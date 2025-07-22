Katie Holmes’s Beach Waves Upstage a Dawson’s Creek Reunion Two Decades In the Making

Katie Holmes is about to be back on the silver screen, and she’s already serving up some delicious beauty inspiration. On July 21, the actress was pictured in New York City, alongside her co-star Joshua Jackson, as the duo filmed a scene for their new movie, Happy Hour. Dawson’s Creek reunion aside, Holmes effortlessly embodied girl-next-door energy with a hairstyle that felt like the epitome of summer.

Holmes’s hair was wavy and unencumbered, allowing her strands to swish behind her as she walked down the street. The bedhead chic hairstyle also showcased her gorgeous ombré hair color, which transitioned from deep brunette roots to a honeyed caramel shade at the ends. No accessories were added to the look, which allowed it to have the main character moment that it deserved.

Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson are seen on the set of "Happy Hour." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even though she’s technically working, this is one of the few times Holmes has been spotted out and about since her stint on Broadway, where she starred in the famed play Our Town. Back in March, she attended the Zimmerman show during Paris Fashion Week, wearing the most stunning beach waves. This style has seemingly become her signature, if the pictures on her Instagram account are anything to go by.

Holmes’s latest hair is a refreshing change of pace from all of the short styles currently dominating my social media feeds. Still, as someone who underwent a fairly dramatic short hair transformation a few months ago, I intimately understand how time-consuming longer lengths can be, especially if you choose to style them every day.

Holmes’s hairstyle has that perfectly unkept “I woke up like this” vibe, and it’s a look that you can get pretty easily—you just have to have the right products to get the job done. Continue reading to discover the items that will give you a similar hairstyle, as well as how to maintain the look throughout the week without using any heat tools.

BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Ionic Deep Waver $109.99 at Sephora Waves can result from curls that have fallen, but there are also tools on the market specifically designed to help create that style, such as this waver from Babyliss Pro. Bantoye 24 Packs Duck Bill Clips $5.48 at Amazon As you style, use these duckbill clips to help keep your waves in place as they cool down, especially if you're heading out to an event right afterward. Sisley-Paris The Radiance Brush $120 at Blue Mercury Paddle brushes are my favorite for brushing out curls and waves when they're too stiff. Keep a paddle brush like this one from Sisley on hand. Kitsch Satin Hair Curlers $17.99 at Amazon As your waves fall, use these overnight blowout rods every night to maintain volume in your hair without needing to add any additional heat. Sleepy Tie Original $29.99 at Ulta If the rods aren't your style, try this sleepy tie for similar results that keep your hair looking freshly styled.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors