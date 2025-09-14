Television's biggest night is finally here with the arrival of the 77th annual Primetime Emmy Awards. The stars are taking to the red carpet at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on September 14 to honor the best shows, limited series, and documentaries , and I'll be here to showcase the evening's most jaw-dropping beauty looks. With nominees from The Pitt , Matlock , Severance , and Only Murders in the Building all primed to dazzle with glamorous hair, makeup, and nails (those glam teams are working overtime), this will definitely be a must-see red carpet.

Industry heavyweights like Only Murders in the Building's Selena Gomez and two-time Emmy Award winner Ayo Edibiri are nominated this evening, and the A-list presenters include a Gilmore Girls reunion of Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham, along with Sydney Sweeney, Jennifer Coolidge, and Mariska Hargitay—all of which are known to turn it out when it comes to the award shows.

The red carpet kicks off now and I'll be reporting live on the best Emmy's red carpet beauty moments all evening, which I predict will include plenty of voluptuous curls, come-hither nails, and mesmerizing makeup. If you're a TV lover, stay tuned for the best of the best in red carpet glam.

Mona Kosar Abdi at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

There's nothing like a high-shine curly lob to kick off the night in style.

Justine Lupe at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just like her LA babe character on Nobody Wants This, Justine Lupe let her soft blonde hair make the statement on the Emmy's red carpet.

Sofía Manfredi at the 77th Annual Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I love to see a writer walking the red carpet (we can glam it up too!) and the Last Week Tonight alum looks so classically chic with her glossy brunette blowout.

Nikki Boyer at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I LOVE GRAY HAIR ON THE RED CARPET. Ugh, this is so chic. Plus I loved Dying for Sex so much, and the EP now has me dying over her stunning silver hair.

Molly Gordon at the 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

GASP, I love love love this classic cat eye on The Bear's Molly Gordon. Plus the subtle curl with her voluminous blowout is understated chic in the best way.

Chase Sui Wonder at the 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The bold brows and swooped bang on Chase Sui Wonder is pure Old Hollywood glam and I'm very much here for it.

Jackie Tohn at the 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The ladies of Nobody Wants This are turning it out tonight! I adore Jackie Tohn's bombshell curls and deep side part. She looks like such a glamazon.

Shabana Azeez at the 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

My girl! I loved Shabana Azeez in The Pitt so so much and now she's stepping out on the red carpet looking like this?! The soft smokey eye and nude lipstick is just perfect on her.

Tracy Ifeachor at the 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I'm still unwell that Tracy Ifeachor will not be returning as the calming Dr. Heather Collins in season 2 of The Pitt but for now I'll just bask in her beyond radiant, flawless complexion. Like, I need the foundation details ASAP.

Taylor Dearden at the 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wait, how did I not notice that The Pitt star Taylor Dearden has amazing eyebrows?? In an era of copy-paste brows on much of the red carpet circuit, these look so natural and just ever-so-slightly unkempt. I'm truly obsessed.

Isa Briones at the 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It would be hard to look away from Isa Briones's chartreuse gown but her slick back bun and flawless smokey eye manage it. The makeup is serving left, right, and center!

Megan Stalter at the 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nobody seems to be having more fun than Megan Stalter on red carpets this season. The Too Much star paired her subversive outfit choice with a very on-trend red manicure and matching red lipstick.

Sarah Catherine Hook at the 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Okay, that stunning soft mauve lipstick is almost enough to distract me from the fact that The White Lotus actress chopped her hair into a bob! She's making her cast mate, and cunty little bob icon Leslie Bibb proud with this choice. She also joins another TWL alum, Alexandra Daddario, in the short hair club after checking out of her season of the show.

Charlotte Le Bon at the 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Loving this rosy pink lip on The White Lotus's Charlotte Le Bon. Paired with her flawless fair complexion and vaguely Y2K-inspired updo, she's looking every bit like a soon-to-be red carpet veteran.

Skye P. Marshall at the 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Matlock actress looks so fabulous with these silky finger waves. It looks like she's also rocking the idea baby pink French manicure to accent her classic glam.

Kathy Bates at the 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Our queen, Kathy Bates, is showing just how painfully chic a silver updo looks on the red carpet. And with that red lip and demi-matte complexion? She's looking like an Emmy Award winner to me.

Gwendoline Christie at the 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

You guys! Gwendoline Christie looks unbelievable tonight! The Wednesday star was born to be a platinum blonde, especially with this all-white suit. And the pop of red lip is just divine.

Lisa at the 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lisa has arrived! She always looks angelic, even as her demure character on The White Lotus but I'm loving these face-framing bangs and silky blowout for tonight.

Abby Elliott at the 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yes, yes, yes, I love the drama of Abby Elliott's makeup here! It's the perfect red shade for her black and white gown, and truthfully, she's never looked better.

