbothered French Beauty

Katie Holmes’s latest hairstyle is making me want to fly to Paris to take copious notes on her beauty secrets. On Mar. 10, the actor attended the Zimmermann show during Paris Fashion Week , wearing an off-white two-piece set and a black tank top. While the fashion and accessories (two chokers that I will be looking into immediately) are a complete vibe, what I really need everyone to take a moment for is her perfectly executed beachy waves .

In addition to a few well-placed highlights, Holmes’s chocolate brunette hair color was styled in perfectly loose waves that, to the untrained eye, looked like the actor had just come from the beach, sprayed some texturizer in her hair, and called it a day. However, the uniformity of these waves is proof that Holmes spent some time with her glam squad before attending this show rather than taking a dip in the Mediterranean. Regardless, all I really want to know is what hair tool was used and what exactly the curling technique was to achieve the look. Those of us who still can’t curl our hair properly (me) would like the details.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s not often that Holmes lets us in on her beauty secrets, but beachy waves are a low-maintenance hairstyle that can be worn year round and are fairly easy to recreate if you know your way around a curling iron. Still, the style feels timely for the upcoming spring and summer months, and the the extra-long length feels just right to give her that unbothered boho flair. This look has landed in my personal inspiration folder, so keep reading to see how I plan to recreate these mermaid waves for myself this summer.

Luvme 3pcs Water Wave $223.44 at Luvme Hair To start, I'll need longer hair to get the look since I cut my hair into a bob into the fall. That being said, these Luvme extensions, specifically in the water wave texture and 26-inch length, feel like they'll be perfect to get that ethereal mermaid look.

Carol's Daughter Wash Day Delight Hair Gel to Foam Mousse Styler and Hair Detangler for Curls With Aloe, Natural-Looking Hold 8.5 Fl Oz $13.99 at Amazon Extensions mean upkeep, and this is one of my favorite styling foams to keep both my natural curls and extensions looking defined and frizz-free.

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Diffuse for Curly & Coily Hair $599 at Revolve Lastly, with this texture of hair, lots of diffusing will be happening. This is why the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Diffuse for Curly & Coily Hair will be glued to my side all summer long in order to achieve all my mermaid hair dreams.

