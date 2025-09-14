Last week, the VMAs soft-launched the Awards Show Circuit. But the real action kicks off tonight with the 2025 Emmys. And if these looks are any indication, red carpet glam is ditching its historic clean girl beauty vibe in favor of bold, statement-making makeup and dramatic hair transformations. We're seeing bobs (obviously), colorful eye makeup, and berry-colored lips—all huge fall 2025 beauty trends.

Candidly, I'd expect nothing less from this crew. With shows like Severance, The White Lotus, and Nobody Wants This leading the pack in nominations, some of my favorite risk-taking celebs (think: Patricia Arquette, Amy Lou Wood, and Kristin Bell) are in attendance. Presenters are an equally stacked crew, with Parker Posey, Sydney Sweeney, Jennifer Coolidge, and Jenna Ortega making appearances.

To get the full breakdown on the best Emmys beauty looks—along with product breakdowns and tips and tricks straight from the pros—read ahead.

Justine Lupe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Everybody wants honey butter blonde—a bronde and blonde combo—including Justine Lupe. "It tends to work well on fair to medium skin tones with warm or neutral undertones, and it’s a great option for blondes looking to add dimension and warmth for fall without going too dark," hairstylist Sean Michael previously told MC when discussing fall hair color trends.

Phaedra Parks

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum (who also won a 2024 Emmy for her work on Traitors) arrived at the Emmys with not one, but two (!!) major fall hair trends: a retro bob and '90s-inspired nude glam.

Sarah Bock

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Severance actress brought the blue eyeshadow trend to the Emmys red carpet—a look that Beauty Director Hannah Baxter is very into this season. I've also been noticing the hue on NYFW runways, making appearances at Anna Sui and Collina Strada.

Nikki Boyer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Team MC is always here for a grey hair moment on the red carpet. Last year, celebs like Cate Blanchett and Abby Elliot brought silver strands to the Golden Globes. For the 2025 Emmys? We have Nikki Boyer, the EP for Dying for Sex, to thank.

Molly Gordon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Most years, the red carpet is filled with 50 shades of pale pink lips. But I'm loving Oh, Hi! star Molly Gordon's high-shine berry gloss. "It's ideal for the cooler weather as it offers a fresh, moisturizing twist on the classic matte lip," celebrity makeup artist Demario Ward previously told MC. "It’s bold yet wearable, and the glossy finish keeps lips looking hydrated and vibrant."

Isa Briones

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's giving ethereal fairy who loves a jumbo hair accessory—and I am here for it. This maximalist glam might not make an appearance on The Pitt (a cesspool for vomit and other bodily substances), but I am thrilled Briones gets to go full glam this evening.

Kathy Bates

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nominated for her role in Matlock, Bates went for a very classic look at the Emmys. Gray hair (a huge trend for the evening) and true blue-red lipstick were key to her sophisticated glam.

Meghann Fahy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Name a better duo: Meghann Fahy and a side part. While the actress normally parts her honey hair straight down the center (read: The White Lotus and Perfect Couple), she and hairstylist Jacob Rozenberg decided to switch things up for the big night.