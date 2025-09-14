Television's biggest night is finally here with the arrival of the 77th annual Primetime Emmy Awards. The stars are taking to the red carpet at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on September 14 to honor the best shows, limited series, and documentaries , and I'll be here to showcase the evening's most jaw-dropping beauty looks. With nominees from The Pitt, Matlock, Severance, and Only Murders in the Building all primed to dazzle with glamorous hair, makeup, and nails (those glam teams are working overtime), this will definitely be a must-see red carpet.
Industry heavyweights like Only Murders in the Building's Selena Gomez and two-time Emmy Award winner Ayo Edibiri are nominated this evening, and the A-list presenters include a Gilmore Girls reunion of Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham, along with Sydney Sweeney, Jennifer Coolidge, and Mariska Hargitay—all of which are known to turn it out when it comes to the award shows.
The red carpet kicks off now and I'll be reporting live on the best Emmy's red carpet beauty moments all evening, which I predict will include plenty of voluptuous curls, come-hither nails, and mesmerizing makeup. If you're a TV lover, stay tuned for the best of the best in red carpet glam.
There's nothing like a high-shine curly lob to kick off the night in style.
Just like her LA babe character on Nobody Wants This, Justine Lupe let her soft blonde hair make the statement on the Emmy's red carpet.
I love to see a writer walking the red carpet (we can glam it up too!) and the Last Week Tonight alum looks so classically chic with her glossy brunette blowout.
I LOVE GRAY HAIR ON THE RED CARPET. Ugh, this is so chic. Plus I loved Dying for Sex so much, and the EP now has me dying over her stunning silver hair.
GASP, I love love love this classic cat eye on The Bear's Molly Gordon. Plus the subtle curl with her voluminous blowout is understated chic in the best way.
The bold brows and swooped bang on Chase Sui Wonder is pure Old Hollywood glam and I'm very much here for it.
The ladies of Nobody Wants This are turning it out tonight! I adore Jackie Tohn's bombshell curls and deep side part. She looks like such a glamazon.
My girl! I loved Shabana Azeez in The Pitt so so much and now she's stepping out on the red carpet looking like this?! The soft smokey eye and nude lipstick is just perfect on her.
I'm still unwell that Tracy Ifeachor will not be returning as the calming Dr. Heather Collins in season 2 of The Pitt but for now I'll just bask in her beyond radiant, flawless complexion. Like, I need the foundation details ASAP.
Wait, how did I not notice that The Pitt star Taylor Dearden has amazing eyebrows?? In an era of copy-paste brows on much of the red carpet circuit, these look so natural and just ever-so-slightly unkempt. I'm truly obsessed.
It would be hard to look away from Isa Briones's chartreuse gown but her slick back bun and flawless smokey eye manage it. The makeup is serving left, right, and center!
Nobody seems to be having more fun than Megan Stalter on red carpets this season. The Too Much star paired her subversive outfit choice with a very on-trend red manicure and matching red lipstick.
Okay, that stunning soft mauve lipstick is almost enough to distract me from the fact that The White Lotus actress chopped her hair into a bob! She's making her cast mate, and cunty little bob icon Leslie Bibb proud with this choice. She also joins another TWL alum, Alexandra Daddario, in the short hair club after checking out of her season of the show.
Loving this rosy pink lip on The White Lotus's Charlotte Le Bon. Paired with her flawless fair complexion and vaguely Y2K-inspired updo, she's looking every bit like a soon-to-be red carpet veteran.
The Matlock actress looks so fabulous with these silky finger waves. It looks like she's also rocking the idea baby pink French manicure to accent her classic glam.
Our queen, Kathy Bates, is showing just how painfully chic a silver updo looks on the red carpet. And with that red lip and demi-matte complexion? She's looking like an Emmy Award winner to me.
You guys! Gwendoline Christie looks unbelievable tonight! The Wednesday star was born to be a platinum blonde, especially with this all-white suit. And the pop of red lip is just divine.
Lisa has arrived! She always looks angelic, even as her demure character on The White Lotus but I'm loving these face-framing bangs and silky blowout for tonight.
Yes, yes, yes, I love the drama of Abby Elliott's makeup here! It's the perfect red shade for her black and white gown, and truthfully, she's never looked better.
