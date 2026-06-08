These Are, Hands Down, the Best Beauty Looks From the 2026 Tony Awards
No one disappointed.
On Sunday night, some of Broadway's biggest and brightest gathered at Radio City Music Hall in New York City for the 79th Tony Awards, but before they took the stage to perform, present, and take home the coveted statues, all of the attendees walked the red carpet in the exact type of over-the-top glam you'd come to expect from a bunch of theater stars.
This year's list of attendees included some of the usual suspects like Ariana DeBose and Danielle Brooks, who both honored the resurgence of the ponytail with chic updos, while newer attendees like Megan Thee Stallion wore two hairstyles in one night, one of which featured one of summer 2026's most popular hair colors. Singer P!nk also hosted the show wearing a remixed French manicure, but that's not even half of the stellar glam that you missed if you weren't tuned into the show last night.
To catch up on some of the best hair and makeup moments at Sunday night's Tony Awards, read ahead.
P!nk
P!nk hosted last night's ceremony wearing her signature platinum blonde pixie cut and a black French manicure courtesy of Julie Kandalec.
Cole Escola
The Oh, Mary! creator stunned in a hot pink co-ord set designed by Christopher John Rogers. Their glam—which consisted of a fluffy, ginger bixie cut with blunt bangs and curls—was a cross between Carol Burnett and Molly Ringwald in Sixteen Candles.
Carrie Coon
After debuting blonde hair at the 2025 Emmy Awards, Carrie Coon slowly eased back into wearing a brunette hair color earlier this year when her production of Bug opened on Broadway. At last night's show, she kept the pixie cut and appeared to be rocking the bronde look.
Danielle Brooks
ICYMI: Ponytails are getting a major upgrade this year. The Color Purple alum, Danielle Brooks, spiced up her sleek ponytail by giving it the Barbie treatment with a light flip at the ends. She gave the look a sultry vibe with dark, smokey eye makeup, dark lip liner, and a generous amount of pink blush.
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Megan Thee Stallion
After taking the stage to briefly reprise her role as Harold Zidler in Moulin Rouge, the rapper presented the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role. She switched things up by wearing her hair in a super-sleek, copper red bun and a side bang.
Ariana DeBose
The Scarpetta star hit the red carpet wearing long extensions that were pulled up into a half-up, half-down style with spiral curls. She also wore a metallic green eyeshadow to match her forest green Fforme gown.
Shoshana Bean
The Broadway star took home her first Tony last night for her performance as Lucy Emerson in The Lost Boys. Before that, though, she hit the red carpet wearing a honey blonde blunt bob that was flipped at the ends.
Queen Latifah
Before joining P!nk and Whitney Leavitt for a star-studded performance celebrating the 30th anniversary of Chicago, the Oscar-nominated actress and rapper walked the red carpet wearing an elegant updo with loose, honey brown curls piled on top of her head.
Julianne Hough
So far, 2026 has been all about glossy hydro bobs, which would explain why Dancing With the Stars's Julianne Hough showed up last night wearing the wet look.
Dylan Mulvaney
It's a red nail summer, and even Dylan Mulvaney agrees. The influencer stepped out last night wearing a bright, cherry red manicure to go with her sparkly red, mesh gown.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.