After a very brief hiatus, Nicole Kidman's divorce bangs are back and red carpet-ready.

Kidman is set to star in the upcoming TV adaptation of Margo's Got Money Troubles, based on the 2024 novel written by Rufi Thorpe, and she joined her costars on the red carpet this week for the show's New York City premiere. For the event, the actress stepped out wearing a black and white, see-through midi dress from Schiaparelli that featured sheer panels on the sides and white scales along the torso. When it came to her glam, she decided to embrace the messy updo look, piling her strawberry blonde hair into a very loose twisted bun. She wore the "divorce bangs" that she debuted back in October during Paris Fashion Week in a wispy, lightly-tousled style.

Nicole Kidman wears a messy updo to the New York City premiere of "Margo's Got Money Troubles." (Image credit: Getty Images)

So far, 2026 has been all about messy, lived-in hairstyles and updos. Back in January, loose buns and ponytails practically took over the red carpet at the 83rd Golden Globes, but they were also a go-to look at last month's Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards thanks to Kerry Washington, who wore a messy beehive. Jodie Turner-Smith was also spotted during Paris Haute Couture week this year wearing her curly hair in a messy top bun.

"In 2026, hair isn't about perfection—it's about intention," celebrity hairstylist Rogério Cavalcante previously told MC, predicting that "effortless, but never accidental" styles will be highly requested this spring.

The good news is that a chic, messy updo isn't hard to achieve at home. If you need some styling tips on how to make yours look effortless, read ahead.

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