Hannah Einbinder at the 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hannah Einbinder knows what works for her hair—a chic flippy bob—and I think it's safe to say that the looks is now signature to her. Plus, the soft rosy pink makeup is ridiculously pretty.

Meghann Fahy at the 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

MEGHANN! You look stunning, girl! This is the perfect voluminous blonde blowout and the lashes are impeccable.

Aimee Lou Wood at the 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aimee Lou Wood is the cutest woman alive and this shoulder-length cut is so pretty on her. The face-framing layers are also giving me all my fall haircut inspiration.

Kaitlyn Dever at the 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I don't think I've ever seen Kaitlyn Dever where her hair in an updo before! She looks so chic, and the monochromatic terracotta makeup is everything I want to wear this season. Not to mention, her cheekbones could legitimately cut glass.

Britt Lower at the 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Okay I'm taking a page out of Britt Lower's book and matching my next gown to my hair. I'm totally obsessed with her shiny copper updo! What a dazzling color choice.

Jenna Ortega at the 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

May Jenna Ortega carry her Wednesday-inspired glam choices with her forever. I think she was born to wear bleached brows and a dark moody lipstick. All in favor of reaching for a burgundy lip color for fall? I know I'll be replicating her glam ASAP—although maybe not the brows...

Jenny Slate at the 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The French bob has never looked better than when Jenny Slate wears it for her Dying for Sex red carpet run. And, look! Another dark lipstick for the Emmys. I'm sensing a theme here...

Quinta Brunson at the 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Oh my god, this chic little pixie on Quinta Brunson! She's a modern Josephine Baker with this look. Not to mention, her manicure is all my minimalist mani goals.

Parker Posey at the 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Parker Posey and black eyeliner are my perfect combination. This flirty little bob is also working for her.

Carrie Coon at the 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lord Carrie Coon looks amazing as a platinum blonde, and this pixie?! Absolute heaven. Fingers crossed she's an Emmy Award winner after tonight.

Cate Blanchett at the 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cate!!!! The lob goddess strikes again with her fabulous blonde shade and radiant skin. She typically visits Georgia Louise for a facial so I'm thinking I need to book an appointment stat—I require this glow.

Catherine Zeta-Jones at the 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Morticia looks amazing tonight! Who better to channel her gothic mother character with moody black eyeshadow than Catherine Zeta-Jones?

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco at the 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Okay Selena and Benny are too cute for words on this red carpet. I'm her for her ponytail moment with the high neck gown. She looks as pretty as ever tonight.

Elizabeth Banks at the 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Va-va-volume was the name of the game with Elizabeth Banks's hair tonight! This ponytail is seriously glam.

Chloë Sevigny at the 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Only Chloë Sevigny could make this Heidi-style braided updo look this stylish. That's the perfect shade of cherry red for her lipstick, too.

Sydney Sweeney at the 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fall's bronde hair color trend continues and clearly Sydney Sweeney is a fan. This sleek blowout is perfect on her.

Julianne Nicholson at the 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I'm kind of obsessed with how Julianne Nicholson's razor sharp bob mirrors the neckline of her delicious hot pink gown. It's giving fashion cunty in the best way.

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson at the 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

ScarJo is rocking the most stunning golden glow. I can see from her tan lines that it's probably the real deal but I can only hope that some fake tanner was involved.

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell at the 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kristen Bell looks incredible tonight!! That dress is drop dead gorgeous and her sassy high ponytail is the perfect hairstyle for this look. It's giving Emmy winner, no?

Leslie Bibb at the 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The queen of the cunty little bob is here! Leslie Bibb looks radiant with her soft smokey eye and sharp blonde chop.

Brittany Snow and Malin Åkerman at the 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Blondes definitely have more fun on the red carpet when they're The Hunting Wives stars Brittany Snow and Malin Åkerman. BRB—I need to know who does their color.

Rita Ora at the 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another major blonde moment happening with Rita Ora and her blunt bangs!

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sheryl! This hair is so sublime. The volume, the curls, the shine—unmatched.

Keri Russell at the 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another deep side part on the red carpet tonight! Keri Russell and her flawless blowout are making my consider my dedication to the middle part for fall.

Cristin Milioti at the 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Well now Cristin Milioti shows up and has me back on team middle part again! I adore this hairstyle tucked behind the ears. It's so minimalist chic.

Rashida Jones at the 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Finally some color in the manicure department tonight! I'm swooning over Rashida Jones's short red nails with her black gown and rich brown eye makeup.

Anna Sawai at the 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Anna Sawai is the definition of elegance tonight! Those soft curls and mega-watt shine is everything I want out of a red carpet hairstyle.

Lauren Graham at the 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

My favorite TV mom is here! Graham's jet black hair and moody eye makeup is such a stunning combo, she looks absolutely radiant.

Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel at the 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Well, I've officially lost it—the Gilmore Girls are back together and proving that rich espresso brunette hair is always in style. What a fabulous way to cap off the red carpet at the Emmys!