Hannah Einbinder knows what works for her hair—a chic flippy bob—and I think it's safe to say that the looks is now signature to her. Plus, the soft rosy pink makeup is ridiculously pretty.
MEGHANN! You look stunning, girl! This is the perfect voluminous blonde blowout and the lashes are impeccable.
Aimee Lou Wood is the cutest woman alive and this shoulder-length cut is so pretty on her. The face-framing layers are also giving me all my fall haircut inspiration.
I don't think I've ever seen Kaitlyn Dever where her hair in an updo before! She looks so chic, and the monochromatic terracotta makeup is everything I want to wear this season. Not to mention, her cheekbones could legitimately cut glass.
Okay I'm taking a page out of Britt Lower's book and matching my next gown to my hair. I'm totally obsessed with her shiny copper updo! What a dazzling color choice.
May Jenna Ortega carry her Wednesday-inspired glam choices with her forever. I think she was born to wear bleached brows and a dark moody lipstick. All in favor of reaching for a burgundy lip color for fall? I know I'll be replicating her glam ASAP—although maybe not the brows...
The French bob has never looked better than when Jenny Slate wears it for her Dying for Sex red carpet run. And, look! Another dark lipstick for the Emmys. I'm sensing a theme here...
Oh my god, this chic little pixie on Quinta Brunson! She's a modern Josephine Baker with this look. Not to mention, her manicure is all my minimalist mani goals.
Parker Posey and black eyeliner are my perfect combination. This flirty little bob is also working for her.
Lord Carrie Coon looks amazing as a platinum blonde, and this pixie?! Absolute heaven. Fingers crossed she's an Emmy Award winner after tonight.
Cate!!!! The lob goddess strikes again with her fabulous blonde shade and radiant skin. She typically visits Georgia Louise for a facial so I'm thinking I need to book an appointment stat—I require this glow.
Morticia looks amazing tonight! Who better to channel her gothic mother character with moody black eyeshadow than Catherine Zeta-Jones?
Okay Selena and Benny are too cute for words on this red carpet. I'm her for her ponytail moment with the high neck gown. She looks as pretty as ever tonight.
Va-va-volume was the name of the game with Elizabeth Banks's hair tonight! This ponytail is seriously glam.
Only Chloë Sevigny could make this Heidi-style braided updo look this stylish. That's the perfect shade of cherry red for her lipstick, too.
Fall's bronde hair color trend continues and clearly Sydney Sweeney is a fan. This sleek blowout is perfect on her.
I'm kind of obsessed with how Julianne Nicholson's razor sharp bob mirrors the neckline of her delicious hot pink gown. It's giving fashion cunty in the best way.
ScarJo is rocking the most stunning golden glow. I can see from her tan lines that it's probably the real deal but I can only hope that some fake tanner was involved.
Kristen Bell looks incredible tonight!! That dress is drop dead gorgeous and her sassy high ponytail is the perfect hairstyle for this look. It's giving Emmy winner, no?
The queen of the cunty little bob is here! Leslie Bibb looks radiant with her soft smokey eye and sharp blonde chop.
Blondes definitely have more fun on the red carpet when they're The Hunting Wives stars Brittany Snow and Malin Åkerman. BRB—I need to know who does their color.
Another major blonde moment happening with Rita Ora and her blunt bangs!
Sheryl! This hair is so sublime. The volume, the curls, the shine—unmatched.
Another deep side part on the red carpet tonight! Keri Russell and her flawless blowout are making my consider my dedication to the middle part for fall.
Well now Cristin Milioti shows up and has me back on team middle part again! I adore this hairstyle tucked behind the ears. It's so minimalist chic.
Finally some color in the manicure department tonight! I'm swooning over Rashida Jones's short red nails with her black gown and rich brown eye makeup.
Anna Sawai is the definition of elegance tonight! Those soft curls and mega-watt shine is everything I want out of a red carpet hairstyle.
My favorite TV mom is here! Graham's jet black hair and moody eye makeup is such a stunning combo, she looks absolutely radiant.
Well, I've officially lost it—the Gilmore Girls are back together and proving that rich espresso brunette hair is always in style. What a fabulous way to cap off the red carpet at the Emmys!