Hollywood is providing the most resounding rebuttal to the middle versus side-part debate yet—on one of the biggest nights in entertainment, no less. The 2025 Emmy Awards are currently underway, and some of Hollywood’s biggest names are hoping to take home one of those coveted trophies. That being said, the red carpet arrivals are a show in and of themselves, and the one beauty moment that’s already dominating the night? Side parts.

Spotted on people like Desi Lydic and Chase Sui Wonders, side parts are undoubtedly the best accessory to what is shaping up to be a larger trend throughout the night: Old Hollywood hair. Lydic was joined by other actresses like Jackie Tohn, Shabana Azeez, and Erika L. Johnson, all of whom paired their side parts with bombshell curls and waves. Sui Wonders coupled her side part with an elegant updo, and other actresses, like Aliyah Mastin and Britt Lower, followed suit. There was even a side-part fingerwave moment, courtesy of Matlock star Skye P. Marshall. In short, side parts are having a renaissance.

The night is still young, so there are still plenty of hair, makeup, and nail moments to come. That being said, the side part has become a clear Hollywood favorite for awards season, and if these actresses have anything to say about it, I’m sure that we’ll be seeing the simple, yet elegant styling technique on all the red carpets to come.

My favorite thing about this debate is that no matter where you fall on the spectrum, it takes practically nothing to switch up your part, so inspiration for your own side-part hairstyle is practically never-ending. Keep scrolling to see some of my favorite side-part hairstyles of the night, and keep up with Marie Claire’s beauty coverage of the 2025 Emmys via our live blog .

Chase Sui Wonders attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jackie Tohn attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aliyah Mastin attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Desi Lydic arrives for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles on September 14, 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Erica L. Johnson attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Shabana Azeez attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

