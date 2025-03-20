There’s nothing like a spring refresh. While I love an organized space as much as the next person, I prefer my seasonal resets in the form of beauty treatments, namely, a fresh new hairstyle. My fall reset involved me cutting a few inches off my hair, placing me firmly in my bob era, so for spring 2025, I’m looking forward to something a bit more fun with a new hair color.

During the winter, shades like peachy pink, cool-toned blonde, and wine-red supernova had their moments, but the best spring hair color trends are all about going back to basics. “As the season shifts, many clients look to go lighter,” hairstylist Taya Tkachuk, tells me. “Warmer, softer tones will be popular as they complement a variety of skin tones and create a more authentic, lived-in look." Essentially, spring is the season for rich girl hair color, with plenty of stunning blonde and brunette iterations.

Read ahead to get inspired ahead of your next hair appointment and for tips on how to color your hair at home. Tkachuk, along with hairstylists Dimitris Giannetos, Chrissy Danielle, and Laurie Heaps, share their expert tips to help your spring hair color last and remain healthy.

Honey Bronde

Colorist Stephanie White’s prediction? Brondes (a combination of blonde and brunette) are back. “Colors like these are more natural, and soft tones that can help keep your hair healthy by not having to color as much,” White says. “These tones also compliment a wide range of skin tones and make you look brighter and more glowy.”

Unite Hair 7seconds Shampoo 10 Oz $36 at Dermstore One of White’s favorite products to ensure hair health? This 7seconds Shampoo (and the accompanying conditioner) from Unite.

Espresso Brunette

Still in your dark hair era à la Kendall Jenner? An espresso brunette hair color should be on your mood board. “Espresso brunette is rich, glossy, and ultra-chic—think deep, dimensional brown that enhances shine and looks expensive,” says Giannetos. “This color is perfect for everyday sophistication and glamour.”

If you want to get your espresso brunette hair color at home but may not want to commit to an entire salon trip, at-home hair dyes are a fantastic option. However, there are a few tips to remember before DIY-ing your new hair color. “First, always do a strand test to see how the color develops on your hair,” Giannetos says. “Choose a dye that’s also ammonia-free to minimize damage." You’ll definitely follow the timing instructions exactly—leaving it on longer won’t make the color better, just drier. And after rinsing, use a deep conditioning treatment to restore moisture back into the hair.

Clairol Colorstrong Permanent Zero Ammonia Hair Dye, 3.0 Darkest Brown - La Habana Hair Color, Pack of 1 Shop Now If you’re new to the at-home dye game, Marie Claire editors have used and stand by the Clairol Colorstrong line, which has options for quite literally every hair color and undertone you can think of. Seriously—I can’t recommend this formula enough for salon-quality color without the price tag.

Mocha Mousse Brunette

Another take on a classic brunette hair color, this time inspired by Pantone’s color of the year, mocha mousse. “This shade will also take over this spring because it’s a way for natural brunettes to add some dimension and softness for the warmer months,” says Danielle. “Contrary to other shades like old money blonde, you can go with warm or neutral tones with mocha brunettes. Make sure to ask for soft and seamless dimension.”

Gloss toners are also some of Danielle’s products of choice to ensure that colored hair remains healthy-looking. “When my clients return for a touch-up, their hair still looks and feels luxurious because of the longevity,” she says.

Oribe Curl Gloss Hydration & Hold , 5.9 Fl Oz (pack of 1) $46 at Sephora $42 at dermstore $45 at SSENSE One of the best hair glosses, especially for curly hair, is this one from Oribe. Whether you have curly or coily hair, you strands will boast a enviable high-shine finish after using this treatment.

Old Money Blonde

While we’ve witnessed the rise and fall of the old money aesthetic on TikTok, the hair color is here to stay. “This shade will continue trending because it’s low-maintenance yet expensive-looking,” Danielle says. “When asking for this color, think golden tones and warmth. Don’t be afraid to look up inspiration from oat and honey blonde hairstyles. This blonde should be seamless and appear as if it could be your natural color, or as if you spent a holiday in the sun.”

Luvme Hair Wave Headband Wig $68.32 ay Luvmehair Achieving your perfect blonde can take alot of trial and error, so if you don't want to commit to getting the color on your natural hair, my favorite hack is to use extensions or a wig. In particular, headband wings allow for lots of styling options, and if you happen to mess up the front of the wig, it's hidden!

Warm Honey Blonde

Like its bronde counterpart, honey blond hair colors are also extremely flattering across various skin tones, which is why Giannetos thinks it will also be trending this spring. “Warm honey blonde adds a sun-kissed glow that feels effortless and fresh for spring,” he says. It also works incredibly well with other color techniques like balayage or highlights, so it is one of the more versatile hair colors to opt for in the warmer months. “It's universally flattering and works beautifully with soft, voluminous styling,” Giannetos says.

amika Flash Instant Shine Hair Gloss Mask $30 at Sephora $30 at Revolve $30 at Sephora Another gloss to keep on your radar to make sure your warm honey blonde hair color remains in tact? This one from Amika. Pro tip: mix it in with your conditioner for next-level shine.

Mushroom Blonde

Did I ever think I’d want to emulate a fungus? No, but a mushroom blonde hair color feels right up my alley. “It’s that perfect neutral, low-maintenance blonde that grows out beautifully,” says Heaps. “Cool, earthy tones soften features and look sophisticated without harsh upkeep.” Celebrities that have been spotted in this color include Margot Robbie and Lily Rose-Depp, to name a few.

Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate Shampoo - 10.1 Oz $34 at Ulta One of Heap's favorite products to keep colored hair healthy is the Acidic Bonding line from Redken. The shampoo and matching conditioner "strengthens and protects against color fade," Heaps says.

Muted Blonde

If you’ve yet to find your perfect blonde hue, Tkachuk recommends opting for a more muted version. Warmer versions of the color are incredibly flattering across skin tones because they play well with the warmth that already exists in everyone’s natural skin tones. To keep your muted blond looking healthy, Tkachuk suggest using a hair gloss or hair glaze.

COLOR WOW Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Anti-Frizz Treatment $28 at Sephora One of the best ways to encourage shiny hair is to keep it frizz free. This dream coat spray is beloved by editors for it's humidity-fighting properties, which allows freshly-styled hair to last for much longer.

