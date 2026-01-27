While everyone continues to reminisce about 2016 and the fashion, culture, and beauty trends that defined it, the models and attendees at Paris Haute Couture Week seem to be going even further back and borrowing style and beauty inspiration from decades prior. First it was Jacquemus, whose Fall/Winter '26 presentation this week included a callback to dramatic '80s glam in the form of fluffy, high, side ponytails on the runway. Now it's Jodie Turner-Smith, whose look at Schiaparelli's Spring/Summer '26 show leaned into early 2000s beauty trends, from her chunky, gold jewelry all the way down to her messy high bun.

The Queen & Slim actress was photographed attending Schiaparelli's presentation on Jan. 26 wearing a backless black gown from the brand that featured large cutouts with gold trim and a very retro skinny gold chain that hung around her waist. She also wore dramatic, chunky earrings and candy pink blush that extended from her cheekbones to her temples, but my absolute favorite part of her look was her messy updo. Turner-Smith let her dress do most of the talking and pulled her blown-out, textured hair into a slightly messy top bun with a few loose, curly tendrils sticking out on either side.

Jodie Turner-Smith wears her curls in a chic high bun at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Week S/S 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The messy updo is the ultimate lazy girl hairstyle, and while it's mostly convenient when you're lounging around at home, running errands, or hiding a bad haircut, it's also very easy to make it look fashionable. Earlier this month, messy buns and updos practically ruled the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards (Brittany Snow, Leighton Meester, and Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall are just a few examples of people who doubled down on the trend), echoing an earlier prediction that lived-in looks are on the list of hairstyle trends that will rule the upcoming year.

"In 2026, hair isn't about perfection—it's about intention," celebrity hairstylist Rogério Cavalcante previously told MC, adding that there will be a big focus on looks that are "effortless, but never accidental" this year.

Ready to give your updo a little edge? Read ahead to shop some beauty must-haves to achieve a chic messy bun.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors