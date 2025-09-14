It's Official: Side Parts Are the Biggest Hair Trend on the Emmys Red Carpet
A resounding rejection of the middle part’s reign.
Hollywood is providing the most resounding rebuttal to the middle versus side-part debate yet—on one of the biggest nights in entertainment, no less. The 2025 Emmy Awards are currently underway, and some of Hollywood’s biggest names are hoping to take home one of those coveted trophies. That being said, the red carpet arrivals are a show in and of themselves, and the one beauty moment that’s already dominating the night? Side parts.
Spotted on people like Desi Lydic and Chase Sui Wonders, side parts are undoubtedly the best accessory to what is shaping up to be a larger trend throughout the night: Old Hollywood hair. Lydic was joined by other actresses like Jackie Tohn, Shabana Azeez, and Erika L. Johnson, all of whom paired their side parts with bombshell curls and waves. Sui Wonders coupled her side part with an elegant updo, and other actresses, like Aliyah Mastin and Britt Lower, followed suit. There was even a side-part fingerwave moment, courtesy of Matlock star Skye P. Marshall. In short, side parts are having a renaissance.
The night is still young, so there are still plenty of hair, makeup, and nail moments to come. That being said, the side part has become a clear Hollywood favorite for awards season, and if these actresses have anything to say about it, I’m sure that we’ll be seeing the simple, yet elegant styling technique on all the red carpets to come.
My favorite thing about this debate is that no matter where you fall on the spectrum, it takes practically nothing to switch up your part, so inspiration for your own side-part hairstyle is practically never-ending. Keep scrolling to see some of my favorite side-part hairstyles of the night, and keep up with Marie Claire’s beauty coverage of the 2025 Emmys via our live blog.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.