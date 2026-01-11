I knew something was in the air the moment the first unraveled updo hit the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet. And while the year's best films have dominated awards chatter all month, the best beauty looks of the night are unfolding in real time—one loose tendril at a time. Every carpet will usher in a few Old Hollywood hairstyles (just look to the stunning Olandria tonight), but the 83rd annual ceremony is already taking on a softer, looser direction. The messy updo hairstyle trend isn't accidental; in fact, it feels right on time.

Celebrity hairstylist Rogério Cavalcante previously told Maire Claire that "In 2026, hair isn't about perfection—it's about intention," predicting a move toward looks that are "effortless, but never accidental." That mindset is playing out across the carpet: it feels lived-in and touchable, but still perfectly on point for one of the biggest nights of the year.

Just look at the arrivals. The Hunting Wives star, Brittany Snow, arrived with a low pony, softened by two face-framing tendrils that felt relaxed yet romantic. Zuri Hall leaned into her gorgeous natural curls, with honey-blonde hair loosely pinned in back and the rest cascading forward. Rei Ami paired her signature blunt bangs with a slightly more polished—but still leaning into the trend—look, defined by two wispy pieces that kept it a little edgy.

And that's just the start. Check out the best messy updo hairstyles at the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet, below.

The Best Messy Updo Hairstyles of the 2026 Golden Globes

Brittany Snow at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Leighton Meester attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zuri Hall at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mona Kosar Abdi at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Hudson attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rei Ami attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Best Products for Messy Updos

